The E arts and entertainment calendar for July 9-16

WEDNESDAY

Ongoing Events

Fun in the Park To Go, 10 a.m. to noon, Bryant Park, 801 Bryant Way SW, Albany. In order to abide by Oregon Health Authority guidelines, Fun in the Park will be a drive-through event on Wednesdays. Craft kits, sponsor goodies and plenty of fun things to see and enjoy will be handed out. Registration is required by Monday at noon the week of the event. Register for the first one online at https://bit.ly/38jES0l. Register only one person for your vehicle and indicate the number of children attending with your group. Each child does not need to be registered individually. Free. Information: 541-917-7777 or visit www.cityofalbany.net/parks/events.