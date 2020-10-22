The E arts and entertainment calendar for Oct. 22 to 29

Call to artists and writers: Submit a piece for the Benton County Quaranzine anthology and help gather a collective story from many voices. The Corvallis-Benton County Public Library and its branches will compile a zine consisting of submissions from Benton County residents, who can write, draw, collage, scrapbook or in some other way document their experience during COVID-19 times. Guidelines for submissions are available from the library at 541-766-6793. Submissions can be mailed to the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, ATTN: Quaranzine, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis, OR 97330; or emailed to cbcplsubmissions@gmail.com. The deadline is Nov. 2.