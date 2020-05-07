The E arts and entertainment calendar for May 7-14

THURSDAY
Online Events
Boys & Girls Club Virtual Session: Top Ten Thursday: Creative Outlets with Rylan, 10 a.m. Week five of the Boys & Girls Club virtual programming. Stop by each Monday and Tuesday between 11:45 a.m and 12:15 p.m. to pick up new Activity Packs for the week. Information: https://bit.ly/35vlFHP.
Boys & Girls Club Virtual Session: Dance Challenge with Taylor, 3 p.m. Week five of the Boys & Girls Club virtual programming. Stop by each Monday and Tuesday between 11:45 a.m and 12:15 p.m. to pick up new Activity Packs for the week. Information: https://bit.ly/35vlFHP.
Virtual Art Show Opening: “Artistic Journeys: Embracing the Unexpected,” 6 to 9 p.m. Artist Jennifer Lommers will be live in her backyard studio online via YouTube channel, taking viewers on a journey through new paintings and mixed media work. Information: https://bit.ly/2KpxZzw or https://theartscenter.net/coronavirus-updates/.
Virtual Event: “Compassionate Living,” 7:30 p.m. Oregon State University instructor Dennis Lynn will explore concepts related to developing and living with compassion in our lives, including compassion for ourselves, engaging with empathy, how we talk about compassion and living an actionable existence with concern for everyone. Registrants will receive a link to materials for each session upon registration. Confirmation sent by email. Information/registration: https://bit.ly/2RWRILk.
Canceled and Postponed Events
CANCELED: University Chorale, noon Tuesdays and Thursdays, Benton Hall room 204, OSU campus, Corvallis. A choir open to the community. Singers of all levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
CANCELED: Webster Chicago, 6 to 8 p.m., Papa’s Pizza Parlor, 1030 SW Third St., Corvallis. Every first Thursday is blues night. Information: 541-757-2727.
CANCELED: Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. For current rehearsal venue information call, 541-224-3428.
CANCELED: Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany, Thursdays. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Information: 541-926-1159.
CANCELED: Mainstream Square Dance lessons, 7:30 to 9 p.m., Linn-Benton Community College Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Every Thursday through December. Bruce Lowther instructing. Singles and couples welcome. Information: 541-754-7511.
CANCELED: “The Importance of Being Earnest”, 7:30 p.m., Withycombe Main Stage Theater, OSU, 2801 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. “The Importance of Being Earnest” by Oscar Wilde, is a witty satire of romance, society and marriage. Information: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/node/986.
CANCELED: Funk Jam, 9 p.m., Bombs Away Café, 2527 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. First Thursdays. Core group brings drum kit/backline and keeps the music moving as players who sign up join on various instruments. Free. Information: facebook.com/corvallisfunkandjazzjam/.
FRIDAY
Venues
2 Towns Ciderhouse — POSTPONED: Fresh Pressed Jams: Greg Nestler,
Online Events
Boys & Girls Club Virtual Session: Fitness Friday with Carrie, 10 a.m. Week five of the Boys & Girls Club virtual programming. Fun activities planned.Stop by each Monday and Tuesday between 11:45 a.m and 12:15 p.m. to pick up new Activity Packs for the week. Information: https://bit.ly/35vlFHP.
Facebook Live Music a la Carte: Anthea Kreston and Jason Duckles, noon. Anthea Kreston, a member of the internationally renowned Artemis String Quartet, and Jason Duckles, soloist and chamber musician and member of the Amelia Piano Trio. Go to "posts" on the Music a la Carte Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/malcOSU/.
Boys & Girls Club Virtual Session: Foodie Friday: Omelettes with Liz, 4 p.m. Week five of the Boys & Girls Club virtual programming. Fun activities planned. Stop by each Monday and Tuesday between 11:45 a.m and 12:15 p.m. to pick up new Activity Packs for the week. Information: https://bit.ly/35vlFHP.
