The E arts and entertainment calendar for Oct. 1 to 8

Bray Health Leadership Lecture: "Racism Is a Public Health Crisis: Now That We See, What Do We Do?," 1 p.m., hosted by the Oregon State University College of Public Health and Human Sciences on Zoom. Lecturer Camara Phyllis Jones, family physician and epidemiologist, recognizes that racism saps the strength of whole societies through the waste of human resources. Jones seeks to mobilize and engage all Americans in a National Campaign Against Racism. Registration: https://bit.ly/2ECta6O.

Gallery Calapooia First Friday Virtual Reception, 6 to 7 p.m., on Facebook. Featuring the work of fiber artist Pat Spark and painter Susan Bourdet, along with 19 additional mid-valley artists. Information/reception: https://bit.ly/2S0S0QE.

Virtual Poetics Open Mic, 7:30 p.m., hosted by Poetics Corvallis at GETVOLK.com. Join the force of poetry as it flows digitally every first Friday during the pandemic. The performer gets center stage on the screen, with a screen place for the next reader(s) waiting on deck, along with a running chat for virtual appreciation. Information: https://bit.ly/3i3OsYD.