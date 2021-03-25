The E arts and entertainment calendar for March 25 through April 1

Thursday
Darkside Virtual Cinema: "Rose Plays Julie," "Perfumes," "Wojnarowicz: F**k You F*aggot F**cker," "The Falconer," "Keep an Eye Out," "Gustav Stickley: American Craftsman." Starting Friday: "Days of the Bagnold Summer," "Test Pattern," "Acasa, My Home." Tickets: https://darksidecinema.com/.
"Music to Save Earth's Songs," 6 p.m., https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/feature-story/music-save-earth-s-songs. The Spring Creek Project at Oregon State University is offering 20 four-minute concerts that weave music and the spoken word to celebrate the creatures that fill the air with sound: frogs, wolves, songbirds, grizzly bears — and to inspire action to save them. The series is based on a new book by Kathleen Dean Moore, "Earth's Wild Music." Videos are being released Mondays and Thursdays through March. Each concert focuses on a single animal and features a selection from the book read by a well-known writer, with a musical response.
Friday
Bryson Skaar and other talented local pianists are featured in the Re-Imaginings Virtual Piano Festival’s “Live and Local” series. Go to Corvallispiano.org/live-and-local/to view these recitals. Skaar regularly performs on solo piano (or keyboard) and with a number of combos and ensembles throughout the Corvallis and Philomath communities. As he is an avid jazz pianist, you will hear his adaptations of pieces by Johnny Mercer, Hoagy Carmichael, Miles Davis and Duke Ellington. Works of Liszt, Debussy, Chaminade, Mozart, and Bach are offered by the other artists in the series. Grace Lutheran Church allowed use of its piano to record these performances. Corvallis-OSU Piano International is able to offer this festival free of charge thanks to donations from community members. You can listen at a time of your choice in the comfort of your own home.
Spring Blossoms Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., American Legion Post 10, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany. Local crafters and artisans and home-based business representatives will share their items in time for Easter and Mother's Day.
Saturday
Majestic Readers' Theatre Company presents "The Heidi Chronicles," watch online anytime Saturday or Sunday. This is Ellie Smith's directorial debut for the company. Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/mrtcheidi.
Spring Blossoms Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., American Legion Post 10, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany. Local crafters and artisans and home-based business representatives will share their items in time for Easter and Mother's Day.
Tuesday
Hoolyeh folk dancing, 5 p.m., Zoom. Contact Denis White at capeblanco@peak.org for playlists and details for joining broadcasts. Information: https://corvallisfolklore.org/home/calendar/.
On view
Gallery Calapooia, 222 W. First Ave., Albany. Salem ceramacist Shannon Ross and Albany painter Anna Harris have collaborated on "Meet in Wonderland," a collaboration centered on Lewis Carroll's "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" and "Through the Looking-Glass," showcasing their mutual interest in surrealism. Masks and social distancing required. Through Saturday. Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and by appointment.
Truckenbrod Gallery, 517 SW Second St., Suite 1, Corvallis. Exhibition of a diverse group of creative artists, members of the Art Book Club in Corvallis. The artwork covers the breadth and depth of experiences embodying the ideas of mysticism expressed during the pandemic lockdown. Each artist has expressed their own individual vision. Some artists are painters creating ephemeral environments enveloping the viewer in the artist's imaginary worlds. There are woodblock prints embracing the resonance of winter environments. One of these is also on the cover of a book written by one of the book club members, also in the gallery. Photographs capture the power of a mystical experience, as does a glass installation complemented by glass masks suspended on the windows with the feeling of fragility. Special paper is used to create an installation with suspended layers embodying elements with burned edges sewn together by hand. Hand stitching is also incorporated into fiber art with intense colors and dynamic forms; fiber artists exhibit works created by hand. Video art is projected in the evenings and shown on a monitor during the day, including sound that creates an immersive environment. Through Sunday. Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Limited number of people in the gallery at any given time; visitors are invited to make appointments for private showings by emailing jtruckenbrod@saic.edu. Masks are required.
"The Howland Community Open Exhibition," The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. The center's most popular show annually, celebrating community creativity with art by 200 residents of Benton and Linn counties, of all ages and accomplishments. Vote for People's Choice Award through Tuesday. Exhibit open through April 17. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. COVID-19 visitor information available at www.theartscenter.net.
"Black in Oregon: 1840-1870," first floor gallery, Benton County Historical Society & Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Artifacts and photos from the society's collection, some of which have never been displayed. A traveling exhibition developed by the Oregon Black Pioneers. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only six visitors will be allowed in the museum at one time. All must wear a mask, give contact information and follow Oregon Health Authority social distancing guidelines. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through April 17.
"No Shrinking Violets," Benton County Historical Society & Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. The quilt artists of High Fiber Diet, an organization of fiber and fabric artists of Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington, have created this exhibition to express their passion for the color purple. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only six visitors will be allowed in the museum at one time. All must wear a mask, give contact information and follow Oregon Health Authority social distancing guidelines. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through April 17.
"Corvallis Art Guild: Celebrating 75 Years!," gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Through April 30. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Corvallis Museum, 411 SW Second St. The new museum is now open with capacity of 12 visitors on the half-hour. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. Reservations required; advance tickets available at https://corvallismuseum.simpletix.com; $5 adult admission charged at the door; bring your ticket. Admission is free for those under 18, and students with valid ID.
Calls to artists
Call to artists: Halsey Community Center Monthly Art Shows, City Hall Building, 100 Halsey St. The City of Halsey is offering 55 linear feet of empty white wall space to artists, students and other organizations for the display of artwork. Information: http://cityofhalsey.com/index_htm_files/Call%20to%20Artists.pdf.
Open call for art: The 38th annual Art About Agriculture Competition and Touring Exhibition, sponsored by Oregon State University's College of Agricultural Sciences, invites visual artists to consider the influence of food, fibers and natural resources. The deadline to submit is 11:59 p.m. April 4. Information: https://agsci.oregonstate.edu/art/art-shows/2021.
Call to artists: The Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument 2021 Artist-in-Residence Program is seeking applications. Artistic expertise, professionalism and creative uses of artistic media are encouraged. Selected artists will receive a one- or two-week residency at CSNM facilities in Ashland this July. During their stay, artists will share their vision in one public presentation. Following their residency, artists donate at least one digital image of their completed artwork to CSNM. Information and an application form are available at 541-618-2256, jbrumm@blm.gov or https://www.blm.gov/get-involved/artist-in-residence/air-sites/cascade-siskiyou. Applications must be postmarked by April 5.