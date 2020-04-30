The E arts and entertainment calendar for April 30 through May 7

THURSDAY
Online Events
Boys & Girls Club Virtual Session: Top Ten Thursday: Dragon Facts with Rylan, 10 a.m. Week four of the Boys & Girls Club virtual programming. Stop by each Monday and Tuesday between 11:45 a.m and 12:15 p.m. to pick up new Activity Packs for the week. Information: https://bit.ly/3eXqUEs.
Pizza Dreams Art Contest, 11 a.m., online with American Dream Pizza. Join American Dream Pizza for a socially distant art event. Create a pizza-inspired work of art, using what you have on hand, no rules, anything goes. Contest goes to the end of the month, create as many works of art as you like and share them on American Dream Pizza’s Facebook page or Instagram account. Winners will be picked at random and artwork will be featured in a post. Tag American Dream Pizza to be in the running for prizes: @AmerianDreamPizza; #AmericanDreamPizza or #MusicArtBeerPizza.
Live Art Lesson: Drawing and Painting Spring, 11 to 11:45 a.m., hosted by Art & Craft Creativespace Maxitivity. Free live art lesson, appropriate for ages 5 and up, kids and adults welcome. Lessons begin easy and progress to more difficult classes. Email maxtvitycreativespace@gmail.com for the Zoom Link. Information: https://bit.ly/2xhtSmn.
Boys & Girls Club Virtual Session: Dance Challenge with Taylor, 3 p.m. Week four of the Boys & Girls Club virtual programming. Stop by each Monday and Tuesday between 11:45 a.m and 12:15 p.m. to pick up new Activity Packs for the week. Information: https://bit.ly/3eXqUEs.
Stay at Home Lecture Series: Western Forestry Graduate Symposium, 3 p.m. Showcasing current graduate and undergraduate student research promoting academic excellence by challenging students to present their work. Topics cover ecology, forest management, forest products, human uses and interconnections between the two in forest settings. Information: https://bit.ly/3cTKeAA.
Virtual Fundraiser for “Youth Matter,” 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. Virtual fundraiser benefiting local youth through Jackson Street Youth Services on Zoom. Live host welcome and a short video program will highlight youth stories. Login directions will be shared leading up to the event by email, the website and on Facebook. Information/questions: 541-360-0867 or hannah.miller@jacksonstreet.org, or visit Youth Matter.
Virtual Event: Compassionate Living, 7:30 p.m. Oregon State University-Cascades instructor Dennis Lynn explores concepts related to developing and living with compassion in our lives, including compassion for self, engaging with empathy, how we talk about compassion and living an existence with concern for everyone. Registrants will receive a link to materials for each session upon registration. Confirmation details will be by email. Information/registration: https://bit.ly/2RWRILk.
Canceled and Postponed Events
CANCELED: University Chorale, noon Tuesdays and Thursdays, Benton Hall room 204, OSU campus, Corvallis. A choir open to the community. Singers of all levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
CANCELED: Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. For current rehearsal venue information call, 541-224-3428.
CANCELED: Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany, Thursdays. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Information: 541-926-1159.
CANCELED: Mainstream Square Dance lessons, 7:30 to 9 p.m., Linn-Benton Community College Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Every Thursday through December. Bruce Lowther instructing. Singles and couples welcome. Information: 541-754-7511.
POSTPONED: In Concert: Pink Martini featuring Storm Large, 7:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Performing in Corvallis to help raise funds for da Vinci Days, Oregon’s premier summer festival Information/tickets: https://www.tickettomato.com/event/6548.
FRIDAY
Venues
2 Towns Ciderhouse - CANCELED: Dinna Fash, Celtic, 6 p.m.
Barsideous Brewing - POSTPONED: Chris Valdez Band, 7 p.m.
Old World Deli - CANCELED: Hilltop Big Band featuring Sherri Bird on piano & vocals; jazz, swing, latin, rock, 7:30 p.m. Free.
