The E arts and entertainment calendar for May 14-21

THURSDAY
Venues
Bombs Away Cafe — CANCELED: Open Jazz Night, funk and jazz jam series, 9 p.m.
Online Events
Boys & Girls Club Virtual Session: Think About it Thursday with Berenice, 10 a.m. Week six of the Boys & Girls Club virtual programming. Stop by each Monday and Tuesday between 11:45 a.m and 12:15 p.m. to pick up new Activity Packs at the Boys & Girls Club; from 11:20 to 11:50 a.m. at Waverly Elementary and from 12 to 12:30 p.m. at South Albany High School. Information: https://bit.ly/3bpG1DI.
Boys & Girls Club Virtual Session: Dance Challenge with Taylor, 3 p.m. Week six of the Boys & Girls Club virtual programming. Stop by each Monday and Tuesday, between 11:45 a.m and 12:15 p.m. to pick up new Activity Packs at the Boys & Girls Club; from 11:20 to 11:50 a.m. at Waverly Elementary; and from 12 to 12:30 p.m. at South Albany High School. Information: https://bit.ly/3bpG1DI.
Stay at Home Lecture Series: "CLT Industry Enters 2020s to Face a Different World Than Imagined," 3 p.m. The cross-laminated timber industry seems to continue its growth across the globe. Professor Lech Muszyński will address the upbeat picture, the entry of a global pandemic and how it is going to affect the future of this budding industry. Information: https://bit.ly/3cTKeAA.
Ongoing Events
Final Call to Artists, Performers, Writers and Musicians: Arts Alive 2020, application deadline: May 15, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave. Corvallis. All creative types to include artists, writers, performers and musicians from all over the area are invited to share their studio process and art with the larger community. Information: email, claire@theartscenter.net or visit https://theartscenter.net/call-to-artists-arts-alive-2020/.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May 7 through October, corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898 or https://bit.ly/3dGkrwg.
Canceled and Postponed Events
POSTPONED till May 21: Historic Downtown Walking Tour of Second Avenue, 7:30 p.m., Burkhart Square, First Avenue, W and Lyon Street, N., Albany. With social distancing in mind, to keep everyone safe and healthy, Oscar Hult will be guiding a historic downtown walking tour. Meet at Burkhart Square (Lyon and First Ave). Actual tour may be changed with short notice, please check with The Natty Dresser before arriving. Information at 541-248-3561.
CANCELED: Early Childhood Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m., every second and fourth Thursday, Scio Public Library. Introduces babies, toddlers and preschoolers to interactive skills such as reading, listening, and social interactions. Information: 503-394-3342.
CANCELED: University Chorale, noon Tuesdays and Thursdays, Benton Hall Room 204, OSU. A choir open to the community. Singers of all levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
CANCELED: Taste of Tri-County, 3 to 8 p.m., Harrisburg Fire Hall. Area businesses, wineries and restaurants showcase products and services. Information: https://bit.ly/35CBrAD.
CANCELED: Lego Brick Builders Program, 4:30 p.m., Albany Public Library. Meets the second Thursday of the month. Young designers from ages six and older are invited to use their geometry and engineering skills using Lego bricks. Materials furnished; participants are asked not to bring additional materials from home. Free, no registration required. Information: 541-917-7587 or email john.flynn@cityofalbany.net.
CANCELED: World Cultures and Travel Series, 6 to 8 p.m., Brownsville Library, Kirk Room. Second Thursday of the month. Monthly series by local photographer and world traveler Don Lyon. Information: 541-466-5454.
CANCELED: Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. For current rehearsal venue information call, 541-224-3428.
CANCELED: Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, Thursdays. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Information: 541-926-1159.
CANCELED: Imagine Acoustic Open Mic, 7 to 9 p.m., Imagine Coffee Live Arts. Second Thursday. Sign up 6:30 p.m. Traditional coffeehouse collectively hosted. Information: 541-286-4340.
CANCELED: Mainstream Square Dance lessons, 7:30 to 9 p.m., Linn-Benton Community College Benton Center. Every Thursday through December. Bruce Lowther instructing. Singles and couples welcome. Information: 541-754-7511.
CANCELED: “Matilda the Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre. Reveling in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and dreams of a better life, Roald Dahl’s “Matilda The Musical” with original songs by Tim Minchin, shows how a young girl, Matilda, with courage and cleverness, wit, intelligence and a bit of psychokinetic powers, can save the day. Information: http://bit.ly/2Vy86oa.
