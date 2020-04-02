The E arts and entertainment calendar for April 2 through 9

Thursday
First Weekend Arts and Crafts Bazaars, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., 2000 Queen Ave. SE, Albany. Vendor bazaar with handmade goods, live local music, food and concessions and possible raffles. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/183904592814265/.
CANCELED: Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Group of guitar players of all skill levels that learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
CANCELED: University Chorale, noon Tuesdays and Thursdays, Benton Hall room 204, OSU campus, Corvallis. An “all comer” choir open to the community. Singers of all levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
CANCELED: Webster Chicago, 6 to 8 p.m., Papa’s Pizza Parlor, 1030 SW Third St., Corvallis. Every first Thursday is blues night. Information: 541-757-2727.
CANCELED: Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. For current rehearsal venue information call, 541-224-3428.
CANCELED: 2020 Mystery Concert, 6:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, Austin Auditorium, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Mystery concert where the headliners are hinted at with tickets to win if the clues are right. Enjoy dinner from Oregon BBQ, then enjoy three acts, each one a mystery. All sales are final , no refunds. Admission: $20 general. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2PwIgNe.
CANCELED: Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. N.W., Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
CANCELED: Funk Jam, 9 p.m.,Bombs Away Café, 2527 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Core group brings drum kit/backline and keeps the music moving as players who sign up join on various instruments. First Thursdays at Bombs Away Café. Free. Information:facebook.com/corvallisfunkandjazzjam/.
Friday
Venues
Bodhi Bakery - CANCELED: Matt Neely and Friends, 6 p.m.
More
CANCELED: Chintimini Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Linn County Fairgrounds and Expo Center
CANCELED: Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
CANCELED: Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Let by Tai Chi master instructor, Suman Brakhas, movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information:http://sciosource.com/index.html.
CANCELED: Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. S.E., Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
CANCELED: Music a la Carte, noon Fridays, OSU Memorial Union Lounge, 2501 S.W. Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Performing this week: Inner Limits. Information: 541-737-4061.
CANCELED: Gallery Calapooia First Friday Reception, 6 to 8 p.m., Gallery Calapooia, 222 First Ave. W, Albany.
Corvallis Ukulele Cabaret IN PERSON MEETING CANCELED: will meet online via Zoom. If interested in participating, contact CorvUkeCab@gmail.com for additional information. Corvallis Ukulele Cabaret and Singalong, 7 to 9 p.m., First Alternative Coop Meeting Room, 1007 SE Third St. First Friday of every month except July. Open mic jam and singalong for all ages, instruments and skill levels. Music and some ukes provided. Free. Information: CorvUkeCab@gmail.com or call 541-602-5537.
CANCELED: “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Based on the book by Mark Haddon, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” follows the narrative of fifteen-year old Christopher Boone, as he investigates a dead dog killed by a fork. Presumed responsible, though he is innocent , Christopher sets out with his unique mind to find out who performed the deed. A heartbreaking and inspirational story examining what it truly means to love and the sacrifices it often takes to do so. Admission: $16 general; $14 seniors and students: Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=58&p=71.
POSTPONED: Chamber Music Corvallis presents: Cuarteto Latinoamericano, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church Corvallis, 114 SW Eighth St. One of the world’s renowned string quartets, Cuarteto Latinoamericano has been the leading proponent of Latin American music for the genre, for over thirty-five years. Having premiered over a hundred works written for them, they continue to introduce new and neglected composers. Admission: $26. Information: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/profile/3630304.
POSTPONED: “Fly Babies”, 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Directed by Loren Dunn, “Fly Babies” by Rusty Harding, tells the story of five young women pilots during WWII who together experience challenges, triumphs and the tragedies of serving the country on the home front on the plains of west Texas and where they discover, not all battles are fought overseas. Admission: $14 adult; $11 seniors and youth. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=7&p=1.
CANCELED: Albany Timber Twirlers Square Dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m., first and third Fridays, 738 SE Fifth St., Albany. Caller: Bruce Lowther. Cuer: Sandy Harris. Admission: $5 donation. Information, contact Bev Swearingen, 541-619-2848.
