The E arts and entertainment calendar for Jan. 2-9

Saturday: Contra dance
• Dance: The Alchemists with Erik Weberg provide a rousing soundtrack for a contra dance from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Admission is $8 to $10 on a sliding scale or $5 Corvallis Folklore Society members. As always, a $1 discount is offered to students who bike or walk. Information: 541-250-0856 or corvallisfolklore.org.
Tuesday: Sci-fi extravaganza
• Film: Otherworldly terror has landed in Cornwall and at the Darkside Theatre in a screening of 1967's "They Came From Beyond Space" (1967), where extraterrestrials take over the minds of some of Earth's top scientists, but, alas, not the era's film critics. Doors open at 6 p.m. for vintage drive-in ads and other treats, followed by the feature. Admission is $5. Visit https://darksidecinema.com/ for more information.
Wednesday: Kumu Hina
• Screening: “Kumu Hina”, 4 p.m., Native American Longhouse Eena Haws, 311 Sw 26th St., Corvallis. Screening and post screening discussion of the film “Kumu Hina”, addressing the struggles to maintain the culture and values of Pacific Islanders within the Westernized society of modern day Hawai’i. Told through the lens of a Native Hawaiian, who is a proud and confident Māhū or trangender woman, as well as an honored and respected kumu, or teacher, cultural practitioner and community leader. Free and open to the public. Information: https://kumuhina.com/ or call 541-737-9036.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Free Range Open Mic, 7:30 p.m.
Front Street Bar & Grill — Thursday Night Trivia, 7 p.m.
MORE
School’s Out Adventure: "Secrets of the Night Sky," 9 a.m., Corvallis Environmental Center, 116 SW Fourth St. Children ages 5 to 10 are invited to explore space at the Eugene Science Center with an immersive virtual adventure through space and time. Activities include walking the universe, making a galaxy and creating constellation lanterns. Cost: $90 for two days; $50 for one day; $25 field trip fee if attending both days. Extended care offered. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/2RpRLzx.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Group of guitar players of all skill levels that learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
University Chorale, noon Tuesdays and Thursdays, Benton Hall room 204, OSU campus, Corvallis. An “all comer” choir open to the community. Singers of all levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
School’s Out Activities, 1 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. School age children are invited to the Children’s room during the break for crafts, a scavenger hunt, Winter Reading Bingo cards and art activities. Free. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/.
Webster Chicago, 6 to 8 p.m., Papa’s Pizza Parlor, 1030 SW Third St., Corvallis. Every first Thursday is blues night. Information: 541-757-2727.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Open Source Improv, 9 p.m. first Thursdays, Downward Dog Cafe, 126 SW First St., Corvallis. Free. Information: opensourceimprov3000@gmail.com.
FRIDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Vintage Strings: Matt Neely, 7 p.m.
Interzone Cafe — Poetry Open Mic: Animism Ensemble, 7:30 p.m. Free.
MORE
School’s Out Adventure: "Secrets of the Night Sky," 9 a.m., Corvallis Environmental Center, 116 SW Fourth St. Children ages five to 10 are invited to explore space at the Eugene Science Center with an immersive virtual adventure through space and time. Activities include walking the universe, making a galaxy and creating constellation lanterns. Cost: $90 for two days; $50 for one day; $25 field trip fee if attending both days. Extended care offered. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/2RpRLzx.
Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor, Suman Brakhas, movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE, Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
Winter Break Fun: "Winter Stories & Crafts," 10:30 a.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Come enjoy a winter-themed storytime and seasonal crafts. Free. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/winter-break-fun-2/.
Crafts & Coffee: "Wool Batting Felting," 10:30 a.m., Philomath Public Library, 1050 Applegate St. Ages 16 and up are invited to a low-key morning of art, crafts, conversation and treats. January’s craft focus will be on felting with wool batting. Free. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
School’s Out Activities, 1 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. School age children are invited to the Children’s room during the break for crafts, a scavenger hunt, Winter Reading Bingo cards and art activities. Free. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/.
