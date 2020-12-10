The E arts and entertainment calendar for Dec. 10 through 17

Thursday
Darkside Virtual Cinema: "Zappa," "Someone Somewhere," "Survival Skills," "Mayor," "Crock of Gold." Tickets: https://darksidecinema.com/.
Weekdays at the Whiteside: “The Mummy,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. State guidelines of social distancing, disinfection and personal protective equipment are followed; masks are required. Tickets must be purchased at https://bit.ly/2G9abRA prior to the event.
Friday
Darkside Virtual Cinema: "Survival Skills," "Mayor," "Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan," "Yalda, A Night for Forgiveness," "Louis Van Beethoven," "Sunken Roads: Three Generations After D-Day." Through Thursday. Tickets: https://darksidecinema.com/.
Sunday
Corvallis Repertory Singers' "Maestro Moments," 3 p.m., Zoom. Online conversation with composer Dan Forrest. Steven Zielke, artistic director of the Repertory Singers, will interview Forrest, who writes choral works and recently released an album of his arrangements of Christmas carols. The event is free but registration is required; register at the Reportory Singers website, https://bit.ly/34KgULI or https://repsing.org.
Tuesday
Hoolyeh folk dancing, 5 p.m., Zoom. Contact Denis White at capeblanco@peak.org for playlists and details for joining broadcasts. Information: https://corvallisfolklore.org/home/calendar/.
Wednesday
Trivia Night, 7 p.m., Cascade BBQ, 2575 NW Kings Blvd., Corvallis. Reservations: 541-829-2009.
Weekdays at the Whiteside: “Batman Returns,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. State guidelines of social distancing, disinfection and personal protective equipment are followed; masks are required. Tickets must be purchased at https://bit.ly/2G9abRA prior to the event.
Thursday
Distanced opening reception, 4 to 5:30 p.m., pop-up window gallery, Living Studios, 132 W. Fourth St., Corvallis. "we invited visitors...," new artwork by Michelle Fromme with the Alien Band Project, "altered album collaborations."
Weekdays at the Whiteside: “Love Actually,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. State guidelines of social distancing, disinfection and personal protective equipment are followed; masks are required. Tickets must be purchased at https://bit.ly/2G9abRA prior to the event.
Calls to artists
Call to artists: Halsey Community Center Monthly Art Shows, City Hall Building, 100 Halsey St. The City of Halsey is offering 55 linear feet of empty white wall space to artists, students and other organizations for the display of artwork. Information: http://cityofhalsey.com/index_htm_files/Call%20to%20Artists.pdf.
On view
Kimono from the collection of Karen Illman Miller and "Righting a Wrong: Japanese Americans and World War II," a poster exhibition from the Smithsonian Institution, Benton County Historical Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through December. Free admittance, masks required. Information: 541-929-6230 or info@bentoncountymuseum.org.
"Vistas and Vineyards 2020 Juried Show," Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Celebrating 31 years of painting outdoors, 35 member artists are displaying 97 works of art painted en plein air. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, or by appointment through Tuesday at 541-737-2402 or lsc.services@oregonstate.edu. Physical distancing and face coverings are required.
Art exhibit, Gallery Calapooia, 222 First Ave. W, Albany. Featuring the work of colored pencil artist Rachael Oehler and photographer Bill Origer. Show runs through Dec. 24. Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, also by appointment. Information: https://bit.ly/2S0S0QE.
"POV/botaniques," Linn-Benton Community College Art Gallery, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Features four perspectives on plant photography, by Phil Coleman, Stephanie Luke, Bill Laing and Paul Barden. Through Dec. 31. Information: 541-917-4247 or artgallery@linnbenton.edu.
"Soap Creek Artisans and Friends," Benton County Historical Society and Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Artists include Joe Crocket, Judy Dedek (Moon), Dale Draeger, Sam Hoffman, Vicki Idema, Ann Lahr, Rhonda Fleischman and Dominique Bachelet. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through Jan. 9.
“How DO We Heal?,” Corrine Woodman Gallery, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Recent Oregon State University art graduate Amy Gibson curates art about our political divide and later about COVID-19 circumstances of separation and illness. She posed the question "How DO we heal?" without expecting definite answers. The exhibit features “art as exploration, instead of a straightforward answer or illustration.” Show runs through Dec. 26. Viewing noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays by appointment only for those who sign up to follow safe distancing protocol. Information: 541-754-1551.
"Home Sweet Home," The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Featuring work of 30 artists. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Appointment-only visits hourly on Wednesdays can be scheduled through hester@theartscenter.net. A total of six people can be allowed in The Arts Center at one time.
“Where There’s Smoke” exhibit, 11 a.m to 4 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S., Albany. Exhibit celebrates 150 years of the Albany Fire Department. Admission is free with suggested donations of $5 for family; $2 adults. Information: 541-967-7122.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!