Friday Night Funny Presents: West Coast Stand-up Comedy Showcase, 7:30 p.m. Hosted by Naomi Fitter on Facebook Live, enjoy an evening of stand-up comedy with top comics from Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle and the Bay Area. Information: https://www.majestic.org/.
Canceled and Postponed Events
CANCELED: Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Every Friday. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
CANCELED: Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor Suman Brakhas. Movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
CANCELED: Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. S.E., Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
CANCELED: Author Review: Echoes and Encores — Creative Heritage Writings, noon, Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Reading by local author Marilyn Gryte followed by an Q & A from the Linn County Genealogy Society. Information: https://bit.ly/3diWPgT.
CANCELED: “Matilda the Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Reveling in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and dreams of a better life, Roald Dahl’s “Matilda The Musical” with original songs by Tim Minchin, shows how a young girl, Matilda, with courage and cleverness, wit, intelligence and a bit of psychokinetic powers, can save the day. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2Vy86oa.
CANCELED: “The Importance of Being Earnest”, 7:30 p.m., Withycombe Main Stage Theater, OSU, 2801 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. “The Importance of Being Earnest” by Oscar Wilde, is a witty satire of romance, society and marriage. Information: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/node/986.
POSTPONED: “9 to 5” the Musical, 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Based on the book by Patricia Resnik and directed by veteran ACT director Christi Sears, “9 to 5 the Musical” with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, is a story of friendship and revenge. Information: https://bit.ly/2KBm2XC.
CANCELED: Dennis Monroe and his Blues & Funk All-Stars, 8 p.m., Meet’n Place Tavern, 1150 Main St., Philomath. Free. For ages 21 and over. Information, call 541-929-3130.
SATURDAY
Venues
Conversion Brewing Lebanon - CANCELED: Weldwood Blues Band, 8 p.m.
Online Events
No Moms Allowed Virtual Paint Class, 2 to 3 p.m. Join Vanessa Smith for an online painting class for kids ages 5 through 12. Class includes paint, brushes and canvas delivered directly to your door. Smith will teach kids how to create a masterpiece for mom on Mother's Day. Supplies limited, registration required. Once registered, check email for messages regarding shipping addresses and secure Zoom link information. Cost: $30 one art set; $45 two sets; $60 three sets. Information/registration: https://bit.ly/2xT4rrr.
Majesticpiece Theatre Livestream: “Derric the Seventh: A TragiComedy in One Act,” 7:30 p.m. Once upon a time, in a long-forgotten kingdom, lived a king that wished not to be forgotten. This is the story of that king. This original piece by local playwright Ralph Turley, directed by Johanna Spencer, is a Shakespeare meets "Lord of the Rings" with a dash of Python Facebook Live production. Information: https://www.majestic.org/.
Ongoing Events
Monroe Farmers Market, operating online through the month of May. Local artisans and food celebrating the bounty of the community during the summer months. Food and gifts, local artisans and craftspeople. Orders can be placed at monroefm.locallygrown.net and can be picked up from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays on Court Street in downtown Monroe. Information: https://monroedowntownfarmersmarket.com/.
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street, Albany. Saturdays, April 18 through Nov. 21. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Saturdays, April 18 through Nov. 21. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Online Events
Virtual Albany Tweed Ride, 10 a.m., don your best tweed cycling attire and join The Natty Dresser for a virtual ride through Albany’s historic districts. Join the ride at the Natty Dresser. For information, call 541-248-3561.
Canceled and Postponed Events
POSTPONED: CARDV Fun Run and Walk, 9 a.m., Oregon State University quad, Corvallis. Family friendly 5K with chip timing option; Kid’s Dash and Family Fun Fair. All proceeds to benefit CARDVA. Registration: $38-$10. Information/registration: https://bit.ly/2SE92F4.
POSTPONED: Corvallis Great Strides (virtual event being held June 5), 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Central Park, 301 SW Seventh St., Make a difference and participate in the Cystic Fibrosis walk to make great strides in a cure for the disease. Information/registration for virtual event: https://on.cff.org/32wj3b9.