Pegasus Puppet Theater: "Snow Soup," 1 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, main meeting room, 645 NW Monroe Ave. A joyful winter program featuring the Pegasus Puppet Theater retelling of the classic story, Stone Soup. Free. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/snow-soup/.
Winter Break Family Movie: "Toy Story 4," 1:30 p.m., Philomath Public Library, 1050 Applegate St. Bring the whole family and watch “Toy Story 4” at the library. Free. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
Teen First Friday: "Macrame Keychains," 4 to 6 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Teens in sixth through 12th grade are invited to make a macrame keychain. Materials and instruction provided. Free. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/.
Artist’s Reception: Mary Ridler, 6 to 8 p.m., Gallery Calapooia, 222 First Ave. W, Albany. Local artist Mary Ridler is the gallery's featured artist for January at the gallery, showing whimsical original paintings. Wine, beer and snacks will be served. Free. Information: https://www.gallerycalapooia.com/.
Corvallis Ukulele Cabaret and Singalong, 7 to 9 p.m., First Alternative Coop Meeting Room, 1007 SE Third St. First Friday of every month except July. Open mic jam and singalong fro all ages, instruments and skill levels. Music and some ukes provided. Free. Information: CorvUkeCab@gmail.com or call 541-602-5537.
Albany Timber Twirlers Square Dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m., first and third Fridays, 738 SE Fifth St., Albany. Caller: Bruce Lowther. Cuer: Sandy Harris. Admission: $5 donation. Information, contact Bev Swearingen, 541-619-2848.
Dennis Monroe and his Blues & Funk All-Stars, 8 p.m., Meet’n Place Tavern, 1150 Main St., Philomath. Admission is free. The bar is 21 and over. Information, call 541-929-3130.
SATURDAY
VENUES
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Rachel and The Rain Kings, 8 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Dinna Fash, Celtic, 7 p.m.
Vinwood Taphouse Philomath — The Road Home: Dennis Monroe & Paul Lemoine, 7 p.m.
MORE
Cars and Coffee, 8 to 10 a.m., Shepard of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. The Corvallis Historic Auto Club hosts the “Cars & Coffee” event the first Saturday of the month. Local classic car owners meet to discuss cars. Free.
Storytime, 10 a.m., Saturdays, Imagine Coffee, 5460 SW Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-4340.
Jen Reed Story Time, 10 a.m., most Saturdays, Imagine Coffee, 5460 S.W. Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-4340.
Man with the Yellow Hat: Storytime for Dads and Kids, 11 a.m. first Saturdays, Corvallis-Benton County Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Free to attend. Children of all ages welcome. Information: 541-766-6793.
Saturday Stories, 11 a.m., first Saturdays, Corvallis-Benton County Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
"Dungeons & Dragons" Club, noon to 3 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. For seasoned heroes or the newly apprenticed, come for fun and teamwork. Teens ages 13 and up are invited to an afternoon of games, with everything provided to play, including pre-generated characters if you are new. Free. Registration is required. Information/registration: 541-258-4926.
School’s Out Activities, 1 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. School age children are invited to the Children’s room during the break for crafts, a scavenger hunt, Winter Reading Bingo cards and art activities. Free. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/.
International Games Day, 2 to 5 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Join over a thousand libraries around the world in celebrating International Games Week @ your Library. Play wide variety of board, card and video games; fun for all ages.Free. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/games-day/.
The Fan Film Project Corvallis Chapter, 4 p.m. every Saturday, 1394 NW Dream Place, Corvallis. The chapter seeks participants for every aspect of production: makeup, prop and set construction, equipment operations, computer graphics and more. The group is working on locally produced, "Dr. Who"-inspired short films, as well as a TV program. Information, see whofanfilm.com and intergalacticspacerangers.com. Local information: Bob Greenwade, bobgreenwade@gmx.com.
Corvallis Community Drum Circle, 7 p.m. first Saturdays, Corvallis Riverfront Park, First Street and Madison Avenue. Bring your own instruments. Instruments will be provided for those without. All ages and skill levels welcome. Free. Information: Michelle Lovrich at drumcircleconnection@gmail.com.
Mid-Valley Belly Dance Collective Show, 7 p.m. first Saturdays, Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. $5 suggested donation at the door. Information: 541-752-8549.
