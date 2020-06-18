The E arts and entertainment calendar for June 18 to 25

THURSDAY
Online Events
Artworks Online, 2 to 3 p.m., hosted by CEI Project. Make your own creative project or follow along with Jen to learn tips for making art. Work on a collaborative project, follow a tutorial, or bring our own projects to chat and socialize with peers. Information: https://www.ceiworks.org/weekly-activity-calendar.
Two Artists Talking about Shuo Cai: “Where Does Redemption Come From," The Arts Center online. Shuo Cai and fellow artist Kate Quamma will speak about Sho Cai’s performance and installation “Where Does Redemption Come From?” at The Art Center’s Corrine Woodman Gallery. Documentation of the conversation is viewable in real time and as a recording on the website at www.theartscenter.net.
Live Virtual Space Walk: Courtney Block Building, 6 p.m., hosted by Lebanon Downtown Association. Lebanon. Economic Vitality Committee member Bill Flesher leads a tour of well-known spaces, hidden gems and empty spaces primed for renovation. Committee Chair, Alysia Rodgers will moderate the call reading participants questions from the chat bar. Registration required. Online at: https://bit.ly/3cKyos1. Information: https://bit.ly/2Utk7cV.
Online Summer Reading Program: Imagine Your Story, 7 to 8 p.m., hosted by Lyons Public Library. Summer reading program activity featuring: Science Tellers, “Dragons: Return of the Ice Sorceress". Showing how science and stories intertwine. Information: http://lyons.ccrls.org/ and www.sciencetellers.com.
Bard in Your Yard Online Auditions: “Macbeth," through June 21. Bard in the Quad for 2020 will produce William Shakespeare’s “Macbeth.” Due to the socially-distant approach that will be taken for this production, both in rehearsals and production, the audition process is slightly different. Auditions open to all. Auditions are due in the online Audition Folder by June 21 at 11:59 p.m. Follow audition directions at audition information link: https://bit.ly/2MJfOWG.
Ongoing Events
Philomath Museum Limited Opening, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, by appointment. The Philomath Museum is open by appointment only for one-hour time slots for the month of June. No reservations accepted by voicemail or for tour groups over five. Same day appointments will be fulfilled if available. Current exhibit, extended to Aug. 8, is “Monterey Jazz Festival Posters” by Earl Newman. Call 541-929-6230 for reservations. Further information: www.bentoncountymuseum.org.
Lebanon Library Reopening, noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Lebanon Public Library, 925 S. Main St. The Lebanon Public Library is now open to the public on a limited schedule. Occupancy will be limited to a maximum of 25%; entrances will be monitored to ensure occupancy levels. Hand-sanitizing stations and floor markers are installed to ensure the safety of patrons and employees. Public access computers will be available for 30-minute sessions; study room occupancy is limited to one hour. Curbside service is available from 10 a.m. to noon, Mon.-Thurs. and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fri.-Sat. Information: 541-258-4926 or visit www.lebanonoregon.gov/library.
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m., corner of Main Street and Grant. Thursdays, May 21 through October. Offering the community fresh fruits and vegetables, plant starts, beef, pork, eggs and honey, grown and raised by local farmers, along with some baked goods. New online ordering platform coming soon, offering the ability to pre-order, pay, drive up and have the items placed in the trunk of the car. See website https://bit.ly/35VZ7zW for new safe shopping guidelines at the market.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May 7 through October, corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898 or http://calapooiafoodalliance.org/word/market-2/.
North Albany Farmers Market, 3 to 7 p.m., J&B Garden and Homestead Supply, 350 Hickory St. NW. Every Thursday. Features local small farm produce. Information: https://bit.ly/2UPCDwm.
Canceled and Postponed Events
CANCELED: Legacy Ballet presents: Legacy Toy Shoppe, 7 p.m., Russell Tripp Performance Center. Annual Dance recital featuring ballet, jazz, Hip Hop, contemporary and Tap dancing performances. Information: https://bit.ly/2VUQa6U.
FRIDAY
Venues
Front Street Bar & Grill — Karaoke, 8 to 11:30 p.m.
Online Events
Darkside Special Screening: “Aviva," begins streaming at midnight. Hosted by Darkside Cinema and Das Filmfest. A uniquely sexy, dancing-in-the-streets, -sheets and -bars impressionistic take on a movie romance, set in a New York's world of gender-fluid bodies. Directed by Boaz Yakin, with choreography by former members of the Israeli dance company Batsheva Dance, “Aviva” with co-star Bobbi Jene Smith, tells a story that is timeless, universal and relevant. Information/tickets: https://www.facebook.com/events/539346036747232/.
