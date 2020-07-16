The E arts and entertainment calendar for July 16-23

THURSDAY
Online Events
Library Trivia: Myths and Legends, 5 to 6 p.m., hosted by Jefferson Public Library online with Zoom. Designed for participants 13 and older, a game of lighthearted trivia focused on myths and legends of the past. Zoom link: https://bit.ly/3fm2Vyu. Information: https://bit.ly/3j1c8yo.
Thursdays at 5: Erik and Catherine Peterson, 5 to 5:30 p.m., hosted by Music at First Congregational United Church of Christ, Corvallis. Erik Peterson, violinist and director of the Chintimini Chamber Music Festival in Corvallis, along with Catherine Peterson, flutist and assistant principal/second flutist of the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, will be performing Peter Schickele’s “Welcome Serenade,” Mozart’s arias from the “Magic Flute” and Kenji Bunch’s “Until Next Time.” Information: https://www.facebook.com/CorvallisUCCMusicians.
Ongoing Events
July Jamboree Rallycross Registration, Albany Mix Park, July 25 and 26, registration ends July 17. The first event at the Albany Motocross Park, with great elevation changes and a dirt drag strip. Event split over two days, with half racing on Saturday and half on Sunday. With current COVID-19 restrictions, spectators may not be allowed to the event. Cost: $80 per driver; $10 gate fee; cash only. Information/registration: https://bit.ly/2DzHH22.
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m., corner of Main Street and Grant. Thursdays, May 21 through October. Offering the community fresh fruits and vegetables, plant starts, meat, eggs, honey and baked goods. New online ordering platform, offering the ability to preorder, pay, drive up and have items placed in the trunk of the car. Visit https://bit.ly/35VZ7zW for new safe shopping guidelines at the market.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May 7 through October, corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898 or https://bit.ly/3dGkrwg.
North Albany Farmers Market, 3 to 7 p.m., J&B Garden Center & Nursery, 350 Hickory St. NW. Fresh produce from local farms at the new North Albany Farmers Market. A quaint evening farmers market to help small farms provide healthful food to local residents. Information: https://bit.ly/2BoTKOw.
Around Oregon Annual Exhibition: “Plein Air Masquerade” Reception, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., the Arts Center, 700 SW Madison, Corvallis. The Around Oregon Annual Exhibition will run from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, July 16 to Aug. 29, with works from artists across the state. Outdoor reception on The Arts Center Plaza to accommodate physical distancing. Festive masks are encouraged. Small groups will be admitted to the gallery, to allow for social distancing. Information: www.theartscenter.net.
Movies at the Whiteside: "Jaws," 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Police Chief Martin Brody enlists the aid of ichthyologist Matt Hooper and grizzled ship captain Quint in capturing a killer shark, resulting in an epic battle of man vs. nature. Ticketed event only, no walk-ups. All state and OHA guidelines of social distancing, disinfection and PPE will be followed. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/2YQUKEG.
FRIDAY
Venues
Barsideous Brewing - Duo Josh Cook & Justus Humble: Reptile Lovechild, 6 p.m.
Marks Ridge Winery - Froggy, blues, 7 p.m.
Online Events
Citizen Science and the Mason Bee, 1 to 2 p.m., hosted online by Metro Master Gardeners. Over the past 16 years, OSU Extension Service Master Gardener Ron Spendal’s research has focused on Osmia lignaria, the mason bee. Spendal provides an in-depth understanding of the mason bee's life cycle and behaviors. Information/registration: https://beav.es/4Fo.
Senior Crafternoons: Christmas in July: Return of the Gnomes, 4 p.m., hosted by the Lebanon Senior Center on Facebook. Gnomes aren’t just for winter holidays. Demonstration will be on how to make a quick, simple gnome out of items lying around the house. Information: 541-258-4919.
"Singu-hilarity Online: A Virtual Robot Comedy Variety Show," 7:30 p.m. on Facebook Live, hosted by the Majestic Theatre. Hosted by Naomi Fitter, with robot sidekick Cozmo. Enjoy a very special evening of entertainment featuring Baby Blue, human-robot joke-telling and storytelling, along with other robotic guests. Information: https://www.majestic.org/.
