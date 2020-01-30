The E arts and entertainment calendar for Jan. 30-Feb. 6

MORE

Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Guitar players of all skill levels that learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.

University Chorale, noon, Benton Hall room 204, OSU campus, Corvallis. An “all comer” choir open to the community. Singers of all levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.

"Rock Art with Mrs. Rocktastic," 1 to 2 p.m., Sweet Home Oregon Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center, 1575 Main St. Mrs. Rocktastic of Garfield Mesa Rocks, will lead a class on the Valentine’s Day Rock Pour. Supplies provided. Cost: $20. Information/registration: http://www.sweethomechamber.com/.

Artists Reception: "Marine Food Webs: Drifters to Swimmers," 5 to 7:30 p.m., Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 975 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Exhibition by Pacific Northwest regional artists, encouraging dialog related to the importance of sustaining and preserving the ocean food web, from the microscopic plankton to those that consume them. Art features marine life “under the sea.” Free. Information: http://bit.ly/36X6G9C.