Crafternoon: Personalized Puzzle, 11 a.m. hosted by the Lebanon Senior Center on Facebook and YouTube. Learn how to make a puzzle with a picture picked by you to put together For groups that would normally meet at the Senior Center. Information: 541-258-4919.
Craft and Chat for Adults: Origami, 6 to 7 p.m., hosted by Corvallis Public Library online. Learn a craft that uses materials most people can find lying around their homes and hang out and chat with other crafters. Crafts are led by library staff or special guests. Meetings take place via GoToMeeting; find more information about upcoming crafts and how to join a meeting at https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/virtual-events/.
Friday Night Funny: Suggestions Only Improve Livestream, 7:30 p.m., hosted by Majestic Theatre on FaceBook Live. Hosted by Dakota Cloud. Information: https://www.majestic.org/.
Ongoing Events
Albany Area Chamber Golf Tournament, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Albany Golf and Events Center at Spring Hill Golf Course, 155 Country Club Lane, NW, Albany. Get out of the office and on to the green. Due to COVID-19 requirements for social distancing, there are some changes in how the tournament will be run this year. Changes include: only four players per team; one cart per team; assigned tee times; all events will be outside; social distancing required and no awards ceremony. Winners will be announced virtually. Now accepting team registrations and sponsorships. Questions: fseverns@albanychamber.com. Information: https://bit.ly/2UF7qfk,
BFA Graduate Exhibit Online: Knew Normal. Oregon State University Bachelor of Fine Arts graduate exhibit for 2020 online from the Fairbanks Gallery of Fine Art. Information/online link: https://bit.ly/2zAZnsu.
Canceled and Postponed Events
CANCELED: Legacy Ballet presents: Legacy Toy Shoppe, 7 p.m., Russell Tripp Performance Center. Annual Dance recital featuring ballet, jazz, Hip Hop, contemporary and Tap dancing performances. Information: https://bit.ly/2VUQa6U.
CANCELED: Chintimini Chamber Music Festival, varied times and locations, June 19 through 28. Professional musicians from around the nation, that grew up in the mid-Willamette Valley, come together for the 20th year of the festival. Information: http://chintimini.org/.
SATURDAY
Venues
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Rudolf Korv (Americana and roots), 8 p.m.
Front Street Bar & Grill — Karaoke, 8 to 11:30 p.m.
Online Events
Paws in Your Park, 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., hosted by SafeHaven Humane Society. Join SafeHaven with your furry friends and run/walk to save animals. Due to recent changes concerning COVID-19, Paws in the Park will be virtual. We will walk collectively for SafeHaven's animals in our own backyard, neighborhood, park, or hiking trail while practicing social distancing. Register as an individual, create or join a team, or support SafeHaven from home as a couch puptato. Information: https://safehavenhumane.org/pawsinthepark/.
Music on the Land: Anne Ridlington, 7 p.m., hosted by the Greenbelt Land Trust. Cellist Anne Ridlington will perform live on Facebook. Anne is principal cello of the Eugene Symphony and a member of the Corvallis-OSU Symphony and often performs with the Corvallis Repertory Singers. Information: http://greenbeltlandtrust.org/.
Majesticpiece Theatre: “Much Ado About Nothing,” 7:30 p.m., on Facebook Live. Directed by Brandi Douglas, “Much Ado About Nothing” by William Shakespeare, begins with Claudio and Benedick returning from the Revolution of 2021, love of Hero and Beatrice, soldiers and plots, jealous siblings and deceit. A story of what a joyful return home could look like when oppression has finally been defeated and we can our authentic selves for better and for worse. Information/link: https://www.majestic.org/.
Ongoing Events
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street, Albany. Saturdays, April 18 through Nov. 21. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Saturdays, April 18 through Nov. 21. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Monroe Farmers Market, operating online. Local artisans and food celebrating the bounty of the community during the summer months. Food and gifts, local artisans and craftspeople. Orders can be placed at monroefm.locallygrown.net and can be picked up from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays on Court Street in downtown Monroe. Information: https://monroedowntownfarmersmarket.com/.
Canceled and Postponed Events
CANCELED: Annwyn, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Ralston Park, Lebanon. Event filled with music, Reiki, RET therapy, Yoga, singing bowls, music, food, jewelry, art, tarot, local clothing vendors. Information: https://bit.ly/2SqDvGy.
