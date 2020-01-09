The E arts and entertainment calendar for Jan. 9-16

Call to Artists: Howland Community Open Exhibition, noon to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, members submissions due Feb. 11-15; general public, Feb. 15, the Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Residents of Linn and Benton County are invited to bring in one piece of work to display, salon-style at The Arts Center. Will accept artwork until the walls are full. Awards in the form of art supplies will be given to younger artists and adult awards will be in the form of “glory”, an acknowledgement of their accomplishments. A People’s Choice Award will also be given. Information: https://theartscenter.net/call-to-artists-howland-community-open-2020/.

Lebanon Community Chorus Choir Call, 6:30 p.m., Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 3111 S. Main Rd., Lebanon. Registration and first rehearsal for the Lebanon Community Chorus’ Spring Pops Concert, “Imagination” begin Jan. 16. Rehearsals run from 7 to 9:30 p.m., every Thursday. All singers 18 years of age and older are welcome, regardless of experience. Dues: $20; scholarships available. Information: Carol Sedlacek, 541-401-4606 or Jim Rutledge, 806-341-2328.