CANCELED: Dennis Monroe and his Blues & Funk All-Stars, 8 p.m., Meet’n Place Tavern, 1150 Main St., Philomath. Admission is free. The bar is 21 and over. Information, call 541-929-3130.
Saturday
Venues
Bodhi Bakery - CANCELED: Kozak, 6 p.m.
Vagabond Outpost Albany - CANCELED: Paint Your Pet Night, 5 p.m. $30.
More
CANCELED: Cars and Coffee, 8 to 10 a.m., Shepard of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. The Corvallis Historic Auto Club hosts the “Cars & Coffee” event the first Saturday of the month. Local classic car owners meet to discuss cars. Free.
Corvallis Indoor Winter Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 11 through April 11, Benton County Fairgrounds, Guerber Hall, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Market offers a wide variety of fine quality crafted items, organically grown vegetables and fruits as well as artisan baked breads. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
CANCELED: Jen Reed Story Time, 10 a.m., most Saturdays, Imagine Coffee, 5460 S.W. Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-4340.
POSTPONED: Sensory Friendly Ride, 10 a.m. to noon, Albany Carousel, 503 First St. W. Event for individuals on the autism spectrum or with sensory sensitivities and their families. Carousel will slow down and the organ music will be turned off. Willamette Valley Autism Support Group will be available with support and resources. Free. Information: https://albanycarousel.com/event/sensory-friendly-ride/.
RECEPTION POSTPONED: Windows 50: A Celebration of Gabriel Loire’s Art, 11 a.m., The Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis. Celebrate the 50th Anniversary Thanksgiving of French artists Gabriel Loire’s stained-glass window collection. A story of the windows, their place in art, world history and the technique used to make them, will be presented by author and artists Carlotta Collette and artist, David Mayfield. Guided and self-guided tours available from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Light reception following presentation. Information: 541-757-6647.
CANCELED: Saturday Stories, 11 a.m., first Saturdays, Corvallis-Benton County Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
CANCELED: April Pools Day, 1 to 4 p.m., Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Dr., Corvallis. The whole family can enjoy an afternoon of swimming, crafts, a storybook stroll and participate in water safety drills. There will be community booths with information regarding youth and adult programs occurring this summer as well. Free. Information: https://www.corvallisoregon.gov/osborn/page/special-events.
The Fan Film Project Corvallis Chapter, 4 p.m. every Saturday, 1394 N.W. Dream Place, Corvallis. The chapter seeks participants for every aspect of production: makeup, prop and set construction, equipment operations, computer graphics and more. The group is working on locally produced, "Dr. Who"-inspired short films, as well as a TV program. Information, see whofanfilm.com and intergalacticspacerangers.com. Local information: Bob Greenwade, bobgreenwade@gmx.com.
CANCELED: Corvallis Community Drum Circle, 7 p.m. first Saturdays, Corvallis Riverfront Park, First Street and Madison Avenue. Bring your own instruments. Instruments will be provided for those without. All ages and skill levels welcome. Free. Information: Michelle Lovrich at drumcircleconnection@gmail.com.
CANCELED: Mid-Valley Belly Dance Collective Show, 7 p.m. first Saturdays, Old World Deli, 341 S.W. Second St., Corvallis. $5 suggested donation at the door. Information: 541-752-8549.
CANCELED: Corvallis Folklore Society Contra Dance, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., first and third Saturdays, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Admission: $8 to $10 sliding scale general, $5 Corvallis Folklore Society members; discount of $1 offered to students or those who bike or walk. Information: 541-250-0856 or corvallisfolklore.org.
CANCELED: Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dances, 7:30 p.m., first and third Saturdays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. Information: 541-401-9780 orwww.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
CANCELED: “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Based on the book by Mark Haddon, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” follows the narrative of fifteen-year old Christopher Boone, as he investigates a dead dog killed by a fork. Presumed responsible, though he is innocent , Christopher sets out with his unique mind to find out who performed the deed. A heartbreaking and inspirational story examining what it truly means to love and the sacrifices it often takes to do so. Admission: $16 general; $14 seniors and students: Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=58&p=71.
