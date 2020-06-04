The E arts and entertainment calendar for June 4 to 11

"Under the Orange Light: COVID-19," 5 to 7 p.m., hosted by Oregon State University faculty by Zoom. A series of lightning talks by Oregon State University faculty in a community Zoom-based event featuring prominent OSU faculty experts leading an intersectional journey to understand the current COVID-19 global pandemic. The diversity of faculty expertise will help audience members understand the etiology of the disease, history of pandemics, the cultural, political, social and economic impacts of the disease arriving in February of 2020. Audience members will have an opportunity to ask questions about COVID-19 and its impacts on Corvallis, Oregon, and the United States. Attendees can join the event at https://oregonstate.zoom.us/j/97430347676. login begins at 4:50 p.m. Information: dplaza@oregonstate.edu.