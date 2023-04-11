Portland-based Pigs on the Wing, a Pink Floyd tribute band, will return to the Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave. in Corvallis, for a performance at 7 p.m. Friday, April 14.

The band has been called “the most punk rock of the Pink Floyd tributes,” a badge the band wears with unequivocal pride.

The members are huge fans of Pink Floyd, and while they approach the material with deep respect for its legacy, they also chart a course suggesting a willingness to push the musical boundaries of a traditional tribute band.

Tracing its roots to a one-off performance in Portland in 2006, Pigs on the Wing has steadily developed a regional fanbase and a reputation for delivering a high-quality, high-energy take on Pink Floyd’s music, steeped in the Northwest’s own musical heritage.

All members are veterans of the Northwest rock scene, and balance an un-tribute-like attitude toward the music with a deep understanding of the importance of Pink Floyd in many fans’ lives.

The all-ages concert will open with a performance of the music of the 1973 classic album “The Dark Side of the Moon” in honor of the 50th anniversary of its release. The second set will include other Pink Floyd classics along with an immersive visual experience.

Tickets are $30 in advance at http://bit.ly/3nZDJHi or $35 day of show.