Ongoing Events
Ron Loney Open, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Trysting Tree Golf Club, 34028 NE Electric Rd, Corvallis. Hosted by the Boys & Girls Club of Albany, the Ron Loney Open is a four-person scramble with scheduled tee times. Awards will be announced virtually after the tournament to help maintain social distancing. Tee times are 10 minutes apart; teams will need to check in no earlier than 30 minutes prior to tee time. Purchase a single or team entry, email liz@bgc-albany.org. If you have registered and would like to schedule a tee time, email taylor.bellis@bgc-albany.org. Tickets: https://bit.ly/2WfwYjU.
Pandemic Pub Crawl 2020, on Aug. 1, at Timber Linn Park, 900 Price Road SE. Final day to register, July 29. Craft beer, wine, cider and spirits to sample and purchase along with great food to pair them with and live music. Select from three time slots when registering, bring a chair or blanket, pick a spot in the park and relax. Cost $20. Information/registration: https://www.cityofalbany.net/parks/events.
Halsey Community Market, 4 to 8 p.m., 10 W. Second St., Halsey. Produce, food trucks, handcrafted goods. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/2ZnWi8a.
Motor Vu @ Cheadle Lake: “Men in Black International,” 7 p.m., Cheadle Lake, 37941 Weirich Drive, Lebanon. Bringing the nostalgia and fun of drive-in movies back to Lebanon. Food trucks will be on site, or pack a picnic. Tickets are per vehicle, not per person, and will be available for advance purchase on the website. Hand washing/sanitizing stations will be available throughout the area. Public restrooms also available. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/3ghxHZh.
Movie in the Park-ing Lot: “Toy Story 4,” 8:30 to 10:30 p.m., 3225 Main St., Sweet Home. The first drive-in-style movie of the summer will be “Toy Story 4.” Movies will be shown in the back parking lot of City Hall. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, event is limited to 250 people. Attendees will need to maintain physical distance of 6 feet between non-household members. Information: https://bit.ly/2Zqptsl.
Outdoor Family Movie Night: “Jungle Book,” 8:30 p.m., Sweet Home New Life in Christ Fellowship, 1266 44th Ave. Mowgli, a child raised by wolves; Bagheera, the wise panther; Baloo, the bear; Shere Khan, the tiger; and Kaa, the python, fill the screen with jungle adventures. State and CDC guidelines for coronavirus will be followed. Masks to be worn when not seated. Food and drinks provided. Bring blanket and/or chairs. Information: https://bit.ly/3296Xqb.
SATURDAY
Venues
Barsideous Brewing - Paint Party with Dena Lynn on Zoom, 5 p.m., $20, register: https://bit.ly/2VUdjWu.
Cascades BBQ - Live outdoor music: Guidelines, 7 p.m., $20. Reservations: Email tritipmafia@gmail.com your name, table size, and contact number, or call 541-829-2009. 21+.
Favorite Mistake Sportsbar - D.C. Blues, 8 p.m.f
Summer Bands & Brews - Nathan Olsen & Friends, Strawberry Plaza, 7 p.m. Reservation required.
Ongoing Events
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street, Albany. Saturdays, April 18 through Nov. 21. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Saturdays, April 18 through Nov. 21. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Artisans’ Faire, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., gravel lot adjacent to Corvallis Farmers Market, First Street and Monroe Avenue. Offering handmade jewelry, crafts and more. The fair has instituted new safety procedures and distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Information: https://bit.ly/3gd9xiD.
Monroe Farmers Market, operating online. Local artisans and food celebrating the bounty of the community during the summer months. Food and gifts, local artisans and craftspeople. Orders can be placed at monroefm.locallygrown.net and can be picked up from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays on Court Street in downtown Monroe. Information: https://bit.ly/3605Ed5.
Motor Vu @ Cheadle Lake: “Men in Black International,” 7 p.m., Cheadle Lake, 37941 Weirich Drive, Lebanon. Bringing the nostalgia and fun of drive-in movies back to Lebanon. Food trucks on site, or pack a picnic. Tickets are per vehicle, not per person, and will be available for advance purchase on the website. Hand washing/sanitizing stations will be available throughout the area. Public restrooms available. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/3ghxHZh.
