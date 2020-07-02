The E arts and entertainment calendar for July 2 to 9

Community Celebration of Lives, 11 a.m., hosted by American Legion Post 10, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany. Communitywide event to honor the memories of all those friends and loved ones lost during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. At the conclusion of the ceremony the list of names will be burned, allowing the smoke to drift upward to the heavens. Ceremony will also include the raising and lowering of the flags to half-staff and the playing of taps. If you have a name to submit for the ceremony, please contact Karen Force at (541) 926-0127 or email her at albanypost10@gmail.com. Information: https://bit.ly/2zmLWfR.

Corvallis Community Drum Circle, 6:30 p.m. class; 7 p.m. circle, Corvallis Riverfront Park, First Street and Monroe Avenue. First Saturdays. Bring your own instruments. Instruments will be provided for those without. All ages and skill levels welcome. Cost: $5 donation suggested. Information: Michelle Lovrich at drumcircleconnection@gmail.com or https://bit.ly/3dHArha.