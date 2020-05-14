The E arts and entertainment calendar for May 14-21

CANCELED: Corvallis Old-Time Appalachian Music Jam, 7 to 9:30 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Third Thursdays.

CANCELED: The Willamette Valley PhotoArts Guild, 7:00 p.m., Autzen House. Third Thursday, except Aug. and Dec. To promote and support fine-art photography in the Willamette Valley. Programs include: invited fine-art photographers and member presentations. Brief business meeting, with a main program beginning around 7:30 pm. Open to the public; guests are welcome..

CANCELED: “Matilda the Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre. Reveling in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and dreams of a better life, Roald Dahl’s “Matilda The Musical” with original songs by Tim Minchin, shows how a young girl, Matilda, with courage and cleverness, wit, intelligence and a bit of psychokinetic powers, can save the day. Information: http://bit.ly/2Vy86oa.