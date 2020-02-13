The E arts and entertainment calendar for Feb. 13-20

Mind Matters: Springtime Blues , 10 a.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Older Adult Behavioral Health Specialist/Mental Health Services Coordinator for Linn and Benton county, Helen Beaman, will address the myths and facts of seasonal patterns of depression. Area seniors, 50 and older are invited to learn the signs of “the blues” and how to prevent and/or treat those emotions. Free. Information/registration: 541-258-4919.

Guitar Group , 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Group of guitar players of all skill levels that learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org .

Corvallis Arts Walk, 4 to 8 p.m., downtown Corvallis. Every third Thursday Corvallis’ art galleries stay open late and artists take over the city. This month’s art walk features works from various artists exploring visual sound in Psithurism: Visionary West at the Fairbanks Gallery at OSU; Suite Nine features paintings by Courtney Marchesi; Music @The Howland Community OPEN celebrates the creative voices of the community with music by “Blues & Sunshine;” and The Tiny Art Show: Home, in conjunction with performances of “Ten Tiny Dances®”, the “Tiny Art Show” created by AliceAnn Eberman, features 100 miniature squares of art displayed side-by-side on a 4’ by 4’ board. Information: facebook.com/CorvallisArtsWalk or http://www.corvallisartswalk.com.