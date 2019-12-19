The E arts and entertainment calendar for Dec. 19-26

Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.

Get Crafty: Handmade Journals, 6 p.m., Brownsville Library, 146 Spaulding Way. Adults and teens are invited to join the library staff in making handmade journals from recycled and new materials. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2YJ7ETy.

Northwest Banjo Band, 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays, Papa’s Pizza, 1030 S.W. Third St., Corvallis. There is no cover charge. Information: 541-757-2727.

Mommy and Me Holiday Follow Along, 6:30 p.m., Splatterbox, 131 Montgomery St. NE, Abany. Professional art supplies with pre-traced picture. All ages from five up are welcome. Water, coffee, hot chocolate and hot cider will be available. Cost: $50 per couple. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/38pslIk.

"A Christmas Carol" in Prose, 6:30 p.m., Sweet Home Public Library, 1101 13th Ave. Enjoy a dramatic recitation of Charles Dickens’ public reading version of “A Christmas Carol” performed by Man of Words Theatre. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2PwZh9s.