POSTPONED: “Fly Babies”, 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Directed by Loren Dunn, “Fly Babies” by Rusty Harding, tells the story of five young women pilots during WWII who together experience challenges, triumphs and the tragedies of serving the country on the home front on the plains of west Texas and where they discover, not all battles are fought overseas. Admission: $14 adult; $11 seniors and youth. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=7&p=1.
Sunday
Venues
Calapooia Brewing Co. - CANCELED: Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
More
CANCELED: HOUR Exchange Spring Marketplace, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe, Corvallis. Annual Spring marketplace featuring more than 20 vendors, local goods and food; plant and seed swap; music, a kids’ area, refreshments and a labyrinth to explore. Free. Information: https://hourexchange.org/events/.
CANCELED: “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”, 2:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Based on the book by Mark Haddon, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” follows the narrative of fifteen-year old Christopher Boone, as he investigates a dead dog killed by a fork. Presumed responsible, though he is innocent , Christopher sets out with his unique mind to find out who performed the deed. A heartbreaking and inspirational story examining what it truly means to love and the sacrifices it often takes to do so. Admission: $16 general; $14 seniors and students: Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=58&p=71.
POSTPONED: “Fly Babies”, 2:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Directed by Loren Dunn, “Fly Babies” by Rusty Harding, tells the story of five young women pilots during WWII who together experience challenges, triumphs and the tragedies of serving the country on the home front on the plains of west Texas and where they discover, not all battles are fought overseas. Admission: $14 adult; $11 seniors and youth. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=7&p=1.
CANCELED: Lenten Organ Series Recital Finale: Beverly Ratajak, 3 p.m., Albany First United Methodist Church, 1115 28th Ave. SW. Organ emeritus at Corvallis First United Methodist Church, Beverly Ratajak, will conclude the Lenton Organ Series with a 30-minute program including works by J.S. Bach, Louis Vierne and Felix Mendelssohn. Free, all are welcome. Information: http://bit.ly/2ThweJT.
CANCELED: Learn to Square Dance with the Sweet Home Squarenaders, 4 to 5:30 p.m., every Sunday, Oak Heights School gym, 605 Elm St., Sweet Home. The Sweet Home Squarenaders will be conducting square dance lesson with caller and instructor, Jim Voll. Dress is casual, no partner needed. Families are encouraged to come. Information: Jim, 541-409-1602.
CANCELED: First Sunday Vocal Jam Circle, 4:30 p.m., Community Room, First Alternative Co-op South, 1007 SE Third St., Corvallis. Acapella oral tradition session open to all, no experience or music background needed. Free. Information: 541-760-3069.
CANCELED: Ettihad Cultural Festival, 5 to 8 p.m., OSU Student Experience Center Plaza, 2301 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Festival featuring food, performances, flag show and music from the North African, Center, South and Southwest Asia regions. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/33cwJbO.
CANCELED: Corvallis Folklore Society presents: Golden Bough, 6 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Golden Bough, a popular and in-demand group, is rooted in the traditional music of the seven Celtic nations. Blended, harmonious voices are backed by an array of acoustic instruments. Admission: $22 reserved; $18 advance; $22 day of show. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=111028.
CANCELED: Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30-8 p.m. Sundays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. No previous dance experience necessary; classes taught by Charlotte Jeskey. The first class is free; donation of $5 per person per session, $12 per family of three or more. No partner required and children are welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 orwww.lebanon squarecirclers.com.
Monday
Venues
Imagine Coffee - CANCELED: Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
More
TEMPORARILY CLOSED: Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
CANCELED: Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Let by Tai Chi master instructor, Suman Brakhas, movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information:http://sciosource.com/index.html.
CANCELED: ESL Conversation Classes, 10 a.m., Conference room (second floor) Corvallis-Benton County Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. A weekly ESL (English as Second Language) class will be available every Monday for any skill level. Information: 541-766-6793.
CANCELED: Wiggly Wobblers, 10 a.m. first and third Mondays, Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Information: 541-929-3016 or thebestlibrary.net.
