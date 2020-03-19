The E arts and entertainment calendar for March 19 to 26

CANCELED: Whiteside Live: Sugarhill Gang & the Furious Five , 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Celebrating the 40th anniversary Rappers Delight Tour, Sugarhill Gang and the Furious Five will transport audiences back to the early days of hip hop, along with local talent, Citizens of the Universe and DJ Toggle Beats. Admission: $25. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2FmHs8m.

CANCELED: Local Folk Open Stage, 7 p.m. Imagine Coffee, 5460 SW Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Local Folk will be at a different location and date for the month of March only. Local Folk will return to its regular schedule on April 14 at The Arts Center in Corvallis. Individuals and groups can sign up to perform one to three songs, ten minutes in length, in a rotating format, or come to watch the show and support the local performers. Free. Sponsored by the Corvallis Folklore Society and the Corvallis Arts Center. Free. Information: k_smith1342@comcast.net or http://bit.ly/2Uujkd0.