Online Events
Boys & Girls Club Virtual Session: Fitness Friday with Jovan, 10 a.m. Week four of the Boys & Girls Club virtual programming. Fun activities planned.Stop by each Monday and Tuesday between 11:45 a.m and 12:15 p.m. to pick up new Activity Packs for the week. Information: https://bit.ly/3eXqUEs.
Facebook Live Music a la Carte: Gideon Freudmann, noon Fridays online. Performing this week: Gideon Freudmann, cellist and composer, has been on the forefront of the cello’s modern creative expansion for more than 30 years. The Music à la Carte Facebook page can be found at: https://beav.es/4Ns.
Stay at Home Lecture Series: Western Forestry Graduate Symposium, 3 p.m. Showcasing current graduate and undergraduate student research promoting academic excellence by challenging students to present their work. Topics cover ecology, forest management, forest products, human uses and interconnections between the two in forest settings. Information: https://bit.ly/3cTKeAA.
Boys & Girls Club Virtual Session: Foodie Friday: Chocoflan with Liz, 4 p.m. Week four of the Boys & Girls Club virtual programming. Fun activities planned. Stop by each Monday and Tuesday between 11:45 a.m and 12:15 p.m. to pick up new Activity Packs for the week. Information: https://bit.ly/3eXqUEs.
Virtual First Friday at the Gallery, 6 to 9 p.m., Gallery Calapooia. The work of all the Gallery Calapooia artists will be featured via Facebook Live, featuring new work by Lori Garcy and Bill Thompson. Information: https://bit.ly/2YaMorz.
Online Reading Group: “The Women of Hip Hop: Protest of Self-Definition,” 7 p.m. Three-week online reading group using Kathy Iandoli's book “God Save the Queens” to explore women's under-recognized role in the development of hip hop as an art form and a means of political action. Led by Nicholas Foreman, instructor in the School of History, Philosophy and Religion. Information/registration: https://bit.ly/2zFtJtF.
Virtual Cascades Print Exchange, 7 p.m., May 1 through May 14. Annual print exchange with printmakers from all over the world. The 14th annual exchange of hand-pulled prints organized by Oregon State University under the leadership of Professor Yuji Hiratsuka, with 114 artists from Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and Thailand. Information: https://bit.ly/2x2BlFy.
Friday Night Funny: “Little Red Robin Hood,” 7:30 p.m., Facebook Live with the Majestic Theatre. Written and directed by Michael Winder, “Little Red Riding Hood” is a silly comedic take on the classic Robin Hood legend, featuring the heroine, who lives with her grandmother in the forest and wears a red cap, but is not Little Red Riding Hood. Information/login: https://bit.ly/3aN647x.
Canceled and Postponed Events
Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Every Friday. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor Suman Brakhas. Movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/2VG36fi.
CANCELED: Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. S.E., Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
CANCELED: Open Reception: Annual Exhibition of Fine Woodworking, 6 p.m., Corvallis Public Library event room, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Mid-Willamette Woodworkers Guild, in collaboration with Crescent Valley High Schools’ woodworking program Information: www.mwwg.net.
CANCELED: Corvallis Ukulele Cabaret and Singalong, 7 to 9 p.m., First Alternative Coop Meeting Room, 1007 SE Third St. First Friday, except July. Open mic jam and singalong for all ages, instruments and skill levels. Music and some ukes provided. Information: CorvUkeCab@gmail.com or call 541-602-5537.
CANCELED: Albany Timber Twirlers Square Dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m., 738 SE Fifth St., Albany. First and third Fridays. Caller: Bruce Lowther. Cuer: Sandy Harris. Information: Bev Swearingen, 541-619-2848.
CANCELED: “Matilda the Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Reveling in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and dreams of a better life, Roald Dahl’s “Matilda The Musical” with original songs by Tim Minchin. Information: http://bit.ly/2Vy86oa.
CANCELED: Dennis Monroe and his Blues & Funk All-Stars, 8 p.m., Meet’n Place Tavern, 1150 Main St., Philomath. Free. For ages 21 and over. Information, call 541-929-3130.
