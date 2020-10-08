The E arts and entertainment calendar for Oct. 8 to 15

Virtual Science Pub, "The Pandemic That We Were Not Prepared For: The Science, Politics and the Future of Pandemics and Our Life," 6 p.m., online. Hosted by the Oregon State University College of Health and Human Sciences. Speaker Chunhuei Chi will focus on analyzing the differences in country policy response and consequences to the COVID-19 pandemic. Chi will review effective pandemic control policies that some nations have implemented with a high level of success. Registration: 541-737-4717 or https://bit.ly/2S2IWuw.