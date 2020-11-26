The E arts and entertainment calendar for Nov. 26 through Dec. 3

Thursday
Darkside Virtual Cinema: "Koshien: Japan's Field of Dreams," "Collective," "The Invisible Witness," "Monsoon," "Blindfire" and "Queen of Hearts: Audrey Flack," through Dec. 3. Tickets: https://darksidecinema.com/.
National Novel Writing Month writing session, 2 to 5 p.m., Discord. Writers can drop in any time. Bring your preferred writing tools and work on your novel with other local writers. Information: https://discord.com/invite/ucrumxs.
"Re-Imaginings: A Virtual Piano Festival," corvallispiano.org. Starting Sunday, the festival presents Conrad Tao to open its "Wider Visions Series." New York Magazine has called Tao a leader of the new generation of classical music. A former prodigy, he has amassed a stream of awards and critical acclaim for his performances, compositions and recordings. Also in Corvallis-OSU Piano International's digital concert hall, view recitals in the "World Pianists," "The Beethoven Project," "Live and Local" and "Catch a Rising Star" series, all for free.
Hoolyeh folk dancing, 5 p.m., Zoom. Contact Denis White at capeblanco@peak.org for playlists and details for joining broadcasts. Information: https://corvallisfolklore.org/home/calendar/.
Trivia Night, 7 p.m., Cascade BBQ, 2575 NW Kings Blvd., Corvallis. Reservations: 541-829-2009.
Weekdays at the Whiteside: “It's a Wonderful Life,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. State guidelines of social distancing, disinfection and personal protective equipment are followed; masks are required. Tickets must be purchased at https://bit.ly/2G9abRA prior to the event.
Weekdays at the Whiteside: “12 Monkeys,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. State guidelines of social distancing, disinfection and personal protective equipment are followed; masks are required. Tickets must be purchased at https://bit.ly/2G9abRA prior to the event.
Calls to artists
Call to artists: Halsey Community Center Monthly Art Shows, City Hall Building, 100 Halsey St. The City of Halsey is offering 55 linear feet of empty white wall space to artists, students and other organizations for the display of artwork. Information: http://cityofhalsey.com/index_htm_files/Call%20to%20Artists.pdf.
Call for exhibitions: The Arts Center in Corvallis requests artists' submissions for the Corrine Woodman Galleries for May 2021 through April 2022: imaginative new ideas, original approaches and/or excellence in workmanship of a chosen medium. All media welcome, including video. The intimate character of the gallery lends itself to multiple small works or just a few larger works. Installations and experiments work well in this space. Exhibits typically consist of one or two artists showing at the same time. Submission deadline: Tuesday to https://theartscenter.net/call-to-artists.
On view
Kimono from the collection of Karen Illman Miller and "Righting a Wrong: Japanese Americans and World War II," a poster exhibition from the Smithsonian Institution, Benton County Historical Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through December. Free admittance, masks required. Information: 541-929-6230 or info@bentoncountymuseum.org.
"Vistas and Vineyards 2020 Juried Show," Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Celebrating 31 years of painting outdoors, 35 member artists are displaying 97 works of art painted en plein air. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays through Dec. 15, or by appointment at 541-737-2402 or lsc.services@oregonstate.edu. Physical distancing and face coverings are required.
"POV/botaniques," Linn-Benton Community College Art Gallery, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Features four perspectives on plant photography, by Phil Coleman, Stephanie Luke, Bill Laing and Paul Barden. Information: 541-917-4247 or artgallery@linnbenton.edu.
"Soap Creek Artisans and Friends," Benton County Historical Society and Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Artists include Joe Crocket, Judy Dedek (Moon), Dale Draeger, Sam Hoffman, Vicki Idema, Ann Lahr, Rhonda Fleischman and Dominique Bachelet. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through Jan. 9.
Art exhibit, Gallery Calapooia, 222 First Ave. W, Albany. Featuring the work of colored pencil artist Rachael Oehler and photographer Bill Origer. Show runs Dec. 1 through 24. Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, also by appointment. Information: https://bit.ly/2S0S0QE.
“Where There’s Smoke” exhibit, 11 a.m to 4 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S., Albany. Exhibit celebrates 150 years of the Albany Fire Department. Admission is free with suggested donations of $5 for family; $2 adults. Information: 541-967-7122.
