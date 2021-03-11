The E arts and entertainment calendar for March 11 through 18

Thursday
Pianist Matt Goodrich has been added to Corvallis-OSU Piano International’s Beethoven Project. Goodrich has recorded Beethoven’s Sonata in E-flat Major, OP 81a just for Corvallis audiences. View free of charge at https://corvallispiano.org/copi_events/matt-goodrich-beethoven-project/. A graduate of the Oberlin College Conservatory, Goodrich earned a doctorate at the University of Washington. He is an active chamber music and theatrical performer, and has appeared in venues across the United States. Among his endeavors was spending 2016 on the road with the Broadway national tour of "If/Then." He has also served as associate music director of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, appearing in productions including "My Fair Lady" and "Hairspray." Goodrich is a faculty member at the Music Conservatory of Sandpoint in Sandpoint, Idaho. The virtual piano festival’s digital concert hall also features recitals in its "World Pianist," "Live and Local," "Wider Visions" and "Catch a Rising Star" series. Watch them any time in the comfort of your home.
Darkside Virtual Cinema: "Stray," "Adam," "F.T.A.," "Women's Adventure Film Tour 2021," "Some Kind of Heaven," "M.C. Escher: Journey to Infinity," "Kill It and Leave This Town," "Mafia Inc.," "Truth to Power: The Revolutionary Message of System of a Down's Serj Tankian," "Heartworn Highways," "The Sweded Film Festival for Creative Re-Creations." Opening Friday: "The Falconer," "Keep and Eye Out," "Gustav Stickley: American Craftsman." Tickets: https://darksidecinema.com/.
Art talk on the Howland Community Open Exhibition, noon, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83736188228. Presented by The Arts Center, Corvallis, which is hosting the exhibit. Annclaire Grieg, C. Lill Ahrens and Gale Everett will talk about their techniques, intentions, challenges and successes. Other artists present will be encouraged to say a few things about their own work in an impromptu fashion.
"Music to Save Earth's Songs," 6 p.m., https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/feature-story/music-save-earth-s-songs. The Spring Creek Project at Oregon State University is offering 20 four-minute concerts that weave music and the spoken word to celebrate the creatures that fill the air with sound: frogs, wolves, songbirds, grizzly bears — and to inspire action to save them. The series is based on a new book by Kathleen Dean Moore, "Earth's Wild Music." Videos are being released Mondays and Thursdays through March. Each concert focuses on a single animal and features a selection from the book read by a well-known writer, with a musical response.
Saturday
The Corvallis Youth Symphony Association presents "Classical Cabaret," 7 p.m., online. The online edition of this annual concert will feature local students in grades 3 through 12, as well as performances by CYS alum (all Corvallis/Albany natives) who are now playing in orchestras for Hollywood movies and TV, playing in major orchestras, touring with well-known artists (when it's possible), or are back in Corvallis performing and teaching after years performing abroad. Tickets for the event are pay-what-you-wish. Registration: https://www.crowdcast.io/e/Cabaret2021/register.
Tuesday
Hoolyeh folk dancing, 5 p.m., Zoom. Contact Denis White at capeblanco@peak.org for playlists and details for joining broadcasts. Information: https://corvallisfolklore.org/home/calendar/.
On view
"Corvallis Art Guild: Celebrating 75 Years!," gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Through April 30. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays.
"The Howland Community Open Exhibition," The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. The center's most popular show annually, celebrating community creativity with art by 200 residents of Benton and Linn counties, of all ages and accomplishments. Artist talk at noon March 11 on Zoom. Vote for People's Choice Award through March 30. Art talk, noon today, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83736188228. Exhibit open through April 17. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. COVID-19 visitor information available at www.theartscenter.net.
Gallery Calapooia, 222 W. First Ave., Albany. Salem ceramacist Shannon Ross and Albany painter Anna Harris have collaborated on "Meet in Wonderland," a collaboration centered on Lewis Carroll's "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" and "Through the Looking-Glass," showcasing their mutual interest in surrealism. Masks and social distancing required. Through March 27. Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and by appointment.
"Black in Oregon: 1840-1870," first floor gallery, Benton County Historical Society & Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Artifacts and photos from the society's collection, some of which have never been displayed. A traveling exhibition developed by the Oregon Black Pioneers. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only six visitors will be allowed in the museum at one time. All must wear a mask, give contact information and follow Oregon Health Authority social distancing guidelines. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through April 17.
"No Shrinking Violets," Benton County Historical Society & Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. The quilt artists of High Fiber Diet, an organization of fiber and fabric artists of Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington, have created this exhibition to express their passion for the color purple. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only six visitors will be allowed in the museum at one time. All must wear a mask, give contact information and follow Oregon Health Authority social distancing guidelines. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through April 17.
Corvallis Museum, 411 SW Second St. The new museum is now open with capacity of six visitors per hour. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. Reservations required; advance tickets available at https://corvallismuseum.simpletix.com; $5 adult admission charged at the door; bring your ticket. Admission is free for those under 18, and students with valid ID.
Calls to artists
Call to artists: Halsey Community Center Monthly Art Shows, City Hall Building, 100 Halsey St. The City of Halsey is offering 55 linear feet of empty white wall space to artists, students and other organizations for the display of artwork. Information: http://cityofhalsey.com/index_htm_files/Call%20to%20Artists.pdf.
Award programs: The Native Arts and Cultures Foundation has announced an open call for two new award programs, the SHIFT-Transformative Change and Indigenous Arts Program and the Lift Program. The application deadline for both is March 16. Information for SHIFT: http://bit.ly/nacf-shift. Information for Lift: http://bit.ly/nacf-lift.
Open call for art: The 38th annual Art About Agriculture Competition and Touring Exhibition, sponsored by Oregon State University's College of Agricultural Sciences, invites visual artists to consider the influence of food, fibers and natural resources. The deadline to submit is 11:59 p.m. April 4. Information: https://agsci.oregonstate.edu/art/art-shows/2021.