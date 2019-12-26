Random reflections on a year that happened

So that was 2019.

I’ve lived better.

Anyway, it’s time for ye olde annual reflection, wherein I honey hyperbole in a chipper timbre for a calculated approximation of my writerly “voice" on a trek through the previous 365. I'm required by law to produce any and all lists in increments of 5s and 10s; otherwise, the world turns wicked, the universe faints and life ceases making sense.

Can I admit that I'm not a fan of year-end lists anymore? It's weird, I know, being a longtime entertainment writer. We kinda pioneered these things. Like politics, they used to be fun. Now everyone in every department does it on every subject, and it's all just noise in the same brainy circus, think-piece after essay after navel-gazer after list. The task has gone from lark to formula, surprise to expectation.

This year’s the double-whammy: the passing of a single year and the entrance of a new decade: the Twenties — and not the fun Twenties with the bathtub gin, Dorothy Parker’s devastating ripostes and Leonardo DiCaprio calling everyone “sport,” but 2020, when we’ll mark the first anniversary of Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” and the 48th anniversary of a certain November date upon which yours truly loosed his first yawp.