CANCELED: Toddler Story Time at Osborn Aquatic Center, 11 a.m., 1940 NW Highland Dr., Corvallis. First Monday through June, story time in the lobby of the Aquatic Center.
CANCELED: ESL Grammar Class, 12:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Learn and practice English grammar with a teacher and other students! Improve your pronunciation and vocabulary. For intermediate students. No registration is required, but classes are restricted to English-as-a-Second-Language-learners/students only.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
CANCELED: Hora Del Cuento, Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Albany Main Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Spanish and English storytime for all ages. Event is free. Information: www.library.cityofalbany.net.
CANCELED: Yoga in the Gallery, 7 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. First and third Mondays. Drop in only yoga. Bring your own mat, if possible. Cost: $5 suggested donation. Information:https://theartscenter.net/events/.
CANCELED: Role Play Club, 7 p.m., Monday, Harrisburg Public Library, 354 Smith St. Role Play Club with Jonathan, everyone gets to decide the future or the past of the group. All ages 11 and up are welcome. Information: 541-995-6949 or visithttp://www.ci.harrisburg.or.us/library/page/role-play-club.
CANCELED: Corvallis Guitar Society Meeting, 7 p.m., First Monday, Meet fellow guitarists, perform and/or listen to guitar music. Free, the meeting is open to players of all ages, styles and abilities. Information: Jerry Glaser at 509-207-9144 or jerrygraser@gmail.com.
CANCELED: West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 S.W. Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
Tuesday
Venues
Imagine Coffee - CANCELED: Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
Old World Deli - CANCELED: Books & Brews: George Estreich “Fables and Futures” & Kirk Richardson: “Craft Beer Country”, 7 p.m., Free, donations accepted.
More
CANCELED: University Chorale, noon Tuesdays and Thursdays, Benton Hall room 204, OSU campus, Corvallis. An “all comer” choir open to the community. Singers of all levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
CANCELED: Darkside Cinema Sci-Fi Extravaganza: Deluge (1933), 6 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW 4th St. Felix Feist's classic 1933 sci-fi epic. Survivors roam the rubble after an earthquake and tidal wave level New York. The first and third Tuesdays of the month, doors open at 6 p.m., for vintage drive-in ads and other treats with feature showing beginning at 7 p.m. Heckling is encouraged. Admission: $5. Visit: https://darksidecinema.com/ for more information.
CANCELED: Corvallis Community Choir, Spring term rehearsals, 7-9 p.m., every Tuesday, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Director: Naomi Bennett, Accompanist: Bryson Skaar. Spring Term is a great time to explore singing in a choir. This non-audition secular choir is dedicated to spreading joy through singing. Cost: $50 per term, $15 for students or $5 per week. Website: www.corvalliscommunitychoir.us or email: nonandjay1@gmail.com.
Wednesday
More
CANCELED: Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor Suman Brakhas, movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information:http://sciosource.com/index.html.
CANCELED: Random Review: Horizon by Barry Lopez, noon to 1 p.m., Corvallis Public Library community room, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Gregg Kleiner will review author Barry Lopezs’ “Horizon”, a narrative of the author’s travels to six regions of the world, from Western Oregon to the ice shelves of Antarctica. Free, attendees may bring a sack lunch; coffee, tea and cookies will be served. Information: https://friendsofthecbclibrary.org/random-reviews-2/,
CANCELED: Author Event: Trisha Pritikin, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Trisha Pritikin, author of “The Hanford Plaintiffs,” a damning picture of the failure of the U.S. Congress and the Judiciary to defend the American public and to adequately redress a catastrophic wrong; the Hanford downwinder mass toxic tort personal injury litigation. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2TlgMvl.
POSTPONED UNTIL 2021: Starker Lecture: Pyrocultural Forestry: Connecting People and Nature Through Fire, 6 p.m., George Peavy Forest Science Center, room 117, 3100 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Burn Boss and Fire Manager for The Nature Conservancy, speaker Amanda Rau will discuss the burning practices of the indigenous peoples of southern Oregon and northern California and how natural ignitions have maintained some of the most resilient and biodiverse forests in North America. Free childcare available. Information: https://www.forestry.oregonstate.edu/starker-lectures.
