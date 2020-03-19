The E arts and entertainment calendar for March 19 to 26

THURSDAY
2 Towns Ciderhouse - POSTPONED: Super Smash Bros. Tournament, 6 p.m., $7 play; free to watch; 21+ only
Albany Eagles - Line Dance, 7 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe - CANCELED: The Irrelevant Podcast’s Comedy Open Mic, 8:30 p.m. $5.
Calapooia Brewing Co. - CANCELED: Scott Austin, acoustic, 7 p.m.
Imagine Coffee - CANCELED: Imagine Open Mic, 7 p.m.
CANCELED: Ankeny Wildlife Refuge Bilingual program: Mighty Beavers/Castores Fuertes at Rail Trail, two sessions: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. to noon, Ankeny National Wildlife Refuge, 26208 Finley Refuge Rd., Corvallis. Children ages three to five years old are invited to take nature walks, enjoy storytime and other activities. Siblings are welcome. Free. Information: 541-757-7236 or http://bit.ly/2Sgt2Oa.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Group of guitar players of all skill levels that learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
POSTPONED: Kanikapila: Ukulele Jam Session, 11:30 p.m., Sweet Home Public Library, 1101 13th Ave. Learn to play the ukulele on Thursdays in the library at the Kanikapila. Ukuleles are available for checkout with a library card. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/39LV5vs.
CANCELED: University Chorale, noon Tuesdays and Thursdays, Benton Hall room 204, OSU campus, Corvallis. An “all comer” choir open to the community. Singers of all levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
CANCELED: Corvallis Arts Walk, 4 to 8 p.m., downtown Corvallis. Every third Thursday Corvallis’ art galleries stay open late and artists take over the city. This month’s art walk includes the 2020 Plinkiewisch Scholarship Exhibition at OSU Fairbanks Gallery; “What We See” at CEI ArtWorks Gallery; and artist Laura Allen “A Few of My Favorite Things” at the Art in the Valley Gallery. Information: facebook.com/CorvallisArtsWalk or http://www.corvallisartswalk.com.
CANCELED: Author Event: Kenneth Carpenter, 4:30 p.m., Grass Roots Books & Music, 227 SW Second St., Corvallis. Kenneth Carpenter, is the author of the personal coming-of-age memoir “Borderlands Boy”, a story about the coming out of a gay boy from a conservative family growing up in the Southwest, and how he navigated tumultuous times personally and in the world. Carpenter is a retired professor, civil and LGBT rights activist, Vietnam draft resister and graduate from the University of Oregon. Book signing to follow. Free. Information: https://www.grassrootsbookstore.com/?q=h.calevents.
CANCELED: Music at the Library: David Greenberg, violinist and fiddler, 6 to 7 p.m., Lebanon Community Library, 55 Academy St. A musical journey that wanders between Bach, Scottish, Cape Breton and modern tunes, David Greenberg explores the music on baroque, modern and octave fiddles. Free. Information: https://www.ci.lebanon.or.us/library/page/events-programs.
CANCELED: Get Crafty: Thumbprint Cards, 6 to 7 p.m., Brownsville Community Library, 146 Spaulding Ave. Teens and adults are invited to learn how to make cards using card stock, acrylic paint and a thumbprint. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/3ax5OJU.
POSTPONED: Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. For current rehearsal venue information call, 541-224-3428.
CANCELED: Northwest Banjo Band, 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays, Papa’s Pizza, 1030 S.W. Third St., Corvallis. There is no cover charge. Information: 541-757-2727.
POSTPONED: Music in the Library: Okaidja Afroso, 6:30 p.m., Sweet Home Public Library, 1101 13th Ave. Singer, songwriter, percussionist, guitarist and dancer Okaidja Afroso, will perform at the library. Born into a family of musicians and storytellers off the coast of Ghana, Okaidja is well known for his energetic stage presence and as a master multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter and arranger. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/38Idvf9.
