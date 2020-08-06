The E arts and entertainment calendar for August 6 to 13

THURSDAY
Online Events
Thursdays at Five: Berto Boyd on Flamenco Guitar, 5 to 5:30 p.m., hosted by Music at First Congregational UCC, Corvallis. Flamenco Guitarist Berto Boyd currently residing in Portland, is musical director for Flamenco Pacifico, artistic director of the Corvallis Guitar Society and owner of Berto Boyd Presents, LLC. Berto will be playing, “August Moon” by Ottmar Liebert and his original compositions of “Mariposa,” “Noche Desvelada,” “Sueño de Minero” and “Mestiza.” Information: https://bit.ly/2YGBuJM.
Virtual Cinema: “My Dog Stupid,” hosted by Darkside Cinema through Aug. 13. Based on a short story in John Fante's cult novella “West of Rome,” a moving comedy featuring a man in the depths of a mid-life crisis who strikes up an unconventional friendship with a stray bad-mannered dog. Comedy subtitled in French. Cost: $10. Information: https://bit.ly/3hW8m83.
Ongoing Events
Albany Regional Museum Reopening, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tues. through Fri., 136 Lyon St. S. Welcoming all guests to view exhibits. Social distancing and sanitizing measures in place. Masks required for ages five and up; highly encouraged for children two to five. Maximum occupancy limited to 20, groups can be no larger than ten visitors. Reference room use by appointment only. Information: www.museum.com or https://bit.ly/31gjh65.
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m., corner of Main Street and Grant. Thursdays, May 21 through Oct. Offering the community fresh fruits and vegetables, plant starts, meat, eggs, honey, and baked goods. New online ordering platform, offering the ability to pre-order, pay, drive up and have items placed in the trunk of the car. Visit https://bit.ly/35VZ7zW for new safe shopping guidelines at the market.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May 7 through Oct., corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898 or https://bit.ly/3dGkrwg.
North Albany Farmers Market, 3 to 7 p.m., J&B Garden Center & Nursery, 350 Hickory St. NW. Fresh produce from local farms at the new North Albany Farmers Market. A quaint evening Farmer's Market to help small farms provide healthful food to the local residents. Information: https://bit.ly/2BoTKOw.
FRIDAY
Venues
Marks Ridge Winery - Robert Meade, Beatles Unplugged, 7 p.m.
The Oregon Garden - Tunes & Tastings Concerts: Britnee Kellog, country, 7 p.m., https://bit.ly/3i8nTBS.
Online Events
Virtual Craft and Chat, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., via GoToMeeting, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library. First Friday. Learn a craft using material found lying around at home, hang out and chat with other crafters. Craft demonstrations conducted by library staff or a special guest. For more information and to register: https://bit.ly/2xLzLbD.
Gallery Calapooia Virtual First Friday Reception, 6 to 8 p.m., online at Facebook Live. Join the Gallery Calapooia online with the month's featured artists: J.J. Jones, a new member displaying lathe works of scavenged and upcycled wood, along with Nancy Anderson, exhibiting works in calligraphy, collage and cut paper. Information: https://bit.ly/317bhnE.
Virtual Star Party, 8:45 p.m., hosted by Corvallis Parks & Recreation on Zoom. Heart of the Valley Astronomers Club will remotely control a telescope in New Mexico viewing and imaging galaxies, nebulae, star clusters and comets. Imaging will begin after a brief presentation. Emails with class links will be sent prior to event. Registration deadline is 3 p.m., the day of the event. Information/registration: https://bit.ly/2ZX2J2j.
Ongoing Events
Art Exhibit: “Monterey Jazz Festival Posters” by Earl Newman, on display through Aug. 8, Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Unique posters created by Earl Newman for the Monterey Jazz Festival in California, with depictions of the world’s great jazz artists. Viewing by appointment only, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.,Thurs.-Sat. For reservations, call 541-929-6230 after 10 a.m. Information: www.bentoncountymuseum.org.
Halsey Community Market, 4 to 8 p.m., 10 W. Second St., Halsey. Produce, food trucks, handcrafted goods. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/2ZnWi8a.
First Friday August: Happy Birthday Party, 5:30 to 8 p.m., Historic Carousel & Museum, 503 First Ave. E, Albany. Celebration with fun birthday specials, party hats and presents at the end of each ride. Free admission for the first 40 visitors. Social distancing and face-coverings requirements are in place. Information: https://bit.ly/39J4W5S.
Motor Vu@Cheadle Lake: “Home: An Honor Flight Story,” 7:30 p.m., Cheadle Lake, 37941 Weirich Dr., Lebanon. Documentary film following a group of Vietnam War veterans visiting the memorial in Washington, D.C. Food trucks are on-site, or pack a picnic to enjoy before the show. Tickets are per vehicle, not per person and are available for advance purchase on the website. Hand washing / sanitizing stations available throughout the area and public restrooms. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/3fo5Q95.
Outdoor Family Movie Night: “Swiss Family Robinson,” 8 p.m., Sweet Home New Life in Christ Fellowship, 1266 44th Ave. A tale of a shipwrecked family building a home on a deserted island, after fleeing the reign of Napoleon. State and CDC guidelines will be followed. Masks to be worn when not seated. Food and drinks provided. Bring blanket and/or chairs. Information: https://bit.ly/3296Xqb.