FRIDAY
Venues
Merlins Bar & Grill - CANCELED: Downside Up, 9 p.m.
The Voo Harrisburg - CANCELED: Jimmy Haggard Band, 9 p.m.
Online Events
Boys & Girls Club Virtual Session: Fitness Friday with Sarah and Megan, 10 a.m. Week six of the Boys & Girls Club virtual programming. Fun activities planned. Stop by each Monday and Tuesday, between 11:45 a.m and 12:15 p.m. to pick up new Activity Packs at the Boys & Girls Club; from 11:20 to 11:50 a.m. at Waverly Elementary; and from 12 to 12:30 p.m. at South Albany High School. Information: https://bit.ly/3bpG1DI.
Facebook Live Music a la Carte: Mike Gamble, noon. Portland guitarist Mike Gamble’s 30-minute set, "A Truncated History of Guitar," will touch on works of Bach, Elizabeth Cotten, Charlie Christian, Wes Montgomery, Chet Atkins, Pat Metheny, Nirvana, and tunes from his own latest release, "Catchphrase." Live performance under "posts" on the Music a la Carte Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/malcOSU/.
Boys & Girls Club Virtual Session: Foodie Friday: Epic Mac and Cheese with Liz, 4 p.m. Week six of the Boys & Girls Club virtual programming. Fun activities planned. Stop by each Monday and Tuesday, between 11:45 a.m and 12:15 p.m. to pick up new Activity Packs at the Boys & Girls Club; from 11:20 to 11:50 a.m. at Waverly Elementary and from 12 to 12:30 p.m. at South Albany High School. Information: https://bit.ly/3bpG1DI.
Ongoing Events
Historic Walking Tour: S.E. Young and Son Department Store, 4 to 7 p.m., 425 First Ave. W, Albany. Tour of historic S.E. Young and Son Department Store at 124 Broadalbin St. SW, which was built in 1912 and used as a department store well into the 1970s. Three tour times: 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tours are sponsored by The Natty Dresser as part of National Historic Preservation Month activities. Call 541-979-9108 for more information.
Canceled and Postponed Events
CANCELED: Linn County Lamb & Wool Fair, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Downtown Scio. Three-day fair with fun for the whole family including a parade, live music, exhibits, quilt and car show, street dance, raffles and silent auctions, and sheepdog trials. https://www.lambfair.com/.
CANCELED: Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
CANCELED: Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor Suman Brakhas. Movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
CANCELED: Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. S.E., Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
POSTPONED: iCelebrate Kids Benefit Gala, 5 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Albany. Dinner/auction fundraiser supporting the activities and programs of the Albany Public Schools Foundation. For more information call: 541-979-2773,
CANCELED: “Matilda the Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre. Reveling in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and dreams of a better life, Roald Dahl’s “Matilda The Musical” with original songs by Tim Minchin, shows how a young girl, Matilda, with courage and cleverness, wit, intelligence and a bit of psychokinetic powers, can save the day. Information: http://bit.ly/2Vy86oa.
POSTPONED: “9 to 5” the Musical, 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater. Based on the book by Patricia Resnik and directed by veteran ACT director Christi Sears, “9 to 5 the Musical,” with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, is a story of friendship and revenge. Information: https://bit.ly/2KBm2XC.
CANCELED: “The Importance of Being Earnest,” 7:30 p.m., Withycombe Main Stage Theater. “The Importance of Being Earnest” by Oscar Wilde, is a witty satire of romance, society and marriage. Information: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/node/986.
CANCELED: Albany Timber Twirlers Square Dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m. Albany. First and third Fridays. Caller: Bruce Lowther. Cuer: Sandy Harris. Admission: $5 donation. Information: Bev Swearingen, 541-619-2848.
CANCELED: Dennis Monroe and His Blues & Funk All-Stars, 8 p.m., Meet’n Place Tavern, 1150 Main St., Philomath. Free. For ages 21 and over. Information, call 541-929-3130.
SATURDAY
Venues
Calapooia Brewing Co. - CANCELED: Beatles Sing-a-Long, 8 p.m. No cover.
Conversion Brewing Lebanon - CANCELED: Playing for Tips: New Age Phonograph, 8 p.m.
Old World Deli - CANCELED: Corvallis Belly Dance Performance Guild Showcase
The Voo Harrisburg - CANCELED: Jimmy Haggard Band, 9 p.m.
Online Events
Virtual Fat Lamb Fiber Festival, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Virtual Fat Lamb Fiber Festival using Instagram, Facebook and website as platforms.There will be a virtual marketplace, giveaways and video demonstrations. Information: https://bit.ly/2zryfMj.
