Stroke Diary: Into the Great Wide Open

Week 4 in the Big House, with a brief respite for wasted good behavior. I’ve known nothing but hospital nomenclature since early March, when I was readmitted to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis for complications from a stroke. It’s my exclusive language now. I haven’t prepared (or, more likely, purchased in godlessly inadvisable amounts) any food in weeks, and I’ve devoured so much hospital fare I may legally be a fat-free, sodium-free, taste-free omelet myself. I rarely speak with anyone who isn’t a doctor or nurse; my friends are but memories, my life a series of masks, and my own parents are relegated to the sidelines as disembodied voices in the storm, pleasantries at intervals in this coronavirus-maddened world. (Thanks to the virus, visitors are restricted to patients under 18 and the terminally ill; and no more than two people can occupy an elevator at a time, maintaining 6 feet of distance with the aid of strategically taped Xs. Guess fistfights determine who can walk the narrower halls.)

But I have nothing as sexy as the coronavirus, just the stale aftermath of a ho-hum stroke. A “hemorrhagic” stroke, they call it, as if describing a lovably disobedient child who craps on the carpet but kisses his mommy at bedtime. Yet I’ve never been this sick or doomed in my life. They outline it as a small explosion that took place inside my head. Phrases like “Stage 2 kidney disease” are tossed my way as minor inconveniences (I fight it with low blood pressure and water) and not harbingers of peril to my continued existence. I’m on enough blood thinners to drain a cavalry. I swallow four to six pills daily with names I can’t pronounce. One resembles a cashew but tastes of plague-laden socks. I get a shot every morning to a very bruised tummy. For a sequel, this blows. Meanwhile, I learn to walk again, sliding my feet into position like I’m 2 years old, cheered for every successful step forward. I feel woefully inadequate in my own skin; how’s that for a how-do-you-do? Like I’m a suddenly ill-fitting suit. My legs are too long, arms too jumbly, and my hands are too big to control. I’d been intensely independent for most of my 47 years; now I’m required to answer endless intrusive questions, discuss personal matters with my parents and attorneys over the phone about the limits of my mortality. and be naked in rooms with young, strange women.