The E arts and entertainment calendar for June 11 to 18

MONDAY

Online Events

Monday Night Meditation, 6:30 to 8 p.m., hosted by OSU School of History, Philosophy and Religion online with Zoom. Just drop in early to be on time for guided, sitting, walking and silent meditation, along with self care break and a reflection and sharing session. Join for just the initial 20 to 30 minute practice, or stay for the full session. Open to all. Contact Audrey Perkins audperkins@gmail.com with general questions or for more information or visit https://bit.ly/3cNAvwh.

TUESDAY

Online Events

Celebrating Strawberries Cooking Demo, 4 p.m., hosted by the Lebanon Senior Center on Facebook and YouTube. Missing the usual Strawberry Festival activities? Celebrate the wonderful red berries with a quartet of yummy recipes and learn how to stir up different ways to serve a strawberry. For groups that would normally meet at the Senior Center. Information: 541-258-4919.