Virtual Live Stream All Levels Flow Yoga, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., hosted by the Corvallis Environmental Center. Live virtual Saturday morning yoga session with Jess Worden. All levels flow, no experience or flexibility is required. Information: https://bit.ly/2WnaVbp.
Digital 24-Hour Theatre Project: "Iron Thespian: COVID Clash," 7:30 p.m. Watch the magic online version of the Iron Thespian. Several groups of volunteers have compressed the frenetic chaos of a theater production into eight pieces of theatre that are conceived, written, directed, rehearsed and teched within a 24-hour period. Audience votes on their favorite play, and that team will be crowned as the 2020 Virtual Iron Thespians. Watch on Facebook Live: https://www.facebook.com/majestictheatre.
Ongoing Events
Monroe Farmers Market, operating online through the month of May. Local artisans and food celebrating the bounty of the community during the summer months. Food and gifts, local artisans and craftspeople. Orders can be placed at monroefm.locallygrown.net, with pickup from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays on Court Street in downtown Monroe. Information: https://bit.ly/3605Ed5.
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street, Albany. Saturdays, April 18 through Nov. 21. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Saturdays, April 18 through Nov. 21. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Canceled and Postponed Events
CANCELED: Linn County Lamb & Wool Fair, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., Downtown Scio. Three day fair with fun for the whole family including a parade, live music, exhibits, quilt and car show, street dance, raffles, silent auctions, sheep dog trials. https://www.lambfair.com/.
CANCELED: Jen Reed Story Time, 10 a.m., most Saturdays, Imagine Coffee, 5460 S.W. Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-4340.
POSTPONED: Kids’ Days at the Museum: The Soap Creek Artisans & Friends, 12:30 to 3 p.m., Philomath Museum. History comes to life with storytelling, scavenger hunts and fun hands-on activities that are tied to the current exhibitions. Information: http://bit.ly/2HZkaXm.
CANCELED: The Fan Film Project Corvallis Chapter, 4 p.m., 1394 NW Dream Place, Corvallis. Every Saturday. Seeking participants for every aspect of production: makeup, prop and set construction, equipment operations, computer graphics and more. Currently working on locally produced, "Dr. Who"-inspired short films, as well as a TV program. Information: whofanfilm.com and intergalacticspacerangers.com or email bobgreenwade@gmx.com.
POSTPONED moved to Sept. 19: Murder Mystery Dinner: Murder at Orville’s Oinky Doinky BBQ Pit, 5 to 8 p.m., Jim Riggs Community Center, 878 18th Ave. Sweet Home. A mystery who-done-it with dinner and raffle fundraiser and celebration. Admission: $26.50. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2IwSxp3.
CANCELED: Gathering Together Farm Wine Dinner, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Gathering Together Farm. Third Saturday, March through Oct. Evening of dinner and wine to include a five course meal accompanied by three wine pours from local vineyards. Seating limited. Reservations begin the first of each month for the month’s dinner. Information/reservation: 541-929-4270.
CANCELED: “Matilda the Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre. Reveling in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and dreams of a better life, Roald Dahl’s “Matilda The Musical” with original songs by Tim Minchin, shows how a young girl, Matilda, with courage and cleverness, wit, intelligence and a bit of psychokinetic powers, can save the day. Information: http://bit.ly/2Vy86oa.
CANCELED: “The Importance of Being Earnest,” 7:30 p.m., Withycombe Main Stage Theater. “The Importance of Being Earnest,” by Oscar Wilde, is a witty satire of romance, society and marriage. Information: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/node/986.
POSTPONED: “9 to 5” the Musical, 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater. Based on the book by Patricia Resnik and directed by veteran ACT director Christi Sears, “9 to 5 the Musical,” with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, is a story of friendship and revenge. Information: https://bit.ly/2KBm2XC.
CANCELED: Corvallis Folklore Society Contra Dance, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ. First and third Saturdays. Admission: $8 to $10 sliding scale general; $5 Corvallis Folklore Society members; discount of $1 offered to students or those who bike or walk. Information: 541-250-0856 or corvallisfolklore.org.
CANCELED: Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dances, 7:30 p.m., Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. First and third Saturdays. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
SUNDAY
Venues
Calapooia Brewing Co. - Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
Online Events
Virtual Fat Lamb Fiber Festival, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Virtual Fat Lamb Fiber Festival using Instagram, Facebook and website as platforms.There will be a virtual marketplace, giveaways and video demonstrations. Information: https://bit.ly/2zryfMj.