SATURDAY
Venues
Favorite Mistake Sportsbar - D.C. Blues, Billy Joel & Elton John Tribute, 8 p.m.
Summer Bands & Brews - Strawberry Plaza: SOS - a Tribute to the Police, 7 p.m. Reservations required: Text (541) 497-1415.
Online Events
Majesticpiece Theatre presents: “Merry Wives of Windsor,” 7:30 p.m., hosted by the Majestic Theatre on Facebook Live. Directed and adapted by Angeliki de Morgan, “Merry Wives of Windsor” by William Shakespeare is a fast paced comedy set at The Windsor in South Beach, Florida, right next to The Birdcage. Falstaff, the merry wives, along with jealous and chilled-out spouses, Falstaff’s angry friends and three suitors, make for a fun night of Shakespearean shenanigans Information: https://www.majestic.org/.
Ongoing Events
Come As U R One Day Show, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Rd. E, Albany. Hosted by the Northwest Buckskin Horse Club, OHA-approved open horse show. Show high points awarded at the end of the day. CDC guidelines to be followed, including social distancing in and around the arena and frequent hand washing. Masks are required. All are welcome. For more information, call 503-428-6282 or email maasback@aol.com. Tickets: https://bit.ly/2Xov1SM.
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street, Albany. Saturdays, April 18 through Nov. 21. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Saturdays, April 18 through Nov. 21. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Artisans’ Faire, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., gravel lot adjacent to Corvallis Farmers Market, First St. & Monroe Ave. Offering handmade jewelry, crafts and more. The event has new safety procedures and distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Information: https://bit.ly/3gd9xiD.
Monroe Farmers Market, operating online. Local artisans and food celebrating the bounty of the community during the summer months. Food and gifts, local artisans and craftspeople. Orders can be placed at monroefm.locallygrown.net and can be picked up from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays on Court Street in downtown Monroe. Information: https://bit.ly/3605Ed5.
2nd Saturday Art Day: Art Making at Home, 1 to 3 p.m., kit pickup at The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Pick up an ArtMaking @ Home kit with supplies and instructions in both English and Spanish. A variety of art projects to choose from with helpful volunteers answering questions about the projects. Fifty free kits available. Video instructions for each kit can be viewed from The Arts Center’s YouTube and Facebook pages. Information: https://bit.ly/2PnPmmR.
SUNDAY
Ongoing Events
Philomath Farmers Market, 2 to 5 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., Sundays, June 28-Aug. 30. Market is a collaborative effort involving the OSU Extension Service, the Corvallis-Albany Farmers Markets, the city of Philomath and Philomath Community Services with a focus on healthy, local produce. Information: https://bit.ly/2Xl93iT.
MONDAY
Venues
FireWorks Pub & Pizza - Southtown Open Mic, 8 p.m. Register: https://bit.ly/39SRxIA.
Plan Ahead
Arts Alive Virtual Festival, kit pickup, hosted by The Arts Center online. The Arts Center is offering a number of ways to interact online through panels, recorded and live events and social media. Ticket packages available. Choose from free events and content access to a deluxe package with two craft kits and full access to all events. Clay and Library Kits are available for local pickup August 10, 11, 12 and 13. Information: https://bit.ly/2DCsddz.
Online Events
Monday Night Meditation, 6:30 to 8 p.m., hosted by OSU School of History, Philosophy and Religion online with Zoom. Drop in for guided, sitting, walking and silent meditation, along with self care break and a reflection and sharing session. Join for the initial 20 to 30 minute practice, or stay for the full session. Open to all. Contact audperkins@gmail.com with general questions. Information: oregonstate.zoom.us/j/167669289.
TUESDAY
Venues
Southpaw’s Perfect Pizza - Trivia night, 7 p.m.
Plan Ahead
Arts Alive Virtual Festival, kit pickup, hosted by The Arts Center online. The Arts Center is offering a number of ways to interact online through panels, recorded and live events and social media. Ticket packages available. Choose from free events and content access to a deluxe package with two craft kits and full access to all events. Clay and Library Kits are available for local pickup August 10, 11, 12 and 13. Information: https://bit.ly/2DCsddz.
Online Events
Hoolyeh Folk Dancing online, 5 to 6:30 p.m. by Hoolyeh folks every Tuesday. Contact Denis White at capeblanco@peak.org for playlists and details for joining zoom broadcasts. Information: https://bit.ly/2UOwXmr.
2020 STEAM Lecture Series Online: Wildfire from the Klamath to the Blues, 6 to 7 p.m., hosted by DaVinci Days on Facebook Live. Join Claire Tortorelli, Ph.D student in the College of Forestry, Oregon State University, to learn about Oregon Wildfire from the Klamath to the Blues, a story of landscapes, change and balance. Lecture followed by live Q & A session. Information: https://bit.ly/33rNJN6 or https://www.davincidays.org/.