Corvallis Squares Dance, 7 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Jim Voll calling and Judy Russell cueing. Admission: $6.
Corvallis Folklore Society Contra Dance: The Alchemists with Erik Weberg, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., first and third Saturdays, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Admission: $8 to $10 sliding scale general, $5 Corvallis Folklore Society members; discount of $1 offered to students or those who bike or walk. Information: 541-250-0856 or corvallisfolklore.org.
Milonga, 7 p.m., Corvallis Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW 2nd St. Argentine tango social dance. First Saturday evening of the month. Entry: $10. Information: https://www.facebook.com/groups/OSUArgentineTango/.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance: Pajama Party, 7:30 p.m., first and third Saturdays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. Charlotte Jeskey calling; Jackie Gale, cueing. Wear pajamas. Admission: $5 single; $12 per family. Information: 541-401-9780 orwww.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
SUNDAY
VENUES
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
MORE
Learn to Square Dance with the Sweet Home Squarenaders, 4 to 5:30 p.m., every Sunday, Oak Heights School gym, 605 Elm St., Sweet Home. The Sweet Home Squarenaders will be conducting square dance lesson with caller and instructor, Jim Voll. Dress is casual, no partner needed. Families are encouraged to come. Information: Jim, 541-409-1602.
First Sunday Vocal Jam Circle, 4:30 p.m., Community Room, First Alternative Co-op South, 1007 SE Third St., Corvallis. Acapella oral tradition session open to all, no experience or music background needed. Free. Information: 541-760-3069.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30-8 p.m. Sundays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. No previous dance experience necessary; classes taught by Charlotte Jeskey. The first class is free; donation of $5 per person per session, $12 per family of three or more. No partner required and children are welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 orwww.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
MONDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
ESL Conversation Classes, 10 a.m., Conference room (second floor) Corvallis-Benton County Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave. A weekly ESL (English as Second Language) class will be available every Monday for any skill level. Information: 541-766-6793.
Wiggly Wobblers, 10 a.m. first and third Mondays, Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., Philomath. Information: 541-929-3016 or thebestlibrary.net.
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor, Suman Brakhas, movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information:http://sciosource.com/index.html.
Toddler Story Time at Osborn Aquatic Center, 11 a.m., 1940 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. First Monday through June, story time in the lobby of the Aquatic Center.
ESL Grammar Class, 12:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave. Learn and practice English grammar with a teacher and other students! Improve your pronunciation and vocabulary. For intermediate students. No registration is required, but classes are restricted to English-as-a-Second-Language-learners/students only.
Historic Whiteside Theatre tours, noon to 1 p.m. first Mondays of odd numbered months, Whiteside Theatre, 361 S.W. Madison Ave., Corvallis. Conducted by the Whiteside Theatre Foundation. All tours start promptly, on time. Once a tour enters the building, the doors are closed, and joining the tour is not permitted, nor is videography of any kind. To schedule a private tour for groups of 20 or more people, please contact the Whiteside Theatre Foundation at info@whitesidetheatre.org. Admission: $5 general, free for Whiteside Theatre Foundation members. Emailing is recommended to verify tour availability. Reservations/information: whitesidetheatre.org.
Tai Chi at the Library, 5:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 4 through Jan. 27, 2020, Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Instructor Jeff Herda will lead class practice in the traditional Yang style. Classes will consist of stretching Qigong, energy work, and basic exercises to help relax and breathe. Wear comfortable clothing. For ages 18 and older. Event is free and registration is not required. Information: 541-258-4926.
Wild & Scenic Rivers Night, 6 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Screening of the film “Run Wild Run Free: 50 Years of Wild and Scenic Rivers.” Learn how to become a part of an historic effort to protect Oregon’s wildest rivers from dams and development. Free. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Hora Del Cuento, Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Albany Main Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE. Spanish and English storytime for all ages. Event is free. Information: www.library.cityofalbany.net.
Yoga in the Gallery, 7 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. First and third Mondays. Drop in only yoga. Bring your own mat, if possible. Cost: $5 suggested donation. Information:https://theartscenter.net/events/.