CANCELED: Meet the Author: New Hikes in Northwest Oregon, 6:30 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Bill Sullivan, renowned Oregon Hiking author and lecturer, will present his latest book with new hikes within Northwest Oregon. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/3aIsqYL.
POSTPONED: Talk: History of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 6:30 p.m., Cumberland Community Events Center, 401 Main St. SE, Albany. Liz Rapp, a member of the Linn Genealogical Society will do a presentation on the Cumberland Church history, people, location and religion. Free. Information: https://www.albanycumberland.org/.
CANCELED: Whiteside Live: Sugarhill Gang & the Furious Five, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Celebrating the 40th anniversary Rappers Delight Tour, Sugarhill Gang and the Furious Five will transport audiences back to the early days of hip hop, along with local talent, Citizens of the Universe and DJ Toggle Beats. Admission: $25. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2FmHs8m.
CANCELED: Local Folk Open Stage, 7 p.m. Imagine Coffee, 5460 SW Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Local Folk will be at a different location and date for the month of March only. Local Folk will return to its regular schedule on April 14 at The Arts Center in Corvallis. Individuals and groups can sign up to perform one to three songs, ten minutes in length, in a rotating format, or come to watch the show and support the local performers. Free. Sponsored by the Corvallis Folklore Society and the Corvallis Arts Center. Free. Information: k_smith1342@comcast.net or http://bit.ly/2Uujkd0.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. N.W., Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
CANCELED: Corvallis Old-Time Appalachian Music Jam, 7 to 9:30 p.m., third Thursdays, Old World Deli, 341 S.W. Second St., Corvallis.
The Willamette Valley PhotoArts Guild meets the third Thursday of each month, except August & December, 7:00 pm at the OSU Center for Humanities Autzen House on the corner of 8th & Jefferson in Corvallis. Open to the public. We have a brief business meeting, with a main program beginning around 7:30 pm. The goal of our group is to promote and support fine-art photography in the Willamette Valley. Our programs include invited fine-art photographers and member presentations. Guests are welcome.
CANCELED: OSU’s School of Communication and Arts presents: Slavic Soul Party, 7:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th Ave., Corvallis. Hear fiery Balkan brass, irresistible beats, Roma accordion wizardry and virtuoso jazz chops, offered by the Balkan-Soul-Gypsy-Funk band, Slavic Soul Party. Nine musicians bring sounds of life through a Balkan brass filter, reimagining the tradition, making new music out of immigration, integration and ingenuity. Admission: $30-$35 advance; $35-$40 at the door; $10 OSU students; $5 CAFA . Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2MJtgdG.
FRIDAY
2 Towns Ciderhouse - POSTPONED: Fresh Pressed Jams: Matt Michael, indie rock, alternative, 6 p.m. Free. 21+ only.
Albany Eagles - Live Music: White Wolves, 8 p.m.
Imagine Coffee - CANCELED: The Weekend Gardeners, 7 p.m.
Old World Deli - CANCELED: Accordioso, Corvallis Accordion Club, sing-a-long and performance of Irish songs in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Free.
Pig & Olive - POSTPONED: House of Dharma: Lucky Lipsync Legends Drag Show, 10 p.m., $5. 21+
POSTPONED: Northwest Horse Fair and Expo, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Rd. E, Albany. Horse owners and horse lovers are invited to attend an event with entertainment, shopping and educational opportunities. Whether riding or watching, beginning or professional, interested in dressage or trail riding, there is something for the whole family to enjoy. Admission: $14 adults; $12 seniors 65+; $7 ages 6-12; five and under, free. Information/tickets: http://equinepromotions.net/northwest-horse-fair/attend/tickets/.
CANCELED: Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Let by Tai Chi master instructor, Suman Brakhas, movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
CANCELED: Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. S.E., Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
POSTPONED: Women in the Arts, 6:30 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Three-women panel featuring graphic designer, Julia Lont; Artistic Director at Bag&Baggage Productions, Cassie Greer and Art Faculty at LBCC, Renee McKitterick, will discuss working in the arts, sharing struggles, stories and advice. Panel will highlight the contributions women have made in the creative sector. Admission: $5. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/38OlMih.
