The E arts and entertainment calendar for Jan. 23-30

Farmers’ Market Music Makers Lunch Hour Concert 12 to 1 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Share and enjoy music with the Farmers’ Market musicians in the warmth of the Main Gallery. Free. Information: https://theartscenter.net/farmers-market-music-makers/.

University Chorale, noon, Benton Hall room 204, OSU campus, Corvallis. An “all comer” choir open to the community. Singers of all levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.

Artist’s Opening Reception: "Dolors Escala: Works on Paper," 3 to 5 p.m., The Little Gallery, Kidder Hall, OSU, 2000 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Beginning with the study of textile design at the Rámon Folch School in Barcelona, Escala developed an interest in art, with particular interest in engraving. Exhibit runs from Jan. 27 through March 20. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information: http://bit.ly/2NRZ9kC.

CrafterDark: "Enamel Pin Banner," 4 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Children ages 11 to 18 are invited to make an enamel pin banner to display enamel pins. All supplies provided. Space and materials are limited; registration is required. Free. Information/registration: 541-258-4926.