Role Play Club, 7 p.m., Harrisburg Public Library, 354 Smith St. Role Play Club with Jonathan, everyone gets to decide the future or the past of the group. All ages 11 and up are welcome. Information: 541-995-6949 or visithttp://www.ci.harrisburg.or.us/library/page/role-play-club.
Corvallis Guitar Society Meeting, 7 p.m., Corvallis Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., First Monday. Open Guitar Ensemble session, with featured artist local Flamenco and classical guitarist, Berto Boyd. Meet fellow guitarists, perform and/or listen to guitar music. Free, the meeting is open to players of all ages, styles and abilities. Information: Jerry Glaser at 509-207-9144 or jerrygraser@gmail.com.
Mainstream Square Dance Lessons, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 S.W. West Hills Road, Corvallis. For fun and fitness. Singles and couples welcome. Instructor: Bruce Lowther. Cost: $60 for fall term, first lesson free. Information: corvallissquares.com.
West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 S.W. Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
MORE
A Very English Movie and Tea at the Library, 1 to 3 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Adults ages 16 and older are invited to watch and movie, enjoy refreshments and sip tea. Free, no registration required. Information: 541-258-4926.
Adventures in Art, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Monroe Community Library, 380 N. Fifth St. Children ages five to eleven years old, are invited for hands on art at the library. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2687743784582086/.
Maker Club with Dax, 4 to 5 p.m., Philomath Public Library, 1050 Applegate St. Dax the Robot from Nova Dynamics will be at the library for a special Makers Club visit. Learn more about Dax, and how you can make your own Dax track. Free. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
Darkside Cinema Sci-Fi Extravaganza: "They Came From Beyond Space" (1967), 6 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW 4th St. Extraterrestrials take over the minds of a number of Earth’s top scientists, after crash landing on the moon. The first and third Tuesdays of the month. Doors open at 6 p.m.,for vintage drive-in ads and other treats with feature showing beginning at 7 p.m. Heckling is encouraged. Admission: $5. Visit https://darksidecinema.com/ for more information.
Newman Lecture: "Left to Tell: The Power of Forgiveness, 6:30 p.m., Memorial Union Ballroom, OSU, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Survivor of the 1994 genocide in the central African country of Rwanda, Immaculee Ilibagiza will speak of how she and seven other women hid in a bathroom for 91 days, with shelter provided by a courageous member of the Hutu tribe. A story of the author’s life-changing story of faith, hope and forgiveness. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2t9lliQ.
Corvallis Community Choir, Winter Term rehearsals, 7-9 p.m., every Tuesday beginning Jan. 7. Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Director: Naomi Bennett, Accompanist: Bryson Skaar. Winter Term is a great time to explore singing in a choir. This non-audition secular choir is dedicated to spreading joy through singing. Cost: $50 per term, $15 for students or $5 per week. Website: www.corvalliscommunitychoir.us or email: nonandjay1@gmail.com.
International Folk Dancing, 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, 1180 25th Ave. SW, Albany. Recreational dancing from around the world. No partner needed. Admission: $4. Directions/information: 541-967-8017 or grholcomb96@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Imagine on Canvas Paint Night, 1:$20; 2:$35; $15 for three or more, 7 p.m.
MORE
Random Review: "How to Change your Mind: What the New Science of Psychedelics Teaches Us About Consciousness, Dying, Addiction, Depression and Transcendence" by Michael Pollan, noon to 1 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Samaritan Health Services Psychiatrist, Jim Phelps, will review author Michael Pollans’s book “How to Change Your Mind: What the New Science of Psychedelics Teaches Us About Consciousness, Dying, Addiction, Depression and Transcendence.” Lunches okay. Free. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/.
