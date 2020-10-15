The E arts and entertainment calendar for Oct. 15 to 22

Thursday
Darkside Virtual Cinema: “You Go to My Head," "Once Upon a River" and "12-Hour Shift," last day. Tickets: https://darksidecinema.com/.
Corvallis-OSU Piano International's "Re-Imaginings: A Virtual Piano Festival," corvallispiano.org. Debuting today: a recital by Rachelle McCabe, Oregon State University professor of piano, and her sister, Robin McCabe, University of Washington professor of piano. Also debuting today: a new video in "The Beethoven Project," with Craig Sheppard, University of Washington professor of piano, performing Beethoven's Sonata in E Major, Op. 109. The festival is free of charge, with no tickets required.
Movies at the Whiteside: “Little Shop of Horrors,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A nerdy florist finds his chance for success and romance with the help of a giant man-eating plant from outer space he names Audrey, who unfortunately demands to be fed human flesh. Ticketed event only, no walk-ups. State guidelines of social distancing, disinfection and personal protective equipment are followed; masks are required. Tickets: https://bit.ly/2G9abRA.
Ongoing (through week)
Corn maze, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., the Melon Shack, Northeast Garden Avenue at Northeast Highway 20, Corvallis. For children and families. Admission is $5, and free for those age 3 or under.
Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Melon Shack, Northeast Garden Avenue at Northeast Highway 20, Corvallis.
Friday
Darkside Virtual Cinema: “The Dark Divide," "White Riot," "Jazz on a Summer's Day," "The Artist's Wife," "A Girl Missing" and "God of the Piano," through Thursday. Tickets: https://darksidecinema.com/.
Haunted maze, 7:30 to 10 p.m., the Melon Shack, Northeast Garden Avenue at Northeast Highway 20, Corvallis. The corn maze is kicked up a notch for spooky evening fun. Admission: $14.
Saturday
Hayrides, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Melon Shack, Northeast Garden Avenue at Northeast Highway 20, Corvallis.
Haunted maze, 7:30 to 10 p.m., the Melon Shack, Northeast Garden Avenue at Northeast Highway 20, Corvallis. The corn maze is kicked up a notch for spooky evening fun. Admission: $14.
Sunday
Hayrides, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Melon Shack, Northeast Garden Avenue at Northeast Highway 20, Corvallis.
Haunted maze, 7:30 to 10 p.m., the Melon Shack, Northeast Garden Avenue at Northeast Highway 20, Corvallis. The corn maze is kicked up a notch for spooky evening fun. Admission: $10.
Tuesday
Hoolyeh folk dancing, 5 p.m., Zoom. Contact Denis White at capeblanco@peak.org for playlists and details for joining broadcasts. Information: https://corvallisfolklore.org/home/calendar/.
Wednesday
"Random Review," noon, online. Oregon Department of Justice Director of Civil Rights Fay Stetz-Waters will review "The Yellow House" by Sarah M. Broom. Registration: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/random-review.
Trivia Night, 7 p.m., Cascade BBQ, 2575 NW Kings Blvd., Corvallis. Reservations: 541-829-2009
Wednesdays at the Whiteside: “The Lost Boys,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Ticketed event only, no walk-ups. State guidelines of social distancing, disinfection and personal protective equipment are followed; masks are required. Tickets: https://bit.ly/2G9abRA.
Thursday
Movies at the Whiteside: “The Lost Boys,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Ticketed event only, no walk-ups. State guidelines of social distancing, disinfection and personal protective equipment are followed; masks are required. Tickets: https://bit.ly/2G9abRA.
Calls to artists
Call to artists: Halsey Community Center Monthly Art Shows, City Hall Building, 100 Halsey St. The City of Halsey is offering 55 linear feet of empty white wall space to artists, students and other organizations for the display of artwork. Information: http://cityofhalsey.com/index_htm_files/Call%20to%20Artists.pdf.
Call to artists and writers: Submit a piece for the Benton County Quaranzine anthology and help gather a collective story from many voices. The Corvallis-Benton County Public Library and its branches will compile a zine consisting of submissions from Benton County residents, who can write, draw, collage, scrapbook or in some other way document their experience during COVID-19 times. Guidelines for submissions are available from the library at 541-766-6793. Submissions can be mailed to the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, ATTN: Quaranzine, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis, OR 97330; or emailed to cbcplsubmissions@gmail.com. The deadline is Nov. 2.
Call to writers: Fiction, nonfiction or poetry of short work on the theme of “Home” to accompany The Arts Center’s winter exhibit “Home Sweet Home.” Writers will read their work (maximum two minutes) in a live event on Dec. 3; the work will not be published in written form. Registration deadline: Nov. 9, hester@theartscenter.net or https://theartscenter.net/call-to-writers-home-sweet-home-literary-sign-up.
On view
“Art About Agriculture Competition and Exhibit: Tension/Harmony," Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Exhibit considers the agricultural future, exploring the relationship between the conservation of natural resources and agricultural production. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, or by appointment, through Oct. 30. Information: 541-737-2402 or https://bit.ly/35qJqTu.
Art exhibit: Fiber arts by Pat Spark and watercolors by Susan Bourdet, Gallery Calapooia, 222 First Ave. W, Albany. Featuring the work of fiber artist Pat Spark and painter Susan Bourdet, along with that of 19 additional mid-valley artists. Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, or by appointment. Show runs through Oct. 24. Information: https://bit.ly/2S0S0QE.
Art exhibit: “The Colors of Jazz” by Molly Larson Cook, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., New Morning Bakery, 219 SW Second St., Corvallis. Paintings on display by Molly Larson Cook. Show runs through Nov. 1. Information: 541-754-0181.
"POSTponed: 2021 Philomath Open Studios Tour Preview," Benton County Historical Museum, 1101 Main St. The museum hosts an exhibition of recent works of local artists who will participate in the 2021 Philomath Open Studio Tour. Due to the pandemic, the 2020 tour has been canceled. Exhibition preview can be viewed 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through Nov. 7. Free admittance, masks required. Information: 541-929-6230 or info@bentoncountymuseum.org.
“Where There’s Smoke” exhibit, 11 a.m to 4 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S., Albany. Exhibit celebrates 150 years of the Albany Fire Department. Admission is free with suggested donations of $5 for family; $2 adults. Information: 541-967-7122.
