The E arts and entertainment calendar for September 10 to 17

Call to Northwest Script Writers: Into the Cybersphere , submission deadline is Oct. 31, sponsored by Northwest 10. The Northwest 10 Festival of 10-Minute Plays is seeking script submissions for presentation in a series of events via digital live stream. This year’s all-digital format festival’s theme “Into the Cybersphere,” focuses on exploring new boundaries and approaches to theatre making and engagement. Open to first 100 original, unpublished, unproduced submissions from Oregon, Washington state and British Columbia residents between Sept. 1 to Oct. 31. Submit scripts to NW10Festival@gmail.com . Information: www.octheatre.org/nw10 .

SATURDAY

Online Events

The Majestic Theatre Presents: “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Go Away,” 7:30 p.m., live stream. Directed by Timothy John Kelley II, with music direction by Kent Wilson, “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Go Away,” book and lyrics by Joe DePietro, is a hilarious revue paying tribute to those who have loved and lost, to those who have fallen on their face at the portal of romance and to those who have dared to ask, 'Say, what are you doing Saturday night?' Cost: pick what you pay $10-$15-$20. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/341qcmo.