Virtual Craft and Chat, 6 to 7 p.m., via GoToMeeting, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library. Third Tuesday. Learn a craft using material found lying around at home; hang out and chat with other crafters. Craft demonstrations will be conducted by library staff or a special guest. For more information and to register: https://bit.ly/2xLzLbD.
Virtual Corvallis Community Band Summer Concert. 8 p.m. and throughout the week Online concert recording featuring Gustave Holst, arr. Warren Barker, “First Suite in Eb - Chaconne: Themes Like Old Times.” Live chat. Information: https://bit.ly/3dMj6DC or www.c-cband.org.
Ongoing Events
Amateur Astronomy: Discover the night skies, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Albany Senior Center, 489 Water Ave. NW. Using simple tools to see what is viewable, learn how to find and recognize constellations and planets. Learn about viewing meteors, variable stars, eclipses and other phenomena. Cost: $25 in city; $31 out of city. Cost includes $5 supply fee. Information/registration: https://bit.ly/2WIh9Cm.
Sweet Home Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 2 through Sept. 29, between 12th and Kalmia, Sweet Home. Offering the community fresh fruits and vegetables, plant starts, meat, eggs, honey, and baked goods. New online ordering platform offering the ability to pre-order, pay, drive up and have the items placed in the trunk of the car. See website https://bit.ly/35VZ7zW for new safe shopping guidelines at the market.
Southtown Farm Stand & Market, 5 to 7 p.m., 1465 SE Alexander Ave., Corvallis. May 5 through Oct. 20. Multiple vendors selling fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables, animal products, vegan desserts, jams, pickles and kimchi. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/2KahGXd.
WEDNESDAY
Plan Ahead
Arts Alive Virtual Festival, kit pickup, hosted by The Arts Center online. The Arts Center is offering a number of ways to interact online through panels, recorded and live events and social media. Ticket packages available. Choose from free events and content access to a deluxe package with two craft kits and full access to all events. Clay and Library Kits are available for local pickup August 10, 11, 12 and 13. Information: https://bit.ly/2DCsddz.
Online Events
Virtual History Bites: Linn County Courthouse, noon to 1 p.m., hosted by the Albany Regional Museum on Facebook Live. Linn County Courthouse History presentation by museum volunteer and Senior Judge, Daniel R. Murphy. Information: https://bit.ly/2OT8skv.
Ongoing Events
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Wednesdays, April 22 through Nov. 25. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
FreeMotion, 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., field north of Willamette Park Community Gardens, Corvallis. A simple format of slightly guided bodily expressive movement that can loosen the stuck places inside. Bring a large blanket to lie on and to ensure physical distancing. Donations for the Jackson Street Youth Services accepted. Information: https://bit.ly/30oFDBE.
Fun in the Park “To Go”, 10 a.m. to noon, Bryant Park, 801 Bryant Way SW, Albany. Per Oregon Health Authority Guidelines, Fun in the Park is a drive-thru event. Craft kits, sponsor goodies and fun things to see and enjoy will be handed out. Registration is required by Monday at noon the week of the event. Register online at https://bit.ly/38jES0l. Register only one person per vehicle and indicate the number of children attending with your group. Each child does not need to be registered individually. Free. Information: 541-917-7777 or visit www.cityofalbany.net/parks/events.
Wednesdays at the Whiteside: “Hot Fuzz,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A British constable feels certain foul play is afoot when a series of grisly accidents rocks his quiet village. Ticketed event only, no walk-ups. All State and OHA guidelines of social distancing, disinfection and PPE will be followed. Cost: $5 reserved. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/2BYFlJQ.
THURSDAY
Online Events
Thursdays at Five: Abigail Sperling, 5 to 5:30 p.m., hosted by Music at First Congregational UCC, Corvallis. Flutist Abigail Sperling is a well-known performer of contemporary New Zealand music in addition to a classical repertoire. Sperling has taught master classes at Oregon State University and is a participant at the Chintimini Chamber Music Festival in Corvallis. Information: https://bit.ly/2DtS7QR.
Revisiting Demographic Conversion: Are we ready?, 7 to 8:30 p.m., hosted by NAACP Corvallis/Albany Branch on Zoom. Benton County District Attorney John Haroldson will review the dynamics of demographic conversion, examine the fear and ignorance driving hate crime and how to develop strategic responses towards constructive outcomes. For Zoom link, email info@naacocorvallisbranch.com. Information: https://bit.ly/3hW6dJA.
Ongoing Events
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m., corner of Main Street and Grant. Thursdays, May 21 through Oct. 22. Offering the community fresh fruits and vegetables, plant starts, meat, eggs, honey, and baked goods. New online ordering platform, offering the ability to pre-order, pay, drive up and have items placed in the trunk of the car. Visit https://bit.ly/35VZ7zW for new safe shopping guidelines at the market.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May 7 through October, corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898 or https://bit.ly/3dGkrwg.
North Albany Farmers Market, 3 to 7 p.m., J&B Garden Center & Nursery, 350 Hickory St. NW. Fresh produce from local farms at the new North Albany Farmers Market. A quaint evening Farmer's Market to help small farms provide healthful food to the local residents. Information: https://bit.ly/2BoTKOw.