CANCELED: Teen Takeover: Nerf Games and Movies, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Teens in the 6th through 12th grade, are invited to play Nerf games and watch the movie, “Men in Black: International.” Some Nerf equipment provided, along with darts and snacks. Signed permission slip required; no registration needed. Free. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/spring-break-fun/.
POSTPONED: Chamber Music Corvallis presents: Arcis Saxophone Quartet, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church Corvallis, 114 SW Eighth St. As four young musicians from Munich, the Arcis Saxophone Quartet, possess a charismatic stage presence sparking enthusiasm and passion for this rare form of chamber music. Admission: $26 general. Information/tickets: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4380641.
CANCELED: Albany Timber Twirlers Square Dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m., first and third Fridays, 738 SE Fifth St., Albany. Caller: Bruce Lowther. Cuer: Sandy Harris. Admission: $5 donation. Information, contact Bev Swearingen, 541-619-2848.
CANCELED: Dennis Monroe and his Blues & Funk All-Stars, 8 p.m., Meet’n Place Tavern, 1150 Main St., Philomath. Admission is free. The bar is 21 and over. Information, call 541-929-3130.
SATURDAY
Calapooia Brewing Co. - CANCELED: A Beatle Sing-A-Long, 8 p.m.
Conversion Brewing Lebanon - Playing for Tips: New Age Phonograph, 8 p.m.
Imagine Coffee - CANCELED: Arlene, guitar & vocals, 7 p.m.
Old World Deli - CANCELED: Corvallis Belly Dance Performance Guild: Put a Spring in Your Step Showcase,” 7 to 10 p.m., family friendly, $5 suggested donation. http://bit.ly/39Bo70M.
CANCELED: Family Walk: Wildlife Tracks, 9 to 11 a.m., Greenbelt Land Trust, 101 SW Western Blvd., Corvallis. Kid-friendly event at the Bald Hill Farm conservation area. Learn about wildlife tracks, how to ‘capture’ wildlife with cameras and take a track home. Light snacks provided; space is limited, RSVP requested. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/2TWIVsX.
POSTPONED: Northwest Horse Fair and Expo, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Rd. E, Albany. Horse owners and horse lovers are invited to attend an event with entertainment, shopping and educational opportunities. Whether riding or watching, beginning or professional, interested in dressage or trail riding, there is something for the whole family to enjoy. Admission: $14 adults; $12 seniors 65+; $7 ages 6-12; five and under, free. Information/tickets: http://equinepromotions.net/northwest-horse-fair/attend/tickets/.
CANCELED: Jen Reed Story Time, 10 a.m., most Saturdays, Imagine Coffee, 5460 S.W. Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-4340.
CANCELED: Family Music Fun, 11 a.m. third Saturdays, Storytime Room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Family participation music and movement program for all ages. Information: 541-766-6793 or www.thebestlibrary.net.
CANCELED: Class: Scratchboard with Donna Lee, 1 to 4 p.m., Linn County Arts Guild, 605 S. Main St. Lebanon. Create and eagle with scratchboard artist, Donna Lee. Class size is limited. Cost: $30. Information: http://bit.ly/3az5U3J.
CANCELED: Willamette Valley Concert Band Winter Concert: Love, Leprechauns and Music from Across the Sea, 2 p.m., Russell Tripp Performance Center, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW. Director Mike Bevington will conduct the Winter Concert, with music from across the seas. Free. Information: https://wvcband.org/free-christmas-concert-december-21-2019/.
CANCELED: Guitar Concert Series: Berto Boyd and Ben Woodman, 3 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, Main Meeting Room, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Enjoy original Flamenco and jazz compositions by Berto Boyd, accompanied by local guitarist, Ben Woodman. Free concerts at the library as part of the Winter Guitar Concert Series. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1232257460292239/.