Screening: “Kumu Hina”, 4 p.m., Native American Longhouse Eena Haws, 311 Sw 26th St., Corvallis. Screening and post-screening discussion of the film “Kumu Hina”, addressing the struggles to maintain the culture and values of Pacific Islanders within the Westernized society of modern day Hawai’i. Told through the lens of a Native Hawaiian, who is a proud and confident Māhū or trangender woman, as well as an honored and respected kumu, or teacher, cultural practitioner and community leader. Free and open to the public. Information: https://kumuhina.com/ or call 541-737-9036.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
Corvallis Film Lab, 6:30 p.m., second Wednesday, Majestic Lab Theatre, 115 SW 2nd St., Corvallis. The Corvallis Film Lab is the umbrella unifying three sub groups: The Corvallis Screenwriters, Corvallis Film Actors and Corvallis Filmmakers. The objective is to write and locally product short festival worthy films for entry in Film Festivals. Open to all who have an interest in film making, no experience necessary, only an interest and willingness to participate. Information: 541-758-7827
Wednesdays at the Whiteside: "Bubba Ho Tep," 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Waking from a coma after a freak accident, an aged Elvis Presley, played by Bruce Campbell, wakes up in a nursing home, where he befriends Jack, played by Ossie Davis, an African-American senior who claims to be John F. Kennedy. Together they fight a wayward Egyptian mummy, Bubba Ho Tep, who is sucking out the residents’ souls. Admission: $5. Information: https://www.whitesidetheatre.org/movies.html.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Funk & Jazz Jam: Jenny Don’t and The Spurs, 8 p.m.,
Front Street Bar & Grill — Thursday Night Trivia, 7 p.m.
Pig & Olive (formerly DiMaggios) — Big Ticket January, live standup comedy, 10 p.m. $5
MORE
Early Childhood Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m., every second and fourth Thursday, Scio Public Library, 38957 NW 1st Ave., Scio. A fun way to introduce babies, toddlers and preschoolers to interactive skills such as reading, listening, and social interactions. Information: 503-394-3342.
Digital Life: "Hidden Info Online," 10:30 a.m., Corvallis Public Library, main meeting room, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Workshop introduces strategies for finding information that can’t be found in a normal on-line search. Free. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/digital-life/.
New Year Bingo Bash, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Area seniors, ages 50 years and older, are invited to try their luck in the New Year. Bring a snack to share, beverages will be provided and both cash and donated prizes. Bingo cards are $0.50 apiece, with an eight card maximum. Information: 541-258-4919.
Lego Brick Builders Program, 4:30 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE. Young designers from ages six and older are invited to an hour of using their geometry and engineering skills working in groups planning and building together using Lego bricks. All materials are furnished; participants are asked not to bring additional materials from home. Meets the second Thursday of the month. Cost: free; no registration required. Information: 541-917-7587 or email john.flynn@cityofalbany.net.
World Cultures and Travel Series, 6 to 8 p.m., second Thursday of the month, Brownsville Library, Kirk Room, 146 Spaulding Ave. Monthly series by local photographer and world traveler Don Lyon. Information: 541-466-5454.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428
Imagine Acoustic Open Mic, 7 to 9 p.m. Monthly Second Thursdays, Imagine Coffee Live Arts, 5460 SW Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Sign up 6:30 p.m. Traditional coffeehouse collectively hosted. Free. All ages welcome. Information: 541-286-4340.
Pray for Snow Party, 7 p.m., Block 15 Brewery & Tap Room, 3415 SW Deschutes St., Corvallis. Join Emma and C.y.D from radio stations, KNRQ and KZEL every second Thursday of the month. Prize giveaways include: lift tickets, overnight stays at the Mr. Ashland Hills Hotel, gift cards, and more; grand prize different each month. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1153389011477728/.
High Step Society with Space Neighbors, 7:30 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Music with a unique blend of upbeat jazz and EDM, High Step Society out of Eugene and Corvallis’ own Space Neighbors will awaken the funky in everyone. Admission: $10 advance; $15 at the door. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/35XKsmK.
Visiting Writer Series: Namwali Serpell, 7:30 p.m., The Valley Library, OSU, 201 SW Waldo Place, Corvallis. Namwali Serpell, a Zambian writer teaching at the University of California, Berkeley. Namwali will talk about her work as a writer and her first novel, “The Old Drift.” Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2YNnNYc.
Mainstream Square Dance lessons, 7:30 to 9 p.m., every Thursday through Dec. 7, Linn-Benton Community College Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Bruce Lowther will be the instructor. Singles and couples are welcome. Information: 541-754-7511.
