Oregon's greatest movies

We can’t really answer what constitutes the perfect Oregon film, let alone 10 of them. Neither can Williams, although he’s working on that answer as part of creating The Oregon Film Trail, a network of trail markers indicating iconic filming locations around the state.

The idea of the trail, now 21 sites long — expect another 10 or so by next spring — is to strengthen partnerships between the film and TV industries and the communities in which they film, sparking interest in tourism, economic development and local history.

Sure, part of the criteria for placing a sign is that it marks a movie or television show filmed there, but it’s more complicated than that, Williams said. First, the signs cost money, so local partnerships are critical to getting them installed. Second, they need to be somewhere that won’t change hands, so the site should be public — a state park, a government building, something like that. Third, it can’t be somewhere that’s going to impede the public’s right of way.

“We have to have local agencies and entities tell us what and where they want these things,” Williams said. “We don’t have the money to do it all on our own.”

Unwrapping the best