SATURDAY
Venues
Barsideous Brewing - CANCELED: Reckless Ray of the RockHounds, 7 p.m.
Conversion Brewing Lebanon - CANCELED: Playing for Tips: Cashmere & Chaos, 8 p.m.
Online Events
Majesticpiece Theatre: “Berlin Meets Gershwin: A Musical Revue,” 7:30 p.m., Facebook Live with the Majestic. Directed by Timothy John Kelley II, with Kent Wilson on piano, a musical revue of Irving Berlin and George Gershwin's music prior to 1924. An educational throwback to their lesser-known works. Information: https://www.majestic.org/.
Ongoing Events
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street, Albany. Saturdays, April 18 through Nov. 21. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Saturdays, April 18 through Nov. 21. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Canceled and Postponed Events
CANCELED: Cars and Coffee, 8 to 10 a.m., Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. First Saturday. Local classic car owners meet to discuss cars.
CANCELED: Wes Knodel Gun Show, 9 a.m., Linn County Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Rd. E, Albany. Family-friendly, gun and knife show. Information: https://www.wesknodelgunshows.com/.
POSTPONED: Albany Scottish Festival and Highland Games (moved to Sept. 19), 9 a.m., Timber-Linn Park, 900 Price Rd. SE. First Albany Scottish festival and highland games celebrating Celtic culture with a day of fun, food, music and Scottish heavy throwing events. Information: https://bit.ly/3cTW8KP.
CANCELED: Annual Cheadle Lake Fun, Walk, Run and Kids Obstacle Dash, 9 a.m., Cheadle Lake, 37919 Weirich Drive, Lebanon. Build Lebanon Trails fundraising event with family oriented fun. Event to raise funds for trail development. Information: https://www.cheadlelakerun.com/.
CANCELED: Spring Family Fun Fest, 10 a.m., Student Experience Center and Memorial Union Quad, Oregon State University, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Vendors and artisans from Corvallis and beyond showcase their original handmade or homegrown items. Information: https://bit.ly/2RZEQnx.
CANCELED: Jefferson Show and Shine Car and Flower Show, 10 a.m., 189 N. Main St. Celebrate Spring in Jefferson with flowers and vintage cars, live music, vendors, awards and raffle. Information: https://bit.ly/2zCjRAN.
CANCELED: Jen Reed Story Time, 10 a.m., Imagine Coffee, 5460 SW Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Most Saturdays. Information: 541-286-4340.
CANCELED: Saturday Stories, 11 a.m., Corvallis-Benton County Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. First Saturdays. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
CANCELED: The Fan Film Project Corvallis Chapter, 4 p.m., 1394 NW Dream Place, Corvallis. Every Saturday. Seeking participants for every aspect of production: makeup, prop and set construction, equipment operations, computer graphics and more. Information: whofanfilm.com and intergalacticspacerangers.com or email bobgreenwade@gmx.com.
CANCELED: Show-and-Tell Session: Annual Exhibition of Fine Woodworking, 6 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Mid-Willamette Woodworkers Guild, in collaboration with Crescent Valley High Schools’ woodworking program, exhibits selected works by guild members and student woodworkers. Information: www.mwwg.net.
POSTPONED: Opening Reception: Call and Response Exhibit: “In New Light”, 6 p.m. Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Opening reception for Call and Response exhibit, with gallery talk. Call and Response exhibits are an invitation to enter the world of the artist; to explore our own responses to the art. Information: http://bit.ly/2VD465s.
POSTPONED (moved to Sept. 5): Kentucky Derby: A Night at the Races, 6:30 p.m., Historic Carousel & Museum, 503 First Ave. W. Albany. Wear your big hats and bow ties and come for a southern buffet dinner and libations, silent auction and carousel pony betting. Information: http://bit.ly/2wvL5r8.
POSTPONED (moved to Oct. 2): Up & Up Festival: TroyBoi at OSU, 7 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 NW 53rd St., Corvallis. Rising trap DJ TroyBoi, known for his Middle Eastern influences and broad range of genres. . Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/33eQ4sS.