POSTPONED: Art in the Garden: Mother’s Day Weekend Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Thyme Garden, 20546 Alsea Hwy., Alsea. New artists along with long-time participants from around the region, artisans from all over Oregon play against the backdrop of the Thyme Garden’s display gardens and forest paths. Information: https://www.thymegarden.com/Events.
CANCELED: Jen Reed Story Time, 10 a.m., most Saturdays, Imagine Coffee, 5460 S.W. Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-4340.
CANCELED: ¡Los Cuentos!: bilingual story time for kids, 11 a.m. second Saturdays, Corvallis Benton County Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Free to attend. Children of all ages welcome. Information: 541-766-6794.
CANCELED: 2nd Saturday Art Day: Printmaking, 1 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Printmaking techniques for all ages. Monthly second Saturday, art and activities for the whole family. Information: 541-754-1551 or visit https://theartscenter.net/2nd-saturday-art-day/.
CANCELED: Murder Mystery Theater Matinee: "Dinner at Eight, Dead by Nine," 1 p.m., American Legion Santiam Post 51, 480 S. Main St., Lebanon. Family-friendly mystery theater with two performances. A matinee and dinner show with silent dessert auction and raffle basket.
POSTPONED: Annual Albany Vintage Bicycle Show, 1 p.m., Deluxe Brewing Company, 635 Water Ave. NE. View interesting, rare, and memorable vintage bicycles and vote for your favorite to win the People’s Choice Award. Information: https://www.sinisterdeluxe.com/.
CANCELED: The Fan Film Project Corvallis Chapter, 4 p.m., 1394 NW Dream Place, Corvallis. Every Saturday. Seeking participants for every aspect of production: makeup, prop and set construction, equipment operations, computer graphics and more. Currently working on locally produced, "Dr. Who"-inspired short films, as well as a TV program. Information: whofanfilm.com and intergalacticspacerangers.com or email bobgreenwade@gmx.com.
CANCELED: Farm and Garden Gala, 4 to 7 p.m., Trexler Farm, 20146 Ferry Rd SE, Stayton. Celebrating Spring in support of Upward Bound Camp. Information: https://bit.ly/2zkLlL5.
CANCELED: Murder Mystery Theater Matinee: "Dinner at Eight, Dead by Nine," 1 p.m., American Legion Santiam Post #51, 480 S. Main St., Lebanon. Family friendly Mystery Theater with two performances. A matinee and dinner show, includes a silent desert auction and raffle basket.
CANCELED: Downtown Swing Dance, 7 p.m., Oddfellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. Beginners lessons from 7 to 8 p.m.; social dance to follow. Information: https://bit.ly/2SEqPfw.
CANCELED: “Matilda the Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Reveling in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and dreams of a better life, Roald Dahl’s “Matilda The Musical” with original songs by Tim Minchin, shows how a young girl, Matilda, with courage and cleverness, wit, intelligence and a bit of psychokinetic powers, can save the day. Information: http://bit.ly/2Vy86oa.
CANCELED: “The Importance of Being Earnest”, 7:30 p.m., Withycombe Main Stage Theater, OSU, 2801 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. “The Importance of Being Earnest” by Oscar Wilde, is a witty satire of romance, society and marriage. Information: https://bit.ly/2SeKxOu.
POSTPONED: “9 to 5” the Musical, 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Based on the book by Patricia Resnik and directed by veteran ACT director Christi Sears, “9 to 5 the Musical” with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, is a story of friendship and revenge. Information: https://bit.ly/2KBm2XC.
CANCELED: Dance Planet! 7:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Second Saturday. Dance your own way to a joyous blend of music and rhythms from across the globe and decades. Family friendly. Admission: suggested $5 to $10 donation.