CANCELED: Legacy Ballet presents: Legacy Toy Shoppe, 2 and 7 p.m., Russell Tripp Performance Center. Annual Dance recital featuring ballet, jazz, Hip Hop, contemporary and Tap dancing performances. Information: https://bit.ly/2VUQa6U.
SUNDAY
Online Events
Sunday Showcase of New Plays: “Hugs and Quiches," 2:30 p.m., hosted by the Majestic Theatre on Facebook Live. In this Kali Kardas play, when Martha decides to create her own cooking show on YouTube, she doesn't realize that it will ultimately lead to the airing of family secrets long-buried by her mother, her older sister Miranda and her neighbors. Information/link: https://www.majestic.org/.
It’s on Us: Virtual Wine Tasting Event, 4 p.m., hosted by It’s on Us and First Alternative Co-op. Local area residents are invited to support local wineries, a local cheesemonger and Corvallis community meals in a virtual fundraiser. Each ticket includes a tax deductible donation to IOU Corvallis, a wine and treat basket from First Alternative Co-op and an hour of virtual tasting instruction and conversation with wine and cheese experts. Cost: $100. Information/tickets: www.itsonuscorvallis.org/wasy-to-give.
Ongoing Events
Cumberland Community Center Open House, 1 to 5 p.m., Cumberland Community Events Center, 401 Main St. SE, Albany. Tour the former Cumberland Church, built in 1892 and learn about plans to relocate and renovate the building to create a community events center. Volunteers will be available to answer questions and solicit input from the community. Tours are available Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m., through August. Reservations are required. Visitors are asked to wear face masks. To reserve your place, call the Albany Visitors Association, 541-928-0911.
MONDAY
Online Events
Monday Night Meditation, 6:30 to 8 p.m., hosted by OSU School of History, Philosophy and Religion online with Zoom. Drop in early to be on time for guided, sitting, walking and silent meditation, along with self care break and a reflection and sharing session. Join for just the initial 20 to 30 minute practice, or stay for the full session. Open to all. Contact Audrey Perkins audperkins@gmail.com with general questions or for more information or visit oregonstate.zoom.us/j/167669289.
Southtown Open Mic & Performer Spotlight, 8 p.m., hosted by Fireworks Pub and Pizza. Online popular music and arts showcase. Artists of all genres and fans of the arts: music, poetry, spoken word, dance, visual arts and more are invited to join on-line event. Virtual doors open at 7:45 p.m.; show begins at 8 p.m. To register: https://bit.ly/SouthtownOpenMicZoom. Information: https://bit.ly/2yXdcRT.
TUESDAY
Online Events
Ask a Master Gardener: Veggie Gardening in the Willamette Valley, 12 to 1 p.m., hosted by Master Gardener programs of Linn and Benton Counties. OSU Extension Master Gardener volunteers with vegetable gardening experience will be available to answer questions. Zoom call will offer a Q&A for those who are new to growing their own food in the Willamette Valley. Information: https://bit.ly/3eRfG3h.
Artworks Online, 2 to 3 p.m., hosted by CEI Project. Join Artworks online with your art supplies Make your own creative project or follow along with Jen to learn tips for making art. Work on a collaborative project, follow a tutorial, or bring our own projects to chat and socialize with peers. Information: https://www.ceiworks.org/weekly-activity-calendar.
Celebrating Strawberries Cooking Demo, 4 p.m., hosted by the Lebanon Senior Center on Facebook and YouTube. Missing the usual Strawberry Festival activities? Celebrate the wonderful red berries with a quartet of yummy recipes and learn how to stir up different ways to serve a strawberry. For groups that would normally meet at the Senior Center. Information: 541-258-4919.
American Strings Webcast: An Evening with Jimmie Vaughan, 5 to 6 p.m., hosted by Oregon State University. Join host Bob Santelli for a conversation and live remote performance with Texas blues great Jimmie Vaughan. An American Strings event in support of Oregon State University students, presented in partnership with the College of Liberal Arts, OSU Alumni Association and OSU Foundation. To register and receive a link to view, go to: https://beav.es/4Kj. Questions: contact Isabelle Nissen at 541-231-5820 or OSUFEvents@osufoundation.org. Information: https://bit.ly/37EYRX1.