CANCELED: Corvallis Community Drum Circle, 7 p.m., Corvallis Riverfront Park, First Street and Madison Avenue. First Saturdays. Bring your own instruments. Instruments will be provided for those without. All ages and skill levels welcome. Information: email drumcircleconnection@gmail.com.
CANCELED: Mid-Valley Belly Dance Collective Show, 7 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. First Saturday. Admission: $5 suggested donation. Information: 541-752-8549.
CANCELED: Milonga, 7 p.m., Corvallis Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St. Argentine tango social dance. First Saturday. Admission: $10. Information: https://bit.ly/2yNXBDR.
CANCELED: Corvallis Folklore Society Contra Dance, 7:30 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. First and third Saturdays. Information: 541-250-0856 or corvallisfolklore.org.
CANCELED: Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dances, 7:30 p.m., Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. First and third Saturdays. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
CANCELED: “Matilda the Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Reveling in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and dreams of a better life, Roald Dahl’s “Matilda The Musical” with original songs by Tim Minchin. Information: http://bit.ly/2Vy86oa.
CANCELED: Girls' Night Out: A Magic Mike Experience, 8 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Experience a live Male Revue Show, embodying a different female fantasy, whether it’s a cowboy, fireman, or knight in shining armor. Information: https://bit.ly/2VLB0kc.
SUNDAY
Venues
Calapooia Brewing Co. - CANCELED: Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
Canceled and Postponed Events
CANCELED: Carriage Me Back to 1930, all day, Brownsville. Visitors are transported to another time where the history and hijinks of Linn County are reenacted from a different historical time every year. Information: https://bit.ly/3bScBze.
CANCELED: Wes Knodel Gun Show, 9 a.m., Linn County Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Rd. E, Albany. Family-friendly, gun and knife show. Information: https://www.wesknodelgunshows.com/.
CANCELED: Spring Garden Festival, 10 a.m., The Arts Center Plaza, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Featuring vendors from the Willamette Valley selling plants, flowers, seeds, ceramics, crafts, jewelry, gifts and more. Educational booths and services. Information: https://bit.ly/2VIlxRQ.
CANCELED: Yoga on the Rocks, 10:15 a.m., 4 Spirits Distillery, 3405 SW Deschutes St., Corvallis. Start your Sunday off with Yoga on the Rocks, led by Urban Yoga. Cost: $15 Yoga and drink; $10 Yoga only. Advance registration is recommended at https://squareup.com/store/UrbanYoga.
CANCELED: “Matilda the Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Reveling in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and dreams of a better life, Roald Dahl’s “Matilda The Musical” with original songs by Tim Minchin. Information: http://bit.ly/2Vy86oa.
CANCELED: Arioso Chamber Players: Brahms “Trio in A,” Watch website for the 2020-21 season repertoire. Information: https://ariosonw.org/.
CANCELED: Learn to Square Dance with the Sweet Home Squarenaders, 4 p.m., Oak Heights School, 605 Elm St., Sweet Home. Every Sunday. Sweet Home Squarenaders conduct square dance lessons with caller and instructor, Jim Voll. Dress is casual, no partner needed. Families welcome. Information: Jim, 541-409-1602.
CANCELED: First Sunday Vocal Jam Circle, 4:30 p.m., Community Room, First Alternative Co-op South, 1007 SE Third St., Corvallis. A capella oral tradition session open to all, no experience or music background needed. Free. Information: 541-760-3069.
CANCELED: Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30 p.m., Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. Every Sunday. No dance experience necessary; classes taught by Charlotte Jeskey. No partner required; children welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 or https://bit.ly/3cEMVFU.
MONDAY
Venues
Imagine Coffee - CANCELED: Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
Online Events
Southtown Open Mic on Zoom, 8 p.m. Southtown Open Mic is a place for fans of music and spoken word to celebrate art, culture and community. Welcoming performers and listeners to join in creating a special opportunity. Virtual doors open at 7:45 p.m., show begins at 8 p.m. Register: https://bit.ly/SouthtownOpenMicZoom. Information: https://bit.ly/3eiH1w8.
