The E arts and entertainment calendar for Dec. 31 through Jan. 7

Album Club, 7 p.m., online. The Oregon State University College of Liberal Arts and popular music studies program will host a remote version of Album Club to discuss Fleetwood Mac’s album “Rumours.” Album Club, which is free and open to all, functions like an informal book club, where participants join together to listen to and discuss classic albums. The program is hosted by OSU director of popular music and performing arts Bob Santelli. “Rumours,” Fleetwood Mac’s 11th studio album, was released in February 1977. An instant commercial success, the album sold more than 10 million copies worldwide within a month of its release. It won Album of the Year at the 1978 Grammy Awards, and has sold more than 45 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling albums of all time. Registration for the meeting is required. To receive a link to participate, go to https://beav.es/ov8.