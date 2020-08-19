The allure of physical things: On keeping records, CDs and cassette tapes in a streaming world

I’m not sure I’ve ever felt older in my life. I was a geezer, a dinosaur, a remnant from ancient times.
The stereo speaker, a sort of birthday gift to myself that I ordered online, arrived via delivery service and was roughly the size of a shoebox. When I unwrapped it from its packaging, I initially marveled at its minimalist design. It was sleek, made out of actual wood and fabric, with metal knobs. But there was one major problem.
I studied every side of the device as if it was some sort of puzzle box and rechecked the manual to make sure I hadn’t missed any details, but alas, no. My life had reached this strange intersection of a "Saturday Night Live" skit and “OK Computer.” How was I even going to play my Radiohead album about the negative impacts of technology?
The speaker wasn’t what I ordered because it only worked via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. There were no ports to connect any of my stereo components — my compact discs, cassette tapes and records were deemed worthless by this piece of modern equipment.
I was recently married and naturally looking to downsize a bit. That was the point of purchasing a small but powerful speaker. But this was much too far.
A bit of background… About 20 years ago, I bought myself a stereo that would have been the envy of any Oregon State student throwing a house party. I recently found myself explaining to my 20-something nephew that this system was “call the cops loud. Seriously, you crank this up, your neighbors will call the police.” He was skeptical. After all, the speakers were connected to the receiver with actual copper wire. Fascinating and primitive.
Regardless, this stereo system would no longer fit in my newly wedded bliss, in part because the two speakers amounted to monoliths. Each was 2 feet tall and roughly a foot wide and a foot deep. I figured I could get a tabletop speaker that would sound decent enough, and discard my receiver at the same time.
Plus, it was no longer necessary to pump up the volume on a regular basis and rattle the dishes and windows. Of the neighbors.
So I researched more space-efficient and modern models that would be compatible with my caveman-era components. This was more difficult than you’d expect, because many small but quality speakers from respected brands don’t use cables of any sort, except for charging.
To be clear, I’m not against streaming music services, and I possess a collection of songs and albums on my phone. For a moment, I actually debated keeping the wireless tabletop speaker. But then I laughed off the thought. In an age when some people have gone all digital for convenience, there’s no possibility of me doing the same.
I won't ever fully dive into the streaming universe of content.
Part of this is for economic reasons, as it would be extremely costly and time consuming to digitize my music collection.
I have hundreds of CDs and hundreds of albums, and much of my beloved vinyl collection, including 45s of Louis Armstrong, Billie Holliday and Prince, were purchased for 50 cents or 25 cents from thrift stores in Eastern Oregon before vinyl made a fashionable comeback.
Other records came on the cheap from scuff bins at Everyday Music on Sandy Boulevard in Portland, a shop where, back in the day, you’d sometimes rub shoulders with local rock stars such as drummer Janet Weiss of Sleater-Kinney. For 50 cents, you could walk out of the store with "Led Zeppelin IV," albeit with Side 1 scratched to h-e-double-hockey-sticks. “Stairway” denied? No matter, Side 2 contains the far superior “When the Levee Breaks.” Plus, you get the album artwork and liner notes.
As you can tell, many pieces in my music collection represent a sort of time capsule. I can fondly remember cassettes I purchased from Camelot Music in Heritage Mall, CDs I received as gifts for birthdays and Christmas, some of which I never asked for but ended up rocking nevertheless. My aforementioned nephew, for example, currently serves as the curator for the hip hop wing of my music library, giving me tunes I don’t know I need. Other CDs and albums were purchased at record release shows or rescued from garage sales.
Mix tapes I made provide evidence of listening phases, such as my interest in surf rock or the “Madchester” scene of the early 1990s. (Speaking of the latter, a brief digression: while in England and Scotland last year sipping on pints, I loved that the classic rock in pubs included bands such as the Stone Roses. The Madchester scene remains relatively obscure stateside, but was mainstream in the United Kingdom.)
Would computerized files stir my recollections in the same way as physical mementos? It doesn’t seem to work quite the same way.
Part of my reluctance to completely digitize, I know, is a lingering distrust of technology, which seems increasingly built with a soon-to-arrive expiration date. Having a physical copy of a product just seems safer, even if you copy it to your computer, some of which still actually include CD/DVD drives.
But I also simply like tangible products and collecting items. I’m trying to downsize, yes, but I still like “stuff.” There’s a simple allure there, part of my hunter-gatherer brain, that I just can’t shake. It’s not just finding gems in record store discount bins.
I enjoy scanning the shelves until my eye randomly catches on a record, or flipping through a booklet until I rediscover a CD to listen to. Then there’s the experience of dropping the needle, looking over album covers and reading liner notes as the vinyl spins. That isn’t available on a cell phone. Nor is the feel — and sometimes even the smell — of a good book in your hands.
Returning the wireless speaker wasn’t too much of a hassle, and I actually went to a store to purchase a replacement, just to make sure, with my own eyes, that I could connect an auxiliary cord.
My new speaker is a Klipsch “The One,” which cost $250. While it isn’t as loud as my old component system, it still fills up my living room with a warm, clear sound, and it looks magnificent. John Bonham hammering the skins still sounds like some beserker, either with Led Zep or sampled via the Beastie Boys.
My old receiver and speakers sat in my garage and kept my cats company for a few days until I convinced my nephew to take ownership of them. I showed him how to connect the speakers, hooked up his turntable to the system, then turned the dial until you could feel the bass in your chest. He turned it even higher for a few seconds, and said he was impressed. For a moment, once again, I was the cool uncle of yore.
Sometimes the old ways still rock.
And to my nephew’s neighbors, I apologize.
Kyle Odegard
