The E arts and entertainment calendar for September 24 to October 1

Monroe Farmers Market, operating online. Local artisans and food celebrating the bounty of the community during the summer months. Food and gifts, local artisans and craftspeople. Orders can be placed at monroefm.locallygrown.net and can be picked up from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays on Court Street in downtown Monroe. Information: https://bit.ly/3605Ed5.

Autumn Art & Sidewalk Sale, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., downtown Corvallis. Three-day event featuring local artists making the most of the fall weather with a celebration of art mixed with great end-of-the-season deals. This event will take place on the sidewalks and in parking areas for a unique, safe, and physically distanced shopping experience. Information: https://bit.ly/2YRNZ4Y.

Beachie Creek Fire Benefit: Unplugged, 2 to 5 p.m., 35944 Gore Dr, Lebanon. Cash money benefit for the victims of the 2020 Beachie Creek Fire. All contributions will be donated.. Enjoy food, beverages and music. Information: https://bit.ly/3hYrFgB.