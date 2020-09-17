The E arts and entertainment calendar for September 17 to 24

“Hear Voices” of Peace , 7 p.m., hosted by Oregon State University and Corvallis Linus Pauling Veterans for Peace on Zoom. Ann Mbacke of Progress Village Foundation and Dr. Linda Richards of OSU School of History, Philosophy and Religion will share audio recordings of Black American leaders who confronted “militaristic” nuclear technological supremacy, followed by a discussion about leadership today. Information: https://bit.ly/2FBIBfJ .

Ongoing Events

Call to Artists: Black Matter Exhibit, submission deadline: Oct. 30, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. The Art Center is seeking talented Black and African artists currently living and making artwork in Oregon. The artwork in this exhibition hopes to express the experience of living in a state and country rooted in systematic racism, speaking to the experience of being human. Artists must be 18 years of age or older. All subject matter and ideas are welcome. To apply or nominate send an email with the subject line: Black Matter at email: tjwilson@artinoregon.org. Information: https://bit.ly/3bMfMsM.