The E arts and entertainment calendar for Dec. 26-Jan. 2

Call to Artists: Annual 8x8 Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Submission dates: Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, Brownsville Art Center, 255 N. Main St. Open to the public and children. All submissions must be 8x8, including the frame; hangable by wire on back, and all 3-D pieces should be on a table-top stand. All pieces must be priced to sell with the exception of the children’s entries. Free. Information: http://brownsvilleart.org/?p=4471.

CALLS TO ARTISTS

Halsey Community Center Monthly Art Shows, City Hall Building, 100 Halsey St. The City of Halsey is offering 55 linear feet of empty white wall space to artists, students and other organizations for the display of artwork. Information: http://cityofhalsey.com/index_htm_files/Call%20to%20Artists.pdf.

Albany Regional Museum First Friday Pop-up Art Gallery, 4 to 8 p.m., Fridays, through December, Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S. The Albany Regional Museum is accepting inquiries to be a featured artist for the First Friday Pop-up Art Gallery through December. No fees. Interested artists can send an email with name, sample photo or description of works and availability to Keith Lohse, klohse@armuseum.com or call 541-967-7122.