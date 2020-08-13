The E arts and entertainment calendar for August 13 to 20

THURSDAY
Online Events
Thursdays at Five: Abigail Sperling, 5 to 5:30 p.m., hosted by Music at First Congregational UCC, Corvallis. Flutist Abigail Sperling, a well-known performer of contemporary New Zealand music, is a participant at the Chintimini Chamber Music Festival in Corvallis. Sperling will perform, Bach’s, “Sonata in G minor,” recorded piano track by Paul Gardner; “Icicle,” by Robert Aitken; Sigfrid Karg Elert’s, “Sonata Appassionata” and “Sonata mvt 3”, by Otar Taktakischvili, piano track by Paul Gardner. Information: https://bit.ly/2YGBuJM.
Revisiting Demographic Conversion: Are we ready?, 7 to 8:30 p.m., hosted by NAACP Corvallis/Albany Branch on Zoom. Benton County District Attorney John Haroldson will review the dynamics of demographic conversion, examine the fear and ignorance driving hate crime and how to develop strategic responses towards constructive outcomes. For Zoom link, email info@naacocorvallisbranch.com. Information: https://bit.ly/3hW6dJA.
Ongoing Events
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m., corner of Main Street and Grant. Thursdays, May 21 through Oct. 22. Offering the community fresh fruits and vegetables, plant starts, meat, eggs, honey, and baked goods. New online ordering platform, offering the ability to pre-order, pay, drive up and have items placed in the trunk of the car. Visit https://bit.ly/35VZ7zW for new safe shopping guidelines at the market.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May 7 through October, corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898 or https://bit.ly/3dGkrwg.
North Albany Farmers Market, 3 to 7 p.m., J&B Garden Center & Nursery, 350 Hickory St. NW. Fresh produce from local farms at the new North Albany Farmers Market. A quaint evening Farmer's Market to help small farms provide healthful food to the local residents. Information: https://bit.ly/2BoTKOw.
Jazz at Brownsville Thursday Market, 4 to 5:30 p.m., corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street. Musicians John Deshler on French horn and Neal Grandstaff on guitar, will perform jazz favorites. Free. Information: 541-409-7315.
FRIDAY
Venues
Marks Ridge Winery - Jennings & Keller, fusion folk Americana, 7 p.m.
St. Innocent Winery, Jefferson - Happy Hour at the Cabin: Rich Swanger, 5 p.m. Reservations required, call 503- 378-1526.
The Barn at Hickory Station - Ben Hannan, 7 p.m.
The Oregon Garden - Patrick Lamb Jazz Quintet, 7 p.m.,
Online Events
Arts Alive Virtual Festival, 12 p.m., hosted by The Arts Center online. Discover new artists, music, poetry and new mediums. Watch, make and participate. Events online include music performance, poetry readings, how-to videos, craft kits and panel discussions. Cost: $25. Information: https://bit.ly/2DCsddz.
Women in the Arts Panel Discussion: Julia Lont, Cassie Greer and Renee McKitterick, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., hosted by The Arts Center online. Three-women panel featuring graphic designer and illustrator, Julia Lont; actor, director and designer, Cassie Greer; and artist Renee McKitterick. Discussion will cover working in the arts, sharing struggles, stories and advice. Panel will highlight the contributions women have made to the creative sector. Cost: $5. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/2O9HPaK.
Bard in your Yard: “Macbeth” An Immersive Audio Drama Production, 7:30 p.m., hosted by OSU Theatre. Bard in the Quad returns with a downloadable “Bard in Your Yard” audio drama production of William Shakespeare’s haunting tragedy “Macbeth.” Directed by Elizabeth Helman with original score by Alyson Fewless and immersive sound design by OSU student Joshua Gassaway. Virtual tickets are available for purchase at bardinthequad.org. Information: https://bit.ly/3kCiIvZ.