SUNDAY
Venues
Bigfoot Grille - Dala’s Angels Share Sunday, 11 a.m.
Ongoing Events
HOUR Exchange Summer Marketplace, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., downtown riverfront, First Street, Corvallis. Shaded outdoor market featuring more than 20 vendors offering locally made goods, produce, clothing and food. The HOUR Exchange is a network of local individuals and businesses using local currency as a tool to promote sustainable, community-based economics. Free. Information: https://hourexchange.org/.
Philomath Farmers Market, 2 to 5 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., Sundays, June 28-Aug. 2. Market is a collaborative effort involving the OSU Extension Service, the Corvallis-Albany Farmers Markets, the city of Philomath and Philomath Community Services with a focus on healthy, local produce. Information: https://bit.ly/2Xl93iT.
Family Movie Night, 7 to 9 p.m., Philomath Rodeo Grounds, 502 S. 13th St., Philomath. Movie night with free snacks and beverages at the Philomath Rodeo Grounds. Bring chair or blanket. Information: https://bit.ly/2Vn8LYC.
MONDAY
Online Events
Sacred Song Circle, 2 p.m., hosted online by Johanna Beekman Music. Experience the shared heartbeat of conscious and devotional music in sacred languages. Cost: $5 to $20 suggested love offering. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/2W6r7x4.
Virtual Family Bingo: Beach Party, 6 to 7 p.m., hosted by Albany Parks and Recreation on Zoom. Put your toes in the sand with waves crashing in the background while playing a fun-filled hour of family bingo. Free. Registration required. Bingo cards and instructions mailed the day of the event. Information/registration: https://bit.ly/3egvPPl.
Monday Night Meditation, 6:30 to 8 p.m., hosted by OSU School of History, Philosophy and Religion online with Zoom. Guided sitting, walking and silent meditation, along with self-care break and a reflection and sharing session. Join for initial 20- to 30-minute practice, or stay for the full session. Open to all. Contact Audrey Perkins audperkins@gmail.com with general questions or for more information or visit oregonstate.zoom.us/j/167669289.
TUESDAY
Venues
Southpaw’s Perfect Pizza - Trivia night, 7 p.m.
Online Events
Kids Kinetic Challenge 2020, hosted by da Vinci Days. The Kids Kinetic Challenge event , where children and families decorate themselves and their bikes, trikes, pedal cars and push karts. Participate in the creative challenge from home. A new video will be posted each Tuesday explaining the challenge and how to participate. Each participant will receive a laser-cut and personalized medallion. Information: https://bit.ly/2Dl3Wc7.
Virtual Corvallis Community Band Summer Concert, 8 p.m. and throughout the week. Online concert recording featuring Edward Straus' “Clear Track Polka,” Rogers & Hammerstein's “Oklahoma!” and Hornicopia playing "Birdland" composed by Josef Zawinul, arranged by Dick Meyer. Live chat. Information: https://bit.ly/3dMj6DC or www.c-cband.org.
STEAM Lecture Series Online: "Science: The Power of Combustion," 6 to 7 p.m., hosted by da Vinci Days on Facebook Live. David Blunck, associate professor of mechanical engineering at Oregon State University, presents "The Power of Combustion: From Wildfire to Propulsion." Lecture followed by live Q&A session. Information: https://bit.ly/2CvBLa0 or https://www.davincidays.org/.
Hoolyeh Folk Dancing online, 5 to 6:30 p.m. by Hoolyeh folks every Tuesday. Contact Denis White at capeblanco@peak.org for playlists and details for joining zoom broadcasts. Information: https://bit.ly/2UOwXmr.
Virtual Craft and Chat, 6 to 7 p.m., via GoToMeeting, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library. Third Tuesday. Learn a craft using material found lying around at home; hang out and chat with other crafters. Craft demonstrations will be conducted by library staff or a special guest. For more information and to register: https://bit.ly/2xLzLbD.