Postponed and Canceled Events
May the 4th Be with You: "Star Wars: A New Hope," 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Special screening of “Star Wars: A New Hope,” as Luke Skywalker joins the Rebel Alliance with Obi-Wan Kenobi proving in the end that the Force is with him. Admission: $5. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/39aoYoS.
TEMPORARILY CLOSED: Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
CANCELED: Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor, Suman Brakhas. Movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
CANCELED: ESL Conversation Classes, 10 a.m., Corvallis-Benton County Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Weekly ESL (English as Second Language) class available every Monday for any skill level. Information: 541-766-6793.
CANCELED: Wiggly Wobblers, 10 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. First and third Mondays Information: 541-929-3016 or thebestlibrary.net.
CANCELED: Toddler Story Time at Osborn Aquatic Center, 11 a.m., 1940 NW Highland Dr., Corvallis. First Monday through June. Story time in the lobby of the Aquatic Center.
CANCELED: Historic Whiteside Theatre tours, noon, Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. First Mondays of odd numbered months. Emailing is recommended to verify tour availability. Reservations/information: whitesidetheatre.org.
CANCELED: ESL Grammar Class, 12:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. For intermediate students, learn and practice English grammar with a teacher and other students. Improve pronunciation and vocabulary. No registration required; classes restricted to English-as-a-Second-Language-learners/students only.
CANCELED: Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lessons, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany. Every Monday. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Information: 541-974-0470.
CANCELED: Hora Del Cuento, Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Albany Main Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Spanish and English storytime for all ages. Event is free. Information: www.library.cityofalbany.net.
CANCELED: Yoga in the Gallery, 7 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. First and third Mondays. Drop in only yoga. Bring mat, if possible. Cost: $5 suggested donation. Information: https://bit.ly/3aOKXS6.
To Be Determined: Corvallis Guitar Society Meeting, 7 p.m., First Monday, Meet fellow guitarists, perform and/or listen to guitar music. Meeting is open to players of all ages, styles and abilities. Information: Jerry Glaser at 509-207-9144 or jerrygraser@gmail.com.
CANCELED: West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m., Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. Mondays. Cost: $15 general; $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
CANCELED: OSU Choir presents: "Considering Matthew Shepard," 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St. Evocative, three-part choral oratorio composed by Craig Hell Johnson, exploring the life, death and legacy of Shepard, a student at the University of Wyoming, who was beaten, tortured and left to die in an anti-gay hate crime on Oct. 6, 1998. Information: http://bit.ly/2wvakKk.
TUESDAY
Venues
Imagine Coffee - CANCELED: Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
Old World Deli - CANCELED: Games at Old World, 3 p.m.
Ongoing Events
Southtown Farm Stand & Market, 5 to 7 p.m., 1465 SE Alexander Ave., Corvallis. May 5 through Oct. Multiple vendors selling fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables, animal products, vegan desserts, jams, pickles, and kimchi. Information: https://bit.ly/2KahGXd.
Canceled and Postponed Events
CANCELED: University Chorale, noon, Benton Hall 204, OSU campus, 1650 SW Pioneer Place, Corvallis. Tuesdays and Thursdays. All-inclusive choir open to the community. All levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
CANCELED: Darkside Cinema: Sci-Fi Extravaganza, 6 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW 4th St. First and third Tuesdays. Doors open at 6 p.m., beginning with vintage drive-in ads and other treats; feature begins at 7 p.m. Heckling is encouraged. Information: https://darksidecinema.com/.
CANCELED: Corvallis Community Choir, Spring term rehearsals, 7 to 9 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Every Tuesday. Explore singing in a non-audition secular choir, dedicated to spreading joy through singing. Cost: $50 per term; $15 for students; or $5 per week. Website: https://bit.ly/3f5Z74X or email: nonandjay1@gmail.com.
