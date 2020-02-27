The E arts and entertainment calendar for Feb. 27 to March 5

Thursday: All that jazz (and more)

OSU Jazz Ensemble, performing from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the Memorial Union Ballroom on the Oregon State University campus. Bonus track: Sherisse Rogers' arrangement of Radiohead's "All I Need." Can you believe this concert is free? Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/480398482517762/.

Saturday: My game is mud

• Event: It's the most wonderful time of the year, especially if you love getting specks of dirty on every visible surface. Follow the mid-valley roar to Northern Farms for Mud Fest 2020, where motors will roll and tires will spin from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain, shine or snow (at least two of those would be considered assets, not handicaps). Admission is $15 to $45. For information and tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2SYDRVD, and prepare your washer and dryer set for the challenge of their lives.

Wednesday: Stop the press — who's that?