Hoolyeh Folk Dancing online, 5 to 6:30 p.m. by Hoolyeh folks every Tuesday. Contact Denis White at capeblanco@peak.org for playlists and details for joining zoom broadcasts. Information: https://bit.ly/2UOwXmr.
"Claiming White Legacies of Oppression, Allying for Change," 6:30 to 8 p.m., hosted by the Corvallis Advocate and The Arts Center online. CitySpeak Q&A session panelists include: Anne Mavor, artist exhibiting "I Am My White Ancestors"; Chris Bell, OSU professor emeritus, Civil & Construction Engineering; John Haroldson, Benton County district attorney; Fay Stetz-Waters, Oregon's Director of Civil Rights; Angel Harris, Corvallis/Albany NAACP chapter president and Professor Randy Blazak, Hate Crimes & Gender Studies author and expert. Viewer questions are welcome before or during the forum on the facebook livestream or at cityspeak@corvallisadvocate.com. Attendance is free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1502866339892381/.
Ongoing Events
Sweet Home Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 2 through Sept. 29, between 12th and Kalmia, Sweet Home. Offering the community fresh fruits and vegetables, plant starts, beef, pork, eggs and honey, grown and raised by local farmers, along with some baked goods. New online ordering platform coming soon, offering the ability to pre-order, pay, drive up and have the items placed in the trunk of the car. See website https://bit.ly/35VZ7zW for new safe shopping guidelines at the market.
Southtown Farm Stand & Market, 5 to 7 p.m., 1465 SE Alexander Ave., Corvallis. Through Oct. 20. Multiple vendors selling fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables, animal products, vegan desserts, jams, pickles, and kimchi. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/2KahGXd.
Canceled and Postponed Events
CANCELED: Corvallis Community Band Summer Concert Series: Sousa, 8 p.m., Central Park. Second concert in the Summer Series, conducted by Steve Matthes. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/2SqSPD6.
WEDNESDAY
Online Events
Digital Life: Computer Privacy and Security, 10 to 11:30 a.m., hosted by Friends of the Corvallis Library and Corvallis-Benton County Library. Learn how to decipher words such as threat modeling, encryption, malware, private browsing and searching or secure passwords. Free workshop on how to protect your privacy and security while using the internet. There will be time for a brief question and answer session during the workshop. Register to receive additional information about how to join the workshop at: https://bit.ly/2Y5IEqE.
Virtual Class: Lucid Dreaming, Meditation and Insight: Cultivating Insight, In-Sleep Meditation, 6 to 7:30 p.m., hosted by OSU Contemplative Studies. Instructor Kate Gallagher will utilize the book “Dreaming Yourself Awake” by B. Alan Wallace and will emphasize attentional training and simple tricks and tools as a path to lucid dreaming. Class will contemplate waking up in dreams as an analogy for waking up in our lives. Books available through Grass Roots Bookstore in Corvallis. Free, open to all. Please register to receive the zoom link at ContemplativeStudies@oregonstate.edu. Questions, contact ContemplativeStudies@oregonstate.edu or 541-737-4785.
Ongoing Events
THURSDAY
Venues
2 Towns Ciderhouse — Northwest Cider: Meet the Maker on Zoom, 5 to 6 p.m., Free. Register: https://bit.ly/3fbEuTR.
Online Events
HMSC Science on Tap: "Walking the Docks, Virtually," 6 to 7:30 p.m., hosted by the Hatfield Marine Science Center. Commercial fishing is at the heart, culturally and geographically, of Newport, OR. Learn about the variety of fishing that takes place right off the local docks, and get a virtual tour of our own working waterfront. Webinar link: https://bit.ly/2zGW6Ik.
Virtual Workshop: Zines 101, 6:30 to 8 p.m., hosted by Corvallis Public Library. Local zinester, Christina Tran, presents a virtual workshop for adults and teens, grades 6-12, on making your own zine. Learn the history and power of zines as form or as personal and collective storytelling. Create art and write stories of your experiences during spatial distancing and stay-home orders, and turn them into little books to be shared with friends and family. Participants will also be invited to submit pages to the Benton County Quaranzine, a community anthology. You will need paper and pen or other writing utensils. Workshop is free, registration requested to participate: https://bit.ly/2AGS5nH.
Ongoing Events
North Albany Farmers Market, 3 to 7 p.m., J&B Garden and Homestead Supply, 350 Hickory St. NW. Every Thursday featuring local small farm produce. Information: https://bit.ly/2UPCDwm.