Friday Night Funny: Suggestions Only Improv, 7:30 p.m., hosted by the Majestic Theatre on Facebook Live. The Majestic’s resident improv troupe takes to the live stream platform. Dakota Cloud hosts for a night of unpredictable fun. Short-form and long-form improv games with live audience suggestions. Information: https://www.majestic.org/.
Ongoing Events
Halsey Community Market, 4 to 8 p.m., 10 W. Second St., Halsey. Produce, food trucks, handcrafted goods. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/2ZnWi8a.
Motor Vu@Cheadle Lake: “Onward,” 7:15 p.m., Cheadle Lake, 37941 Weirich Dr., Lebanon. Teenage elf brothers Ian and Barley embark on a magical quest to spend one more day with their late father. Food trucks on-site, or pack a picnic to enjoy before the show. Tickets are per vehicle and are available for advance purchase on the website. Hand washing / sanitizing stations available throughout the area and public restrooms. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/31uqlMr.
Outdoor Family Movie Night: “The Secret Lives of Pets 2,” 8 p.m., Sweet Home New Life in Christ Fellowship, 1266 44th Ave. Max the terrier encounters canine-intolerant cows, hostile foxes and a scary turkey when he visits the countryside. State and CDC guidelines for safe practices will be followed. Masks to be worn when not seated. Food and drinks provided. Bring blanket and/or chairs. Information: https://bit.ly/3296Xqb.
Movies in the Park-ing Lot: “Abominable,” 8:30 to 10:30 p.m., 3225 Main St., Sweet Home. Movies will be shown in the back parking lot of City Hall. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, event is limited to 250 people. Attendees will need to maintain physical distance of 6-feet between non-household members. Reservations: https://bit.ly/33p36Gi. Information: https://bit.ly/30nmMs0.
SATURDAY
Venues
Summer Bands & Brews - Strawberry Plaza: Gabriel Cox Band, 7 p.m. Reservations required: Text (541) 497-1415.
The Barn at Hickory Station - Jesse Meade, singer/songwriter, 7 p.m.
Online Events
Arts Alive Virtual Festival, 12 to 8 p.m., hosted by The Arts Center online. Discover new artists, music, poetry and new mediums. Watch, make and participate. Events online include music performance, poetry readings, how-to videos, craft kits and panel discussions. Cost: $25. Information: https://bit.ly/2DCsddz.
Ongoing Events
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street, Albany. Saturdays, April 18 through Nov. 21. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Saturdays, April 18 through Nov. 21. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Artisans’ Faire, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., gravel lot adjacent to Corvallis Farmers Market, First Street and Monroe Avenue. Offering handmade jewelry, crafts and more. The fair has instituted new safety procedures and distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Information: https://bit.ly/3gd9xiD.
Monroe Farmers Market, operating online. Local artisans and food celebrating the bounty of the community during the summer months. Food and gifts, local artisans and craftspeople. Orders can be placed at monroefm.locallygrown.net and can be picked up from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays on Court Street in downtown Monroe. Information: https://bit.ly/3605Ed5.
Annual Citywide Garage Sale, all day, City of Harrisburg. Visit Harrisburg and browse through treasures. Oregon Health Authority guidelines are in place. Masks to be worn if unable to maintain 6' of physical separation between shoppers and anyone who is not a family member. Shoppers may want to consider wearing gloves or bringing hand sanitizer. Information/maps: https://bit.ly/3kA524H.
Sheep Dayz of Summer, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Iron Water Ranch, 35179 Riverside Dr. SW, Albany. Socially distanced fibery event with something for everyone. Classes will be held on needle felting jellyfish with Audrey Comerford and a whimsical sheep portrait taught by Kirsten Holbo. All materials are included for each class, with plenty of room to socially distance. Face masks required for attendance. Information/registration: www.ironwater.com.
Reverse Parade: Pioneer Farming, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Brownsville. The Linn County Pioneer Picnic, Oregon's oldest, annual, is holding a Reverse Parade. Neighborhoods and yards will be decorated in lieu of floats with this year’s theme "Pioneer Farming," to honor the hard work that went into making the community what it is today. Information: https://www.pioneerpicnic.com/.
