The E arts and entertainment calendar for Dec. 17 through 24

Friday

Tuesday

Corvallis Community Band Second Virtual Holiday Concert, online. Today the band will post a concert consisting of previous recordings of the band, usually accompanied by a festive video. The first piece is the band's usual holiday show opener, "Sleigh Ride" by Leroy Anderson. The recording is from last year, and also features the Willamette Apprentice Ballet. "A Spiritual Christmas" is a medley of traditional Christmas songs arranged by Dave Thomas and played by the clarinet quartet of the band the Claribelles. Then follows "A Christmas Festival," arranged by Leroy Anderson. The final piece is "White Christmas," written by Irving Berlin. This and the group's previous holiday concert will be posted on the website through the end of the year.