POSTPONED moved to Nov. 14: Whiteside Live: Pigs on the Wing: "Wish You Were Here" Tour, 8 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 Sw Madison Ave., Corvallis. Portland based Pink Floyd tribute band Pigs on the Wing, will feature a full performance of Pink Floyd’s 1975 album “Wish You Were Here." Admission: $20 advance; $25 day of show. Information: http://bit.ly/38vHsPf.
SUNDAY
Venues
Calapooia Brewing Co. — CANCELED: Blues Jam, 4 p.m .
Canceled and Postponed Events
POSTPONED: Art in the Garden: Mother’s Day Weekend Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Thyme Garden, 20546 Alsea Hwy., Alsea. New artists along with long-time participants from around the region, artisans from all over Oregon against the backdrop of the Thyme Garden’s display gardens and forest paths. Information: https://www.thymegarden.com/Events.
CANCELED: Yoga on the Rocks, 10:15 a.m., 4 Spirits Distillery, 3405 SW Deschutes St., Corvallis. Start your Sunday off with Yoga on the Rocks, led by Urban Yoga. Cost: $15 Yoga and drink; $10 Yoga only. Advance registration is recommended at https://squareup.com/store/UrbanYoga.
CANCELED: Sacred Harp/Shape Note Singing, 1:30 to 3:45 p.m., First Alternative Community Meeting Room, 1007 SW Third St., Corvallis. Second Sunday at First Alternative; call for fourth Sunday location. Shape note singing, is four-part a capella singing with raw, powerful and slightly unearthly harmonies. All voices are welcome, no experience necessary. Information: 541-929-4301 or www.corvallisareasacredharp.org.
CANCELED: “Matilda the Musical,” 2:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Reveling in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and dreams of a better life, Roald Dahl’s “Matilda The Musical,” with original songs by Tim Minchin, shows how a young girl, with courage and cleverness, wit, intelligence and a bit of psychokinetic powers, can save the day. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2Vy86oa.
Learn to Square Dance with the Sweet Home Squarenaders, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Oak Heights School gym, 605 Elm St., Sweet Home. Every Sunday. Sweet Home Squarenaders conduct square dance lessons with caller and instructor, Jim Voll. Dress is casual, no partner needed. Families welcome. Information: Jim, 541-409-1602.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. Every Sunday. No dance experience necessary; classes taught by Charlotte Jeskey. No partner required; children welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
MONDAY
Venues
Imagine Coffee - CANCELED: Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
Online Events
Science Pub Virtual Event: Runners and Their Shoes: "Where Non-Traditional Running Footwear Meets Biomechanics," 6 to 7:30 p.m. Kinesiology professor Christine Pollard, biomechanist and physical therapist, is Director of FORCE Laboratory. Professor Pollard shares what is known about the influence of various types of running shoes on our legs, knees and ankles, including the latest research. Information: https://bit.ly/2SqQ04K.
Canceled and Postponed Events
Temporarily Closed: Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
CANCELED: Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor Suman Brakhas. Movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
CANCELED: ESL Conversation Classes, 10 a.m., Conference room (second floor) Corvallis-Benton County Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Weekly ESL (English as Second Language) class available every Monday for any skill level. Information: 541-766-6793.
CANCELED: Lebanon Lunchtime Gardening Series, 12:00 p.m., The Lobby, 661 S. Main St., Lebanon. Second Monday. Gardening talks sponsored by the Linn County Master Gardeners and the Lebanon Garden Club. Free. Information: Eileen Breedlove, 541-259-4303.
CANCELED: ESL Grammar Class, 12:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. For intermediate students, learn and practice English grammar with a teacher and other students. Improve pronunciation and vocabulary. No registration required; classes restricted to English-as-a-Second-Language-learners/students only.
CANCELED: Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany. Every Monday. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Information: 541-974-0470.
CANCELED: Yoga and Beer, 6 p.m., Mazama Brewing, 33930 SE Eastgate Circle, Corvallis. Second Monday. Class led by Yoga and beer instructor Cait Gill. All-levels flow, with after class beer. Registration includes practice and first pint. Arrive 5 to 10 minutes early; bring mat; space is limited; registration recommended. Information/registration: https://bit.ly/2KbQ7g9.