The Fan Film Project Corvallis Chapter, 4 p.m. every Saturday, 1394 N.W. Dream Place, Corvallis. The chapter seeks participants for every aspect of production: makeup, prop and set construction, equipment operations, computer graphics and more. The group is working on locally produced, "Dr. Who"-inspired short films, as well as a TV program. Information, see whofanfilm.com and intergalacticspacerangers.com. Local information: Bob Greenwade, bobgreenwade@gmx.com.
POSTPONED: Altrusa’s Annual Dinner and Auction: It’s All About the Kidz,” 5 to 9 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Albany, 1215 Hill St. SE. Take a step back in time and enjoy the nostalgia of “Grease” for the annual dinner and auction for the ‘kidz.” Enjoy an evening of silent and live auctions, raffles and dessert dishes. Cost: $45 single; $90 couple. Information/reservation: http://bit.ly/2HDtvEa.
POSTPONED: Winterail 2020, 7 to 10 p.m., Corvallis High School Theatre, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. Railroad photography exposition, show and sale. Event to include high-quality, multi-visual digital presentations of rail photographs and quality railroad collectibles. Admission: $45. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2HJ0GWR.
CANCELED: Corvallis Folklore Society Contra Dance featuring: Cascade Crossing with Shell Stowell, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., first and third Saturdays, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Influenced by many styles, Cascade Crossing’s music goes from hard-driving reels to smooth, mysterious jigs using a wide range of instrumentation and styles. Admission: $8 to $10 sliding scale general, $5 Corvallis Folklore Society members; discount of $1 offered to students or those who bike or walk. Information: 541-250-0856 or corvallisfolklore.org.
CANCELED: Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dances, 7:30 p.m., first and third Saturdays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
SUNDAY
Calapooia Brewing Co. - CANCELED: Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
POSTPONED: Northwest Horse Fair and Expo, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Rd. E, Albany. Horse owners and horse lovers are invited to attend an event with entertainment, shopping and educational opportunities. Whether riding or watching, beginning or professional, interested in dressage or trail riding, there is something for the whole family to enjoy. Admission: $14 adults; $12 seniors 65+; $7 ages 6-12; five and under, free. Information/tickets: http://equinepromotions.net/northwest-horse-fair/attend/tickets/.
CANCELED: Yoga on the Rocks, 10:15 a.m., 4 Spirits Distillery, 3405 SW Deschutes St., Corvallis. Start your Sunday off with Yoga on the Rocks, led by Urban Yoga. Cost: $15 Yoga and drink; $10 Yoga only. Advance registration is recommended at https://squareup.com/store/UrbanYoga.
CANCELED: Letter Writing Social, 2 to 4 p.m. fourth Sundays, Corvallis Public Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Meet fellow letter writers, exchange stationery and write letters to loved ones. Free. Information: cbcpubliclibrary.net.
CANCELED: Lenten Organ Series Recital: Amy Isted, 3 p.m., Albany First United Methodist Church, 1115 28th Ave. SW. Amy Isted, organist with the Albany First Presbyterian Church, will play a 30-minute program including works by W.F. Bach, Theodore Dubois and David Bednall. Free, all are welcome. Information: http://bit.ly/2TzNxVp.
Learn to Square Dance with the Sweet Home Squarenaders, 4 to 5:30 p.m., every Sunday, Oak Heights School gym, 605 Elm St., Sweet Home. The Sweet Home Squarenaders will be conducting square dance lesson with caller and instructor, Jim Voll. Dress is casual, no partner needed. Families are encouraged to come. Information: Jim, 541-409-1602.