Virtual Event with Poet Cynthia McCain, 7 p.m., hosted by Grass Roots Books & Music on Zoom. Published in journals and anthologies, Cynthia McCain’s poetry reflects the valleys and forests of Western Oregon that she has explored with open eyes and an open heart. Join Zoom meeting: https://bit.ly/3j6zqTR; ID: 996 1644 3621; password: 6qe4LK. Information: http://bit.ly/2TlgMvl.
Ongoing Event
Sweet Home Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 2 through Sept. 29, between 12th and Kalmia, Sweet Home. Offering the community fresh fruits and vegetables, plant starts, meat, eggs, honey and baked goods. New online ordering platform offering the ability to preorder, pay, drive up and have the items placed in the trunk of the car. See website https://bit.ly/35VZ7zW for new safe shopping guidelines at the market.
Southtown Farm Stand & Market, 5 to 7 p.m., 1465 SE Alexander Ave., Corvallis. May 5 through Oct. 20. Multiple vendors offering fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables, animal products, vegan desserts, jams, pickles and kimchi. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/2KahGXd.
WEDNESDAY
Online Events
Breezy Blossoms Zoom Class, 6 p.m., hosted by Paint and Wine Corvallis. An old favorite 16-by-20-inch painting. Very limited spots for online class. Orders that include supplies must be placed 48 hours before class to arrange for pickup. Pickup will be available the day of class. Session will open 15 minutes before class starts to check in. Cost: $19 online class only; $29 for class, canvas and paint. Information/registration: https://bit.ly/2W4rDfm.
Ongoing Events
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Wednesdays, April 22 through Nov. 25. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Fun in the Park To Go, 10 a.m. to noon, Bryant Park, 801 Bryant Way SW, Albany. Per Oregon Health Authority guidelines, Fun in the Park is a drive-through event this year. Craft kits, sponsor goodies and fun things to see and enjoy will be handed out. Registration is required by Monday at noon the week of the event online at https://bit.ly/38jES0l. Register only one person per vehicle and indicate the number of children attending with your group. Each child does not need to be registered individually. Free. Information: 541-917-7777 or visit www.cityofalbany.net/parks/events.
THURSDAY
Online Events
Virtual Art Workshop for Teens & Tweens with Jen Hernandez, 3:30 to 5 p.m., hosted online by the Corvallis Public Library. Youth in grades 4-12 are invited to a virtual art workshop with local artist Jen Hernandez. Workshop will focus on character creation, including backstory and drawing techniques. Each participant will receive a kit with art supplies to create their characters. Free. Spots are limited; to attend, please send an email to elizabeth.johnson@corvallisoregon.gov.
Thursdays at 5: Kristin and Chris Rorrer, 5 to 5:30 p.m., hosted by Music at First Congregational United Church of Christ, Corvallis. Pianist Kristin Rorrer, advisor for the music and theatre arts program at Oregon State University, and cellist Chris Rorrer will be performing Vivaldi’s “Cello Sonata No. 4 in B flat major, Sergei Prokofiev’s “March from Songs for Children,” Beethoven’s “Allegro con brio from Cello Sonata Not. 5” and Fritz Kriesler’s "Liebesfreud.” Information: https://bit.ly/2YGBuJM.
Ongoing Events
Call to Artists: 2020 Junk Art Show, Brownsville Art Center, 255 N. Main St. Photographers, painters, woodworkers, jewelers, sculptors and potters are invited to create art out of junk. Accepting up to three pieces, July 23-25 and July 29. Creation can be two- or three-dimensional, with the challenge to create from non-recyclable plastics. Art show will be held in August and September. Information: http://brownsvilleart.org/?p=4625.
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m., corner of Main Street and Grant. Thursdays, May 21 through October. Offering the community fresh fruits and vegetables, plant starts, meat, eggs, honey and baked goods. New online ordering platform, offering the ability to pre-order, pay, drive up and have items placed in the trunk of the car. Visit https://bit.ly/35VZ7zW for new safe shopping guidelines at the market.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May 7 through October, corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898 or https://bit.ly/3dGkrwg.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!