CANCELED: Hora Del Cuento, Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Albany Main Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Spanish and English storytime for all ages. Event is free. Information: www.library.cityofalbany.net.
CANCELED: Hoolyeh International Folk Dance, 6:30 p.m., UU Fellowship Social Hall, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Second Monday. Balkan, Israeli and other folk dances combined each week, with occasional live music. Come dance and learn. Information: https://bit.ly/2RJ4MU9.
CANCELED: West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 S.W. Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
POSTPONED: Auditions: Moon Over Buffalo, 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Directed by veteran ACT alumni Colleen Franzioa,“Moon Over Buffalo” by Ken Ludwig, is a raucous farce about a dysfunctional theater troupe performing at the Erlander Theatre in Buffalo, New York, in 1953. Information: https://bit.ly/2W4aSBb.
TUESDAY
Venues
Imagine Coffee - CANCELED: Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
Canceled and Postponed Events
CANCELED: University Chorale, noon, Benton Hall 204, OSU campus, 1650 SW Pioneer Place, Corvallis. Tuesdays and Thursdays. All-inclusive choir open to the community. All levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
POSTPONED: Visiting Scholars and Artists Series: Hrag Vartanian, 5:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Hrag Vartanian, editor-in-chief and co-founder of "Hyperallergic," a podcast that is in response to changes in the art world, the publishing industry and the distribution of information. Information: https://bit.ly/3fa70Gq.
CANCELED: Corvallis Community Choir, Spring term rehearsals, 7 to 9 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Every Tuesday. Explore singing in a non-audition secular choir, dedicated to spreading joy through singing. Cost: $50 per term; $15 for students; or $5 per week. Website: www.corvalliscommunitychoir.us or email: nonandjay1@gmail.com.
CANCELED: Local Folk Open Stage, 7 p.m. Corvallis Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., every second Tuesday. Individuals and groups can sign up to perform one to three songs. Free. Sponsored by the Corvallis Folklore Society and the Corvallis Arts Center. Free. Information: k_smith1342@comcast.net or http://bit.ly/2Uujkd0.
POSTPONED: Auditions: Moon Over Buffalo, 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Directed by veteran ACT alumni Colleen Franzioa,“Moon Over Buffalo” by Ken Ludwig, is a raucous farce about a dysfunctional theater troupe performing at the Erlander Theatre in Buffalo, New York, in 1953. Information: https://bit.ly/2W4aSBb.
WEDNESDAY
Online Events
Linn-Benton Startup E-CAFE, 8 a.m. Hosted by Oregon RAIN. Join entrepreneurs for a structured meeting of mentorship, problem-solving, networking, and accountability to help grow your startup. Link to: https://bit.ly/3d0FjOb. Information: https://bit.ly/2KIL9rK.
W@W Netflix Party Edition: “Solo: A Star Wars Story”, 7 to 9 p.m. Origin story of intergalactic smuggler Han Solo and a 190-year-old Wookiee named Chewbacca. Indebted to the gangster Dryden Vos, in need of a fast ship, Solo meets Lando Calrissian, the suave owner of the perfect vessel for the dangerous mission, the Millennium Falcon. Information: https://bit.ly/3fibjiV.
Ongoing Events
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Wednesdays, April 22 through Nov. 25. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Historic Downtown Walking Tour of First Avenue, 7:30 p.m., Burkhart Square, First Avenue, W and Lyon Street, N., Albany. With social distancing in mind, to keep everyone safe and healthy, Oscar Hult will guide a historic downtown walking tour. Meet at Burkhart Square (Lyon and First Ave). Actual tour may be changed with short notice, check with The Natty Dresser before arriving. Information at 541-248-3561.
