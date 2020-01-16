The E arts and entertainment calendar for Jan. 16-23

Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Group of guitar players of all skill levels that learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.

University Chorale, noon, Benton Hall room 204, OSU campus, Corvallis. An “all comer” choir open to the community. Singers of all levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.

"Folded Book Hedgehog Crafternoon," 3:30 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Make a folded book hedgehog and add fun paper personalized details. Space and materials are limited. Registration is required to attend. Free. Information/registration; 541-258-4926.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.: "A Shared Reading and Learning Experience," 4 to 5 p.m., Waldo Hall room 102, OSU, 256 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Participants will collectively read excerpts from John M. Washington’s, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. "I Have a Dream: Writing and Speeches that Changed the World,” and chronologically discuss pivotal points of Dr. King’s life. Free, all are welcome. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/490516838267203/.