Motor Vu@Cheadle Lake: “Onward,” 7:15 p.m., Cheadle Lake, 37941 Weirich Dr., Lebanon. Teenage elf brothers Ian and Barley embark on a magical quest to spend one more day with their late father. Food trucks on-site, or pack a picnic to enjoy before the show. Tickets are per vehicle, not per person and are available for advance purchase on the website. Hand washing / sanitizing stations available throughout the area and public restrooms. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/31uqlMr.
SUNDAY
Ongoing Events
Philomath Farmers Market, 2 to 5 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., Sundays, June 28-Aug. 30. Market is a collaborative effort involving the OSU Extension Service, the Corvallis-Albany Farmers Markets, the city of Philomath and Philomath Community Services with a focus on healthy, local produce. Information: https://bit.ly/2Xl93iT.
Free Showing at the Pix: “Pride”, 1:15 and 7:15 p.m., The Pix, 321 Second Ave. SW, Albany. In the summer of 1984, The National Union of Mineworkers is on strike and a London-based group of gay and lesbian activists raise money to help support Union families. Although the activists are initially rebuffed by the mineworkers, the two groups discover that standing together makes for the strongest union of all. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/3gJPiK8.
MONDAY
Venues
Midway Farms - Tribal Fusion Belly Dance Class, 6 p.m., $15.
Online Events
Monday Night Meditation, 6:30 to 8 p.m., hosted by OSU School of History, Philosophy and Religion online with Zoom. Drop in early for guided, sitting, walking and silent meditation, along with self care break and a reflection and sharing session. Join for the initial 20 to 30 minute practice, or stay for the full session. Open to all. Information: contact Audrey Perkins at audperkins@gmail.com or visit oregonstate.zoom.us/j/167669289.
Ongoing Events
Free Showing at the Pix: “Pride”, 1:15 and 7:15 p.m., The Pix, 321 Second Ave. SW, Albany. In the summer of 1984, The National Union of Mineworkers is on strike and a London-based group of gay and lesbian activists raise money to help support Union families. Although the activists are initially rebuffed by the mineworkers, the two groups discover that standing together makes for the strongest union of all. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/3gJPiK8.
TUESDAY
Online Events
Hoolyeh Folk Dancing online, 5 to 6:30 p.m. by Hoolyeh folks every Tuesday. Contact Denis White at capeblanco@peak.org for playlists and details for joining zoom broadcasts. Information: https://bit.ly/2UOwXmr.
STEAM Lecture Series Online: Renewable Energy and the Future of the Energy Grid, 6 to 7 p.m., hosted by DaVinci Days on Facebook Live. Join Eduardo Cotilla Sanchez, professor in the Oregon State University College of Engineering for "Renewable Energy and the Future of the Electrical Grid". Lecture followed by live Q & A session. Information: https://bit.ly/33rNJN6 or https://www.davincidays.org/.
Virtual Craft and Chat, 6 to 7 p.m., via GoToMeeting, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library. Third Tuesday. Learn a craft using material found lying around at home; hang out and chat with other crafters. Craft demonstrations conducted by library staff or a special guest. Information/registration: https://bit.ly/2xLzLbD.
Amateur Astronomy: Discover the Night Skies, 7 to 9 p.m., hosted by Albany Parks & Rec online with Zoom. Hosted by Heart of the Valley Astronomers, learn how to find and recognize constellations and planets, and the simple tools that can be used to identify them. Cost: $20. Information/registration: https://bit.ly/3a9YPIa.
Virtual Corvallis Community Band Summer Concert, 8 p.m. and throughout the week Online concert recording featuring Robert Russell Bennett, “Suite of Old American Dances” and Daniel Alomia Robles, “El Condor Pasa - Claribelles.” Live chat. Information: https://bit.ly/3dMj6DC or www.c-cband.org.
