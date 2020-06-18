The E arts and entertainment calendar for June 18 to 25

Ongoing Events

Albany Area Chamber Golf Tournament, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Albany Golf and Events Center at Spring Hill Golf Course, 155 Country Club Lane, NW, Albany. Get out of the office and on to the green. Due to COVID-19 requirements for social distancing, there are some changes in how the tournament will be run this year. Changes include: only four players per team; one cart per team; assigned tee times; all events will be outside; social distancing required and no awards ceremony. Winners will be announced virtually. Now accepting team registrations and sponsorships. Questions: fseverns@albanychamber.com. Information: https://bit.ly/2UF7qfk,