Canceled and Postponed Events
CANCELED: Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor, Suman Brakhas. Movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
CANCELED: Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m., Morningstar Grange, 38794 Morningstar Rd NE, Millersburg. Wednesdays. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
CANCELED: Corvallis Film Lab, 6:30 p.m., Majestic Lab Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Second Wednesday. Three subgroups, the Corvallis Screenwriters, Corvallis Film Actors and Corvallis Filmmakers, writing and locally producing short, festival-worthy films for entry in film festivals. Open to all who have an interest in filmmaking. No experience necessary, only an interest and willingness to participate. Information: 541-758-7827.
POSTPONED: Auditions: Moon Over Buffalo, 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Directed by veteran ACT alumni Colleen Franzioa,“Moon Over Buffalo” by Ken Ludwig, is a raucous farce about a dysfunctional theater troupe performing at the Erlander Theatre in Buffalo, New York, in 1953. Information: https://bit.ly/2W4aSBb.
THURSDAY
Venues
Bombs Away Cafe - CANCELED: Open Jazz Night, funk and jazz jam series
Online Events
Stay at Home Lecture Series: "CLT Industry Enters 2020s to Face a Different World Than Imagined," 3 p.m. The cross-laminated timber (CLT) industry seems to continue its incredible growth across the globe. Professor Lech Muszyński will address the upbeat picture and the entry of a global pandemic and how it is going to affect the future of this budding industry. Information: https://bit.ly/3cTKeAA.
Ongoing Events
Historic Downtown Walking Tour of Second Avenue, 7:30 p.m., Burkhart Square, First Avenue West and Lyon Street North, Albany. With social distancing to keep everyone safe and healthy, Oscar Hult will guide a historic downtown walking tour. Meet at Burkhart Square. Tour may be changed with short notice; check with The Natty Dresser before arriving at 541-248-3561.
Canceled and Postponed Events
CANCELED: Early Childhood Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m., every second and fourth Thursday, Scio Public Library, 38957 NW First Ave., Scio. Introduces babies, toddlers and preschoolers to interactive skills such as reading, listening, and social interactions. Information: 503-394-3342.
CANCELED: University Chorale, noon Tuesdays and Thursdays, Benton Hall room 204, OSU campus, Corvallis. A choir open to the community. Singers of all levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
CANCELED: Taste of Tri-County, 3 to 8 p.m., Harrisburg Fire Hall, 500 Smith St., Harrisburg. Area businesses, wineries and restaurants showcase products and services. Information: https://bit.ly/35CBrAD.
CANCELED: Lego Brick Builders Program, 4:30 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Second Thursday. Young designers ages six and older are invited to use their geometry and engineering skills using Lego bricks. Materials furnished; participants are asked not to bring additional materials from home. Free, no registration required. Information: 541-917-7587 or email john.flynn@cityofalbany.net.
CANCELED: World Cultures and Travel Series, 6 to 8 p.m., Brownsville Library, Kirk Room, 146 Spaulding Ave. Second Thursday of the month. Monthly series by local photographer and world traveler Don Lyon. Information: 541-466-5454.
CANCELED: Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. For current rehearsal venue information call, 541-224-3428.
CANCELED: Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany, Thursdays. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Information: 541-926-1159.
CANCELED: Imagine Acoustic Open Mic, 7 to 9 p.m., Imagine Coffee Live Arts, 5460 SW Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Second Thursday. Sign up 6:30 p.m. Traditional coffeehouse collectively hosted. All ages welcome. Information: 541-286-4340.
CANCELED: Mainstream Square Dance lessons, 7:30 to 9 p.m., Linn-Benton Community College Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Every Thursday through December. Bruce Lowther instructing. Singles and couples welcome. Information: 541-754-7511.
CANCELED: “Matilda the Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Reveling in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and dreams of a better life, Roald Dahl’s “Matilda The Musical” with original songs by Tim Minchin, shows how a young girl, Matilda, with courage and cleverness, wit, intelligence and a bit of psychokinetic powers, can save the day. Information: http://bit.ly/2Vy86oa.