Ongoing Events
Sweet Home Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 2 through Sept. 29, between 12th and Kalmia, Sweet Home. Offering the community fresh fruits and vegetables, plant starts, meat, eggs, honey, and baked goods. New online ordering platform offering the ability to pre-order, pay, drive up and have the items placed in the trunk of the car. Visit https://bit.ly/35VZ7zW for new safe shopping guidelines at the market.
Southtown Farm Stand & Market, 5 to 7 p.m., 1465 SE Alexander Ave., Corvallis. May 5 through Oct. 20. Multiple vendors selling fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables, animal products, vegan desserts, jams, pickles, and kimchi. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/2KahGXd.
WEDNESDAY
Online Events
American Strings: An Evening with Keb’ Mo’, 5 p.m., hosted by Oregon State College of Liberal Arts on Zoom. A conversation and live remote performance with blues artist and five-time GRAMMY Award winner Keb’ Mo’. Singer, guitarist, songwriter, Kevin Roosevelt Moore, known professionally as Keb’ Mo’, is a modern master of American roots music. American Strings webcast with Keb’ Mo’ free to view with registration. Information/registration: https://bit.ly/3fuFyC0.
Das Filmfest: “Coup 53”, hosted by Das Filmfest online. New documentary-thriller about the 1953 CIA/MI6 coup that overthrew Iran’s democratically elected government on August 19, 1953. Live Q&A with film editor Walter Murch, Director Taghi Amirani and a surprise special guest. Cost: $12. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/30JvFfz.
Ongoing Events
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Wednesdays, April 22 through Nov. 25. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
FreeMotion, 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., field north of Willamette Park Community Gardens, Corvallis. A simple format of slightly guided bodily expressive movement to loosen the stuck places inside. Bring a large blanket to lie on and to ensure physical distancing. Donations for the Jackson Street Youth Services accepted. Information: https://bit.ly/30oFDBE.
Fun in the Park “To Go”, 10 a.m. to noon, Bryant Park, 801 Bryant Way SW, Albany. Per Oregon Health Authority Guidelines, Fun in the Park is a drive-thru event. Craft kits, sponsor goodies and fun things to see and enjoy will be handed out. Registration is required by Monday at noon the week of the event. Register online at https://bit.ly/38jES0l. Register only one person per vehicle and indicate the number of children attending. Each child does not need to be registered individually. Free. Information: 541-917-7777 or visit www.cityofalbany.net/parks/events.
THURSDAY
Venues
The Barn at Hickory Station - Robert Meade, Beatles Unplugged, 6 p.m.
Online Events
Mind Matters: Social Isolation and Loneliness, 2 to 3 p.m., hosted by the Lebanon Senior Center on Zoom. Living alone, health issues, sensory impairment and major life events can lead to periods of isolation and loneliness. Join an expert in the field of behavioral health who will discuss how to avoid social isolation and how to manage feelings of loneliness. Zoom link can be emailed. Information: call toll free 877-853-5247.
Darkside Virtual Cinema: “The Fight: Goliath, Meet David,” hosted by Darkside Cinema. An inspiring, emotional, insider look at 100 years of the ACLU’s defense of the Constitution and how these battles are fought. Following the film will be a pre-recorded discussion featuring the five ACLU lawyers featured in the film, moderated by Kerry Washington. Information/tickets: https://darksidecinema.com/.
Ongoing Events
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m., corner of Main Street and Grant. Thursdays, May 21 through Oct. Offering the community fresh fruits and vegetables, plant starts, meat, eggs, honey, and baked goods. New online ordering platform, offering the ability to pre-order, pay, drive up and have items placed in the trunk of the car. Visit https://bit.ly/35VZ7zW for new safe shopping guidelines at the market.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May 7 through Oct., corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898 or https://bit.ly/3dGkrwg.
North Albany Farmers Market, 3 to 7 p.m., J&B Garden Center & Nursery, 350 Hickory St. NW. Fresh produce from local farms at the new North Albany Farmers Market. The North Albany Market is a quaint evening Farmer's Market help small farms provide healthful food to the local residents. Information: https://bit.ly/2BoTKOw.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!