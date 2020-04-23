The E arts and entertainment calendar for April 23 through 30

THURSDAY

Pizza Dreams Art Contest, 11 a.m., online with American Dream Pizza. Create a pizza-inspired work of art, using what you have on hand, no rules, anything goes. Contest goes to the end of the month, create many works of art and share to American Dream Pizza’s Facebook page or Instagram. Winners will be picked at random and artwork will be featured in a post. Tag American Dream Pizza to be in the running for prizes: @AmerianDreamPizza; #AmericanDreamPizza or #MusicArtBeerPizza.