CANCELED: Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
CANCELED: Corvallis Film Lab, 6:30 p.m., second Wednesday, Majestic Lab Theatre, 115 SW 2nd St., Corvallis. The Corvallis Film Lab is the umbrella unifying three sub groups: The Corvallis Screenwriters, Corvallis Film Actors and Corvallis Filmmakers. The objective is to write and locally product short festival worthy films for entry in Film Festivals. Open to all who have an interest in film- making, no experience necessary, only an interest and willingness to participate. Information: 541-758-7827
POSTPONED: Wednesdays at the Whiteside: Watchmen, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Costumed superheroes are part of everyday life in 1985 America. When one of Rorshach’s retired comrades is murdered, a plot to eliminate all past and present superheroes is uncovered with far-reaching and catastrophic consequences. Admission: $5. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=109643.
CANCELED: American Strings: An Evening with Hot Tuna: Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Cassady, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Founding members of the counterculture-era psychedelic rock group Jefferson Airplane, the duo’s blues-rock group, Hot Tuna, was started in 1969 as a side project to keep busy, while Grace Slick was on vocal rest. American Strings is comprised of part conversation, audience Q&A and performance. Admission: $25 at the door. Information: http://bit.ly/2vm4n21.
Thursday
More
CANCELED: Early Childhood Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m., every second and fourth Thursday, Scio Public Library, 38957 NW 1st Ave., Scio. A fun way to introduce babies, toddlers and preschoolers to interactive skills such as reading, listening, and social interactions. Information: 503-394-3342.
CANCELED: Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Group of guitar players of all skill levels that learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
CANCELED: University Chorale, noon Tuesdays and Thursdays, Benton Hall room 204, OSU campus, Corvallis. An “all comer” choir open to the community. Singers of all levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
CANCELED: Lego Brick Builders Program, 4:30 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE. Young designers from ages six and older are invited to an hour of using their geometry and engineering skills working in groups planning and building together using Lego bricks. All materials are furnished; participants are asked not to bring additional materials from home. Meets the second Thursday of the month. Cost: free; no registration required. Information: 541-917-7587 or email john.flynn@cityofalbany.net.
CANCELED: World Cultures and Travel Series, 6 to 8 p.m., second Thursday of the month, Brownsville Library, Kirk Room, 146 Spaulding Ave. Monthly series by local photographer and world traveler Don Lyon. Information: 541-466-5454.
CANCELED: Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. For current rehearsal venue information call, 541-224-3428.
CANCELED: Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. N.W., Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
CANCELED: Imagine Acoustic Open Mic, 7 to 9 p.m. Monthly Second Thursdays, Imagine Coffee Live Arts, 5460 SW Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Sign up 6:30 p.m. Traditional coffeehouse collectively hosted. Free. All ages welcome. Information: 541-286-4340.
POSTPONED: Author Event: “A Small Town Rises,” by Lee Sherman, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Grass Roots Books and Music, 227 SW Second St., Corvallis. Oregon author Lee Sherman, will read from and sign “A Small Town Rises: A Sharecropper and a College Girl Join the Struggle for Justice in Shaw, Mississippi,” a story of two civil rights activists who join forces in 1964 with local black activist Andrew Hawkins and a host of townspeople, to challenge and disrupt the status quo in the heart of the Mississippi Delta. Free. Information: https://www.grassrootsbookstore.com/?q=h.calevents.
POSTPONED: “Fly Babies”, 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Directed by Loren Dunn, “Fly Babies” by Rusty Harding, tells the story of five young women pilots during WWII who together experience challenges, triumphs and the tragedies of serving the country on the home front on the plains of west Texas and where they discover, not all battles are fought overseas. Admission: $14 adult; $11 seniors and youth. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=7&p=1.
CANCELED: Mainstream Square Dance lessons, 7:30-9 p.m., every Thursday through Dec. 7, Linn-Benton Community College Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Bruce Lowther will be the instructor. Singles and couples are welcome. Information: 541-754-7511.
