The E arts and entertainment calendar for Oct. 29 to Nov. 5

Thursday
Darkside Virtual Cinema: “Disrupted," "F11 and Be There," "American Thief," "The Dark Divide," "White Riot" and "Jazz on a Summer's Day," last day. Tickets: https://darksidecinema.com/.
Movies at the Whiteside: “The Frighteners,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Ticketed event only, no walk-ups. State guidelines of social distancing, disinfection and personal protective equipment are followed; masks are required. Tickets: https://bit.ly/2G9abRA.
Corn maze, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., the Melon Shack, Northeast Garden Avenue at Northeast Highway 20, Corvallis. For children and families. Admission is $5, and free for those age 3 or under.
Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Melon Shack.
Friday
Darkside Virtual Cinema: “Buoyancy," "Like Harvey Like Son," "Madre," "Disrupted," "F11 and Be There" and "American Thief," through Thursday. Tickets: https://darksidecinema.com/.
Corn maze, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., the Melon Shack.
Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Melon Shack.
Conversation with Oregon State University Poet-in-Residence David Biespiel and author Tracy Daugherty, 7 p.m., https://www.facebook.com/events/980922539054732. Sponsored by Grass Roots Books & Music.
Haunted maze, 7:30 to 10 p.m., the Melon Shack. The corn maze is kicked up a notch for spooky evening fun. Admission: $14.
Saturday
Corn maze, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., the Melon Shack.
Hayrides, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Melon Shack.
Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Melon Shack.
“Snuggles: Blue Moon Halloween Pop-Up Art Exorcism,” 1 to 5 p.m., 1460 NW 15th St., Corvallis. Work by multidisciplinary artist Johnny Beaver will be displayed outside in a large driveway space, weather permitting. If it is inclement, paintings will be inside a large, open double garage, presented loggia style. A collection of new visual works all created over the summer. Strict social distancing; masks required and provided free along with hand sanitizer. No admission.
Whiteside Family Films presents "Casper," 3 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Ticketed event only, no walk-ups. State guidelines of social distancing, disinfection and personal protective equipment are followed; masks are required. Free for those age 12 or under. Tickets: https://bit.ly/2G9abRA.
Haunted maze, 7:30 to 10 p.m., the Melon Shack. The corn maze is kicked up a notch for spooky evening fun. Admission: $14.
Tuesday
Hoolyeh folk dancing, 5 p.m., Zoom. Contact Denis White at capeblanco@peak.org for playlists and details for joining broadcasts. Information: https://corvallisfolklore.org/home/calendar/.
Wednesday
Trivia Night, 7 p.m., Cascade BBQ, 2575 NW Kings Blvd., Corvallis. Reservations: 541-829-2009
Calls to artists
Call to artists: Halsey Community Center Monthly Art Shows, City Hall Building, 100 Halsey St. The City of Halsey is offering 55 linear feet of empty white wall space to artists, students and other organizations for the display of artwork. Information: http://cityofhalsey.com/index_htm_files/Call%20to%20Artists.pdf.
Call to artists and writers: Submit a piece for the Benton County Quaranzine anthology and help gather a collective story from many voices. The Corvallis-Benton County Public Library and its branches will compile a zine consisting of submissions from Benton County residents, who can write, draw, collage, scrapbook or in some other way document their experience during COVID-19 times. Guidelines for submissions are available from the library at 541-766-6793. Submissions can be mailed to the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, ATTN: Quaranzine, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis, OR 97330; or emailed to cbcplsubmissions@gmail.com. The deadline is Monday.
Call to writers: Fiction, nonfiction or poetry of short work on the theme of “Home” to accompany The Arts Center’s winter exhibit “Home Sweet Home.” Writers will read their work (maximum two minutes) in a live event on Dec. 3; the work will not be published in written form. Registration deadline: Nov. 9, hester@theartscenter.net or https://theartscenter.net/call-to-writers-home-sweet-home-literary-sign-up.
Call for exhibitions: The Arts Center in Corvallis requests artists' submissions for the Corrine Woodman Galleries for May 2021 through April 2022: imaginative new ideas, original approaches and/or excellence in workmanship of a chosen medium. All media welcome, including video. The intimate character of the gallery lends itself to multiple small works or just a few larger works. Installations and experiments work well in this space. Exhibits typically consist of one or two artists showing at the same time. Submission deadline: Dec. 1 to https://theartscenter.net/call-to-artists.
On view
“Art About Agriculture Competition and Exhibit: Tension/Harmony," Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Exhibit considers the agricultural future, exploring the relationship between the conservation of natural resources and agricultural production. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., or by appointment, today and Friday. Information: 541-737-2402 or https://bit.ly/35qJqTu.
Art exhibit: “The Colors of Jazz” by Molly Larson Cook, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., New Morning Bakery, 219 SW Second St., Corvallis. Paintings on display by Molly Larson Cook. Show runs through Sunday. Information: 541-754-0181.
Kimono from the collection of Karen Illman Miller and "Righting a Wrong: Japanese Americans and World War II," a poster exhibition from the Smithsonian Institution, Benton County Historical Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through December. Free admittance, masks required. Information: 541-929-6230 or info@bentoncountymuseum.org.
"POSTponed: 2021 Philomath Open Studios Tour Preview," Benton County Historical Museum, 1101 Main St. The museum hosts an exhibition of recent works of local artists who will participate in the 2021 Philomath Open Studio Tour. Due to the pandemic, the 2020 tour has been canceled. Exhibition preview can be viewed 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through Nov. 7. Free admittance, masks required. Information: 541-929-6230 or info@bentoncountymuseum.org.
"POV/botaniques," Linn-Benton Community College Art Gallery, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Features four perspectives on plant photography, by Phil Coleman, Stephanie Luke, Bill Laing and Paul Barden. Information: 541-917-4247 or artgallery@linnbenton.edu.
“Where There’s Smoke” exhibit, 11 a.m to 4 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S., Albany. Exhibit celebrates 150 years of the Albany Fire Department. Admission is free with suggested donations of $5 for family; $2 adults. Information: 541-967-7122.