ON VIEW
“Where There’s Smoke” exhibit, 11 a.m to 4 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S., Albany. Exhibit celebrates 150 years of the Albany Fire Department. Admission is free with suggested donations of $5 for family; $2 adults. Information: 541-967-7122.
Rip Cronk Retrospective Exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday through Jan. 11, Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Following the career of artist and muralist Cronk. Free. Information: https://www.bentoncountymuseum.org/index.php/exhibitions/2018-exhibition-schedule/.
Willamette Valley PhotoArts Guild Exhibit: "The Road Less Traveled," 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Jan. 27, Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Exhibit features black-and white-photographs that interpret the closing lines of Robert Frost’s “The Road Not Taken.” Free. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/road-less-traveled-willamette-valley-photoarts-guild-exhibit.
Pyburn & Daughter Exhibit, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Jan. 24, North Santiam Hall Gallery, Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. “Pyburn & Daughter” features Albany painter, Barbara Pyburn and Albany photographer, Gail Pyburn, mother and daughter artists exhibiting paintings and photographs side by side, displaying a comprehensive survey of their art practices and a matriarchal artistic connection. Free. Information: www.linnbenton.edu.
Gallery Calapooia: Mary Ridler, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, Jan. 3 through Jan. 25, 222 First Ave. W, Albany. Ridler is the featured artist for the month of January at Gallery Calapooia. She works in acrylic and oils, bringing a whimsical view of small details, re-imagining everyday items. Free. Information: https://www.gallerycalapooia.com/.
Corrine Woodman Gallery: Deb Curtis, "New Work," noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, through Jan. 25, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Artist Deb Curtis exhibits new two and three dimensional work made from natural fibers. Free. Information: https://theartscenter.net/deb-curtis-new-work/.
Exhibit: Andreas Salzman, "Narrative," noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, through Feb. 8, The Arts Center Main Gallery, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Artist Andreas Salzman uses sculpture and ceramics combining reclaimed wood and wood fired clay. The wooden structure of his sculptures is abstract with references to narrative shapes, containing ceramic vessels standing in for the human form. Free. Information: https://theartscenter.net/andreas-salzman-narrative/.
Art Show: "Gallery of Fiber Arts," 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Jan. 10 through April 7, Sweet Home City Hall, 3225 Main St. Sweet Home’s finest fiber artists will display fiber works of crocheting, knitting, lace making, cross-stitch, needlepoint, weaving and quilting. Free. Information: https://artinsweethome.org/ or https://artinsweethome.org/.
CALLS TO ARTISTS
Halsey Community Center Monthly Art Shows, City Hall Building, 100 Halsey St. The City of Halsey is offering 55 linear feet of empty white wall space to artists, students and other organizations for the display of artwork. Information: http://cityofhalsey.com/index_htm_files/Call%20to%20Artists.pdf.
Marine Food Webs: "Drifters To Swimmers," Deadline: Jan. 14, Giustina Gallery, The LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. The Giustina Gallery is accepting submissions from Pacific Northwest regional artists for an exhibit encouraging dialog on the importance of sustaining and preserving our ocean food web, from microscopic plankton to those that consume them. Exhibit will run from Feb. 1 through March 12. Limit two pieces per artist. Submission fee: $20 per artist. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/call-artists-marine-food-webs-drifters-swimmers.
Call to Artists: Lake Oswego Festival of the Arts, three separate application deadline dates. Local artists needed for three distinct art exhibits. Exhibits highlight a unique art medium and theme. Special Exhibit: Brilliant! Jewelers Making Statements, application close date, Feb 2; Artists’ Vision: Small Worlds, application close date, Feb. 16; Art in the Park, application close date Feb. 23. Apply online at www.lakewood-center.org.
Call to Artists: Annual 8x8 Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Submission dates: January 31 through February 1, Brownsville Art Center, 255 N. Main St. Open to the public and children. All submissions must be 8x8, including the frame; hangable by wire on back, and all 3-D pieces should be on a table-top stand. All pieces must be priced to sell with the exception of the children’s entries. Free. Information: http://brownsvilleart.org/?p=4471.