Canceled and Postponed Events
CANCELED: Linn County Lamb & Wool Fair, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Downtown Scio. Three day fair with fun for the whole family, including a parade, live music, exhibits, quilt and car show, street dance, raffles, silent auctions, and sheepdog trials. https://www.lambfair.com/.
CANCELED: Corvallis Spring Roll, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cloverland Park. Ride a bicycle-powered carousel, set a personal best on the road, practice your off-road skills on the obstacle course and more. Information/registration: https://corvallisbikes.org/corvallisspringroll
CANCELED: Yoga on the Rocks, 10:15 a.m., 4 Spirits Distillery. Start your Sunday off with Yoga on the Rocks, led by Urban Yoga. Cost: $15 Yoga and drink; $10 Yoga only. Advance registration is recommended at https://squareup.com/store/UrbanYoga.
CANCELED: Wintering Women, 2 p.m., Lakeside Center, Mennonite Village, Albany. Historical society program presentation made by Jane Kirkpatrick, historian, author and speaker. Information: gr.harrison@comcast.net.
CANCELED: Sundays@3 Concert Series: Sunghee Kim, Pianist, 3 p.m., Church of the Good Samaritan. Professional pianist and accompanist Sunghee Kim is the Sundays@3 featured artist. Information: https://bit.ly/2VANYjn.
CANCELED: Learn to Square Dance with the Sweet Home Squarenaders, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Oak Heights School gym. Every Sunday. Sweet Home Squarenaders conduct square dance lessons with caller and instructor, Jim Voll. Dress is casual, no partner needed. Families welcome. Information: Jim, 541-409-1602.
CANCELED: Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Lebanon IOOF Hall. Every Sunday. No dance experience necessary; classes taught by Charlotte Jeskey. No partner required; children welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 or https://bit.ly/3cEMVFU.
CANCELED: “The Importance of Being Earnest,” 7:30 p.m., Withycombe Main Stage Theater. “The Importance of Being Earnest,” by Oscar Wilde, is a witty satire of romance, society and marriage. Information: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/node/986.
CANCELED: “Matilda the Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre. Reveling in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and dreams of a better life, Roald Dahl’s “Matilda The Musical,” with original songs by Tim Minchin, shows how a young girl, Matilda, with courage and cleverness, wit, intelligence and a bit of psychokinetic powers, can save the day. Information: http://bit.ly/2Vy86oa.
POSTPONED: “9 to 5” the Musical, 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater. Based on the book by Patricia Resnik and directed by veteran ACT director Christi Sears, “9 to 5 the Musical,” with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, is a story of friendship and revenge. Information: https://bit.ly/2KBm2XC.
CANCELED: The Improv Jam: Mother Knows Best, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre. A fun-filled evening of improv comedy where the audience can volunteer to play games on stage or stay in the audience and watch. No experience necessary, so come to play or come to cheer on your friends. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/387CAQp.
MONDAY
Venues
Imagine Coffee - CANCELED: Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
Canceled and Postponed Events
TEMPORARILY CLOSED: Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
CANCELED: Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor Suman Brakhas. Movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
CANCELED: ESL Conversation Classes, 10 a.m., conference room (second floor), Corvallis-Benton County Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Weekly ESL (English as Second Language) class available every Monday for any skill level. Information: 541-766-6793.
CANCELED: Wiggly Wobblers, 10 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. First and third Mondays Information: 541-929-3016 or thebestlibrary.net.
CANCELED: ESL Grammar Class, 12:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library. For intermediate students, learn and practice English grammar with a teacher and other students. Improve pronunciation and vocabulary. No registration required; classes restricted to English-as-a-Second-Language-learners/students only.
CANCELED: Low Vision/Macular Degeneration Support Group, 2 p.m., Chintimini Senior & Community Center, Corvallis. Every third Monday. Information on assistive devices and coping skills for those with macular generation of other types of low vision. Free support group. Information: John or Stella Gallagher, 541-740-2817.
CANCELED: Yoga and Beer, 6 p.m., Deluxe Brewing, Albany. Third Monday. Detox/retox, all-levels flow class with instructor Cait Gill. Registration includes practice and first pint. Bring mat. Space limited; 21+ only, registration recommended. Information: https://bit.ly/3fHRFNn.
CANCELED: Hora Del Cuento, Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Albany Main Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Spanish and English storytime for all ages. Event is free. Information: www.library.cityofalbany.net.