CANCELED: Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30-8 p.m. Sundays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. No previous dance experience necessary; classes taught by Charlotte Jeskey. The first class is free; donation of $5 per person per session, $12 per family of three or more. No partner required and children are welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
Monday
Albany Eagles - Line Dancing with DJ Ernie Briggs, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee - CANCELED: Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
TEMPORARY CLOSURE: Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the used bookstore of the Friends of the Lebanon Public Library is closed for the safety of the community. Bookstore hopes to reopen and resume accepting donatiovbns in April. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Spring Break Day Camp, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., SafeHaven Humane Society, 32220 Old Highway 34, Tangent. Children entering kindergarten through fifth grade are invited during spring break to visit with adorable animals, play fun games, create crafts and enjoy interesting themes. Children will need to bring sack lunch. Cost: $60. Information: http://bit.ly/2u3NLvq.
CANCELED: ESL Grammar Class, 12:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Learn and practice English grammar with a teacher and other students! Improve your pronunciation and vocabulary. For intermediate students. No registration is required, but classes are restricted to English-as-a-Second-Language-learners/students only.
CANCELED: Beginning Guitar Instruction, 1 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Teens ages 12 to adults, are invited to learn to play the guitar. Participants must bring their own guitar, registration is required. Instruction will run through the month of March. Free. Information/registration: 541-929-3016 or visit www.cbcpl.net.
CANCELED: Family Movie: Frozen 2, 1 to 3 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Children and their families are invited to a showing of “Frozen 2” in the library. Free. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/spring-break-fun/.
CANCELED: Writers Group, 6 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Join fellow local writers monthly to share work, writing tips, and constructive critique. Free. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
CANCELED: Hora Del Cuento, Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Albany Main Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE. Spanish and English storytime for all ages. Event is free. Information: www.library.cityofalbany.net.
Willamette Writers on the River Open Mic Readings, 6:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 114 SW Eighth St., Corvallis. Writers are given the opportunity to test their works in front of an audience of their peers. Readings are free and open to the public. Information: https://willamettewriters.org/corvallis/.
West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 S.W. Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
TUESDAY
Imagine Coffee - CANCELED: Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
Schmizza Pizza House - CANCELED: Trivia Night: Brothers, 7 p.m.
CANCELED: Raptor Program at the Library, 11 a.m. to noon, Downtown Carnegie Library, 302 Ferry St. SW, Albany. The Chintimini Wildlife Center will be at the downtown Carnegie Library for a program celebrating raptors, with a live raptor as a special guest. A touch table with raptor feathers and bones will be on hand as well. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/3973cCf.
CANCELED: Quilt Lab for Kids, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Children are invited to come to the library and create a quilt square for the quilts that will hang in the library. Free. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
CANCELED: Spring Break at the Library: Candy Bingo for Kids, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Lebanon Community Library, 55 Academy St. Events for kids throughout the week during spring break, sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Free, no registration required. Information: http://bit.ly/394h0O4.
CANCELED: Crafts and Coffee: Quilt Squares and Garden Flags, 6 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Adults 16 and up are invited for a low-key session of art, crafts, conversation, music and treats. Craft supplies will be available to make a quilt square for the community quilts that will hang in the library, or a personal set of inspirational garden flags. Free. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
POSTPONED: Author Event with Lord Birthday, 7 p.m., Grass Roots Books & Music, 227 SW Second St., Corvallis. Lord Birthday, created in 2015 by Chad Murphy, began as an anonymous outlet for his newly discovered absurdist streak. In “Your Life Is a Life of Hope!” the mustachioed king presents a series of short, illustrated essays arguing for hope by way of absurdity and transcendence by way of the mundane. Event is free and open to the public. Information: https://www.grassrootsbookstore.com/?q=h.calevents.
CANCELED: Corvallis Community Choir, Winter term rehearsals, 7-9 p.m., every Tuesday beginning Jan. 7, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Director: Naomi Bennett, Accompanist: Bryson Skaar. Winter Term is a great time to explore singing in a choir. This non-audition secular choir is dedicated to spreading joy through singing. Cost: $50 per term, $15 for students or $5 per week. Website: www.corvalliscommunitychoir.us or email: nonandjay1@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY
Albany Eagles - Timeless Dancers 1:30 p.m.