POSTPONED: Concert: The Wailin’ Jennys, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. The Wailin’ Jennys celebrate a fifteen year musical partnership. Bluegrass harmonizers with traditional roots music. Admission: $40-$55 reserved seating. Information: https://bit.ly/34UGoV2.
CANCELED: OSU Choir presents: "Considering Matthew Shepard," 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St. Evocative, three-part choral oratorio composed by Craig Hell Johnson, exploring the life, death and legacy of Shepard, a student at the University of Wyoming, who was beaten, tortured and left to die in an anti-gay hate crime on Oct. 6, 1998. Information: http://bit.ly/2wvakKk
WEDNESDAY
Online Events
Linn-Benton Startup E-CAFE, 8 a.m. Hosted by Oregon RAIN. Join entrepreneurs for a structured meeting of mentorship, problem-solving, networking and accountability to help grow your startup. Link to: https://bit.ly/3d0FjOb. Information: https://bit.ly/2KIL9rK.
Ongoing Events
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Wednesdays, April 22 through Nov. 25. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Canceled and Postponed Events
CANCELED: Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor Suman Brakhas. Movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/2VG36fi.
CANCELED: Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m., Morningstar Grange, 38794 Morningstar Road NE, Millersburg. Wednesdays. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
CANCELED: Majestic Playwright’s Lab, 6:30 p.m., Community Room, Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. First Wednesday. Playwrights present, share and discuss their new plays with other playwrights, actors, directors and community members. Information: majestic.org.
CANCELED: Gumbo, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 S.W. Second St., Corvallis. First and third Wednesdays. Oregon original live music. Information: joecasprowiak@comcast.net.
CANCELED: Open Mic, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Calapooia Brewing Company, 140 Hill St. NE, Albany. First and third Wednesdays. Musicians, comedians, poets and spoken word artists are welcome to come share original material. Information: 818-281-2330.
THURSDAY
Online Events
Virtual Art Show Opening: “Artistic Journeys: Embracing the Unexpected,” 6 p.m. Artist Jennifer Lommers will be live in her backyard studio via online YouTube channel, taking viewers on a journey through new paintings and mixed media work. Information: https://bit.ly/2KpxZzw.
Virtual Event: “Compassionate Living,” 7:30 p.m. Oregon State University-Cascades instructor Dennis Lynn explores concepts related to developing and living with compassion in our lives, including compassion for self, engaging with empathy, how we talk about compassion and living an existence with concern for everyone. Registrants will receive a link to materials for each session upon registration. Confirmation details will be by email. Information/registration: https://bit.ly/2RWRILk.
Canceled and Postponed Events
CANCELED: University Chorale, noon Tuesdays and Thursdays, Benton Hall room 204, OSU campus, Corvallis. A choir open to the community. Singers of all levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: https://bit.ly/2SgOBhr.
CANCELED: Webster Chicago, 6 to 8 p.m., Papa’s Pizza Parlor, 1030 SW Third St., Corvallis. Every first Thursday is blues night. Information: 541-757-2727.
CANCELED: Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. For current rehearsal venue information call, 541-224-3428.
CANCELED: Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany, Thursdays. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Information: 541-926-1159.
CANCELED: Mainstream Square Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m., Linn-Benton Community College Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Every Thursday through December. Bruce Lowther instructing. Singles and couples welcome. Information: 541-754-7511.
CANCELED: “The Importance of Being Earnest”, 7:30 p.m., Withycombe Main Stage Theater, OSU, 2801 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. A witty satire of romance, society and marriage, with a whirling romp through fancy London townhouses and sprawling country estates, where a social reputation can be undone with some well played mischievousness. Information: https://bit.ly/2SeKxOu.
CANCELED: Funk Jam, 9 p.m., Bombs Away Café, 2527 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. First Thursday. Core group brings drum kit/backline and keeps the music moving as players who sign up join on various instruments. Free. Information: facebook.com/corvallisfunkandjazzjam/.
