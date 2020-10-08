The E arts and entertainment calendar for Oct. 8 to 15

Thursday
Movies at the Whiteside: “Thirteen Ghosts,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Falling leaves, along with a nip in the air, pave the way for spooky movies. In “Thirteen Ghosts,” a widower, along with his daughter, son and others, become trapped in a house with vengeful spirits. Ticketed event only, no walk-ups. State guidelines of social distancing, disinfection and personal protective equipment are followed. Masks are required. Tickets: https://bit.ly/2ZpGaUt.
Friday
Ongoing events
St. Anne Greek Fest, 4 to 7 p.m., Lewisburg Grange Hall, 6000 NE Elliott Circle, Corvallis. The Greek Fest looks a little different this year, featuring drive-through and take-out options. Information: https://staoc.com/greekfest.
Online events
Virtual seminar, 1 p.m., hosted by Oregon State University School of Public Health & Human Sciences, Zoom. Christopher McKnight Nichols, director of the Center for the Humanities and associate professor in OSU’s School of History, Philosophy and Religion, will present “The 1918 Flu Pandemic, History and Lessons Learned.” Registration: https://health.oregonstate.edu/seminars.
Saturday
Ongoing events
St. Anne Greek Fest, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Lewisburg Grange Hall, 6000 NE Elliott Circle, Corvallis. The Greek Fest looks a little different this year, featuring drive-through and takeout options. Information: https://staoc.com/greekfest.
Online events
"Virtual Gala: Art for the Heart," 6 p.m., hosted by The Arts Center on Facebook Live. Celebrate and support The Arts Center in a safe platform. Enjoy an evening supporting creative connections from the comfort of home. Corvallis artist and patron Susan Johnson will be honored and 150 8x8 works by local artists will be on display for purchase, including a live and silent auction. Hosted by Mike McInally. Sponsorship and donation possibilities: 541-754-1551, Ext. 652, or Michele@theartscenter.net. Information: https://bit.ly/3hi0def.
"Majesticpiece Theatre: The House of Guilty Shadows," 7:30 p.m., hosted by Majestic Theatre on Facebook Live. Written and directed by Zina Allen. Information: https://www.majestic.org/.
Sunday
Ongoing events
St. Anne Greek Fest, noon to 6 p.m., Lewisburg Grange Hall, 6000 NE Elliott Circle, Corvallis. The Greek Fest looks a little different this year, featuring drive-through and takeout options. Information: https://staoc.com/greekfest.
Online events
"Re-Imaginings: A Virtual Piano Festival," hosted and created by Corvallis-OSU Piano International online. Virtual piano festival featuring artists in a World Pianist Series, the Beethoven Project, Live & Local, and Catch a Rising Star. Recorded recitals with a new presentation added every few weeks. Information: https://corvallispiano.org/.
"Maestro Moments," 3 p.m., Zoom. Presented by the Corvallis Repertory Singers. Artistic Director Steven Zielke will have a conversation with singer, actor, conductor and Oregon State University graduate Roosevelt Andre Credit. A recording of the event will be posted on the Singers' website, repsing.org. Registration for live conversation: https://bit.ly/3jdkrio.
Monday
Online events
Virtual Science Pub, "The Pandemic That We Were Not Prepared For: The Science, Politics and the Future of Pandemics and Our Life," 6 p.m., online. Hosted by the Oregon State University College of Health and Human Sciences. Speaker Chunhuei Chi will focus on analyzing the differences in country policy response and consequences to the COVID-19 pandemic. Chi will review effective pandemic control policies that some nations have implemented with a high level of success. Registration: 541-737-4717 or https://bit.ly/2S2IWuw.
Tuesday
Online events
Hoolyeh folk dancing, 5 p.m., Zoom. Contact Denis White at capeblanco@peak.org for playlists and details for joining broadcasts. Information: https://corvallisfolklore.org/home/calendar/.
Wednesday
Cascade BBQ: Trivia Night, 7 p.m. Reservations: 541-829-2009
Online events
Author review: George Estreich, 7 p.m., hosted by Grass Roots Books & Music, Zoom. Oregon author Estreich will read from his three books, “Textbook Illustrations of the Human Body,” “The Shape of the Eye” and “Fables and Futures: Biotechnology, Disability and the Stories We Tell Ourselves.” Registration: http://bit.ly/2TlgMvl.
Ongoing events
Wednesdays at the Whiteside: “Little Shop of Horrors,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A nerdy florist finds his chance for success and romance with the help of a giant man-eating plant from outer space he names Audrey, who unfortunately demands to be fed human flesh. Ticketed event only, no walk-ups. State guidelines of social distancing, disinfection and personal protective equipment are followed; masks are required. Tickets: https://bit.ly/2G9abRA.
Thursday
Ongoing events
Movies at the Whiteside: “Little Shop of Horrors,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A nerdy florist finds his chance for success and romance with the help of a giant man-eating plant from outer space he names Audrey, who unfortunately demands to be fed human flesh. Ticketed event only, no walk-ups. State guidelines of social distancing, disinfection and personal protective equipment are followed; masks are required. Tickets: https://bit.ly/2G9abRA.
Calls to artists
Call to artists: Halsey Community Center Monthly Art Shows, City Hall Building, 100 Halsey St. The City of Halsey is offering 55 linear feet of empty white wall space to artists, students and other organizations for the display of artwork. Information: http://cityofhalsey.com/index_htm_files/Call%20to%20Artists.pdf.
Call to writers: fiction, nonfiction or poetry of short work on the theme of “Home” to accompany The Arts Center’s winter exhibit “Home Sweet Home.” Writers will read their work (maximum two minutes) in a live event on Dec. 3; the work will not be published in written form. Registration deadline: Nov. 9, hester@theartscenter.net or https://theartscenter.net/call-to-writers-home-sweet-home-literary-sign-up.
On view
“Art About Agriculture Competition and Exhibit: Tension/Harmony," Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Exhibit considers the agricultural future, exploring the relationship between the conservation of natural resources and agricultural production. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, or by appointment. Information: 541-737-2402 or https://bit.ly/35qJqTu.
Art exhibit: Fiber arts by Pat Spark and watercolors by Susan Bourdet, Gallery Calapooia, 222 First Ave. W, Albany. Featuring the work of fiber artist Pat Spark and painter Susan Bourdet, along with that of 19 additional mid-valley artists. Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, or by appointment. Show runs through Oct. 24. Information: https://bit.ly/2S0S0QE.
Art exhibit: “The Colors of Jazz” by Molly Larson Cook, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., New Morning Bakery, 219 SW Second St., Corvallis. Paintings on display by Molly Larson Cook. Show runs through Nov. 1. Information: 541-754-0181.
"POSTponed: 2021 Philomath Open Studios Tour Preview," Benton County Historical Museum, 1101 Main St. The museum hosts an exhibition of recent works of local artists who will participate in the 2021 Philomath Open Studio Tour. Due to the pandemic, the 2020 tour has been canceled. Exhibition preview can be viewed 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. Free admittance, masks required. Show runs through Nov. 7. Information: 541-929-6230 or info@bentoncountymuseum.org.
“Where There’s Smoke” exhibit, 11 a.m to 4 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S., Albany. Exhibit celebrates 150 years of the Albany Fire Department. Admission is free with suggested donations of $5 for family; $2 adults. Information: 541-967-7122.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!