The Barn at Hickory Station - Sip and Paint at the Barn: Daffodils, 6:30 p.m., $35.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 27, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Let by Tai Chi master instructor, Suman Brakhas, movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
CANCELED: Friendship Bracelet Workshop, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Historic Carousel & Museum, 503 First Ave. W, Albany. Spring break fun for everyone. Drop in for a free workshop and make a bracelet. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/885486821909286/.
CANCELED: Spring Break Storytime at the Philomath Museum, 10 a.m., Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Children and their families are invited to hear stories, take part in songs, do activities, join a scavenger hunt and learn about the exhibits. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/516042355672153/.
CANCELED: Gardening in the PNW Brownbag Series: Successfully Gardening with Physical Limitations, noon, Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Short information and informal lunch time session. This week’s presenter: Master Gardener volunteer, Karin Magnuson. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/37oL6dh.
CANCELED: Spring Break at the Library: Lego Extravaganza, 2 to 3 p.m., Lebanon Community Library, 55 Academy St. Events for kids throughout the week during spring break, sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Free, no registration required. Information: http://bit.ly/394h0O4.
CANCELED: Spring Break Family Movie and Crafts, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Children and families are invited during Spring Break, to watch and movie an make fun crafts. Free. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
CANCELED: Children’s Concert: Ants Ants Ants, 4 to 5 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Portland songwriters Johnny Clay, Dave Gulick and Nat Johnson remind us with “Ants Ants Ants” of the best elements of a fun and fanciful childhood. Family friendly lyrics and optimistic instrumentation offer an invitation to childhood for young and old alike. Free. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/spring-break-fun/.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
Albany Writers, 7 p.m., fourth Wednesdays, Albany Fire Department Station No. 13, 1980 Three Lakes Road SE, Albany. This is a no cost amateur writers group. Information: 541-704-4116.
POSTPONED: Wednesdays at the Whiteside: Dark Crystal, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. To bring peace and balance into the world, Jen, the last survivor of the Gelfing Race, sets out to find the final shard of the broken dark crystal, a powerful gem used by the evil Skeksis, in order to gain power and gain control of the world. Admission: $5. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/30qasFZ.
THURSDAY
Albany Eagles - Line Dance, 7 p.m.
Barsideous Brewing - Paint Party: Lunar Reflection, 6 p.m. $40 adults; $25 under 16. http://bit.ly/2vJkWVO.
Favorite Mistake Sportsbar - The Faculty Project, acoustic, 8 p.m.
Imagine Coffee - CANCELED: Advocate Storytelling, 7 p.m.
Spring Break Day Camp, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., SafeHaven Humane Society, 32220 Old Highway 34, Tangent. Children entering kindergarten through fifth grade are invited during spring break to visit with adorable animals, play fun games, create crafts and enjoy interesting themes. Children will need to bring sack lunch. Cost: $60. Information: http://bit.ly/2u3NLvq.
CANCELED: Early Childhood Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m., every second and fourth Thursday, Scio Public Library, 38957 NW 1st Ave., Scio. A fun way to introduce babies, toddlers and preschoolers to interactive skills such as reading, listening, and social interactions. Information: 503-394-3342.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Group of guitar players of all skill levels that learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
CANCELED: Spring Break at the Library: Steve’s Creature Features, 11 a.m., Lebanon Community Library, 55 Academy St. Live interactive educational reptile program. Events for kids throughout the week during spring break, sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Free, no registration required. Information: http://bit.ly/394h0O4.
POSTPONED: Kanikapila: Ukulele Jam Session, 11:30 p.m., Sweet Home Public Library, 1101 13th Ave. Learn to play the ukulele on Thursdays in the library at the Kanikapila. Ukuleles are available for checkout with a library card. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/39LV5vs.
CANCELED: Drop-in and Craft, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Children and their families are invited to come for an afternoon of crafting. All craft supplies provided. Free. Information: https://corvallisbenton.librarycalendar.com/events/drop-and-craft.