CANCELED: Yoga in the Gallery, 7 p.m., The Arts Center, Corvallis. First and third Mondays. Drop in only yoga. Bring mat, if possible. Cost: $5 suggested donation. Information: https://bit.ly/3aOKXS6.
CANCELED: West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m., Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. Mondays. Cost: $15 general; $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
TUESDAY
Venues
Imagine Coffee - CANCELED: Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
Online Events
Virtual Craft and Chat, 6 to 7 p.m., via GoToMeeting, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library. Third Tuesday. Learn a craft using material found lying around at home; hang out and chat with other crafters. Craft demonstrations conducted by library staff or special guest. Registration: https://bit.ly/2xLzLbD.
Virtual Lecture: HMSC Science on Tap: “Who is JAWS? Separating Fact from Fiction,” 6 p.m. Dr Taylor Chapple, professor at Hatfield Marine Science Center of Oregon State University, will discuss how we perceive sharks and the reality behind the hype. Zoom link: https://bit.ly/2YXR9oP.
Albany Public Library Virtual Book Club, 7 p.m. Join the discussion of “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson. E-book and e-audiobook versions are available with no wait times through Library2Go. Information: Email AskAlbany@cityofalbany.net for virtual meeting login information.
Canceled and Postponed Events
CANCELED: University Chorale, noon, Benton Hall 204, OSU campus. Tuesdays and Thursdays. All-inclusive choir open to the community. All levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: https://bit.ly/2SgOBhr.
CANCELED: Craft Night, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library. Every third Tuesday. Crafts and conversation for all ages 16 and up. Supplies provided or bring your own. Information: 541-766-6793.
CANCELED: Darkside Cinema: Sci-Fi Extravaganza, 6 p.m., Darkside Cinema. First and third Tuesdays. Doors open at 6 p.m., beginning with vintage drive-in ads and other treats; feature begins at 7 p.m. Heckling is encouraged. Information: https://darksidecinema.com/.
POSTPONED: Corvallis-OSU Symphony: Mahler, Symphony No. 10, 7:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center. The Corvallis-OSU Symphony Orchestra led by Conductor Marlan Carlson, will perform composer Gustav Mahler’s final composition, Symphony No. 10 in five movements. Information: http://bit.ly/2vhIXmW.
CANCELED: Corvallis Community Choir, Spring term rehearsals, 7 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Every Tuesday. A great time to explore singing in a non-audition secular choir, dedicated to spreading joy through singing. Website: www.corvalliscommunitychoir.us; email: nonandjay1@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY
Online Events
Linn-Benton Startup E-CAFE, 8 a.m. Hosted by Oregon RAIN. Join entrepreneurs for a structured meeting of mentorship, problem-solving, networking, and accountability to help grow your startup. Link to: https://bit.ly/3d0FjOb. Information: https://bit.ly/2KIL9rK.
Virtual Self-Care Lecture: Remember to Breathe, 10 to 11 a.m., College of Health and Human Services OSU, Zoom Lecture. Presenter Chelsea Hamilton, Early Learning Program Planner, Clackamas Parenting Together, leads a discussion on the difficulty of self-care during this worldwide crisis. Bring your best suggestions of resources to share. Register: https://bit.ly/2SNHRaY.
Virtual Contemplative Studies Series: Training the Mind, Training the Heart, 6 to 7 p.m., hosted by OSU Contemplative Studies Initiative. Presented by Geoffrey Barstow. Lojong, a Tibetan Buddhist practice, involves focused contemplation of short but profound reflections. Translated as "mind-training," lojong seeks to help practitioners develop a deep sense of compassion for themselves and others in the world around them. Free, open to all. Class via Zoom. Register to receive the link: https://bit.ly/2LAapRr or https://bit.ly/2YZLwpY.
Ongoing Events
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Wednesdays, April 22 through Nov. 25. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Historic Downtown Walking Tour of First Avenue, 7:30 p.m., Burkhart Square, First Avenue West and Lyon Street North, Albany. With social distancing in mind, to keep everyone safe and healthy, Oscar Hult will be guiding a historic downtown walking tour. Meet at Burkhart Square (Lyon and First Ave). Actual tour may be changed with short notice, please check with The Natty Dresser before arriving. Information at 541-248-3561.
Canceled and Postponed Events
CANCELED: Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor Suman Brakhas. Movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
CANCELED: Mid-Valley Low Vision Support Group, 2 p.m., Brookdale Grand Prairie, Albany. Every third Wednesday. No membership fee, refreshments served. Information: 541-928-5008.
CANCELED: Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m., Morningstar Grange, 38794 Morningstar Road NE, Millersburg. Wednesdays. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
CANCELED: Gumbo, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 S.W. Second St., Corvallis. First and third Wednesdays. Oregon original live music. Free. Information: joecasprowiak@comcast.net.
CANCELED: Open Mic, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Calapooia Brewing Co. First and third Wednesdays. Musicians, comedians, poets and spoken word artists are welcome to come share original material. Sign-ups begin at 7 p.m. Information: 818-281-2330.
THURSDAY
Online Events
Stay at Home Lecture Series: A Living Lab at Peavy Hall, 3 p.m. Assistant Professor Mariapaola Riggio will discuss lessons for the mass timber construction industry. Information: https://bit.ly/3cTKeAA.
Virtual Cinema: “Military Wives.” Darkside Cinema streaming through Magnolia Selects. A group of military wives come together, forming the very first military wives choir while loved ones are deployed in Afghanistan, helping each other through some of life’s most difficult moments, finding themselves on an international stage. Information/tickets: https://darksidecinema.com/.
Ongoing Events
Virtual Ankeny Wildlife Refuge Bilingual program: Busy Bees/Abejitas Trabajadoras at Pintail Marsh , two sessions: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. to noon, Ankeny National Wildlife Refuge. Children ages 3 to 5 years old are invited to take a virtual nature walk, enjoy storytime and other activities online. Information/link: https://bit.ly/2zAzM2M.
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m., corner of Main Street and Grant. Thursdays, May 21 through October. Offering the community fresh fruits and vegetables, plant starts, beef, pork, eggs and honey, grown and raised by local farmers, along with some baked goods. New online ordering platform coming soon, offering the ability to pre-order, pay, drive up and have the items placed in the trunk of the car. See website https://bit.ly/35VZ7zW for new safe shopping guidelines at the market.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May 7 through October, corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898 or https://bit.ly/3dGkrwg.
Historic Downtown Walking Tour of Second Avenue, 7:30 p.m., Burkhart Square, First Avenue West and Lyon Street North, Albany. With social distancing in mind, to keep everyone safe and healthy, Oscar Hult will be guiding a historic downtown walking tour. Meet at Burkhart Square (Lyon and First Avenue). Actual tour may be changed with short notice, please check with The Natty Dresser before arriving. Information at 541-248-3561.
Canceled and Postponed Events
CANCELED: University Chorale, noon Tuesdays and Thursdays, Benton Hall room 204. A choir open to the community. Singers of all levels of singing experience welcome. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
Corvallis Arts Walk, 4 to 8 p.m., downtown Corvallis. Every third Thursday, Corvallis’ art galleries stay open late and artists take over the city. Information: facebook.com/CorvallisArtsWalk or http://www.corvallisartswalk.com.
CANCELED: Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. For current rehearsal venue information call, 541-224-3428.
CANCELED: Northwest Banjo Band, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Papa’s Pizza, 1030 SW Third St., Corvallis. Third Thursdays. No cover. Information: 541-757-2727.
CANCELED: Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge. Thursdays. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Information: 541-926-1159.
CANCELED: Corvallis Old-Time Appalachian Music Jam, 7 to 9:30 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Third Thursdays.
CANCELED: The Willamette Valley PhotoArts Guild, 7:00 p.m., Autzen House. Third Thursday, except Aug. and Dec. To promote and support fine-art photography in the Willamette Valley. Programs include: invited fine-art photographers and member presentations. Brief business meeting, with a main program beginning around 7:30 pm. Open to the public; guests are welcome..
CANCELED: “Matilda the Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre. Reveling in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and dreams of a better life, Roald Dahl’s “Matilda The Musical” with original songs by Tim Minchin, shows how a young girl, Matilda, with courage and cleverness, wit, intelligence and a bit of psychokinetic powers, can save the day. Information: http://bit.ly/2Vy86oa.
POSTPONED: “9 to 5” the Musical, 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater. Based on the book by Patricia Resnik and directed by veteran ACT director Christi Sears, “9 to 5 the Musical,” with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, is a story of friendship and revenge. Information: https://bit.ly/2KBm2XC.
CANCELED: Mainstream Square Dance lessons, 7:30 to 9 p.m., Linn-Benton Community College Benton Center. Every Thursday through December. Bruce Lowther instructing. Singles and couples welcome. Information: 541-754-7511.
