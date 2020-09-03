The E arts and entertainment calendar for September 3 to 10

THURSDAY
Venues
The Barn at Hickory Station - Ryte Layn, 80’s, current rock & country rock, 7 p.m.
Ongoing Events
Art About Agriculture Competition and Touring Exhibition: Tension/Harmony, Sept. 3 through Oct. 30, Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Tension/Harmony looks at the vision of Oregon’s agricultural future by exploring the relationship between the conservation of natural resources and agricultural production. Featured artist, Kathleen Caprario, will exhibit “bioDIVERSITY: Water Patterns 1.” Check dates and viewing times before going due to the COVID-19. Information: https://bit.ly/3eYBJVJ.
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m., corner of Main Street and Grant. Thursdays, May 21 through Oct. Offering the community fresh fruits and vegetables, plant starts, meat, eggs, honey, and baked goods. New online ordering platform, offering the ability to pre-order, pay, drive up and have items placed in the trunk of the car. Visit https://bit.ly/35VZ7zW for new safe shopping guidelines at the market.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May 7 through Oct., corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898 or https://bit.ly/3dGkrwg.
North Albany Farmers Market, 3 to 7 p.m., J&B Garden Center & Nursery, 350 Hickory St. NW. Fresh produce from local farms at the new North Albany Farmers Market. The North Albany Market is a quaint evening Farmer's Market help small farms provide healthful food to the local residents. Information: https://bit.ly/2BoTKOw.
FRIDAY
Venues
Historic Carousel & Museum - First Friday Ice Cream Social, 5:30 p.m.
The Oregon Garden - Tunes & Tastings Concerts: Aaron Meyer performing with Jean-Pierre Garau, violin, 7 p.m., https://bit.ly/3i8nTBS.
Online Events
Virtual Craft and Chat, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., via GoToMeeting, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library. First Friday. Learn a craft using material found lying around at home, hang out and chat with other crafters. Craft demonstrations will be conducted by library staff or a special guest. For more information and to register: https://bit.ly/2xLzLbD.
Gallery Calapooia Virtual First Friday Reception, 6 to 8 p.m., on Facebook Live. Fused glass artist Cindy Conder of Corvallis and metal worker Lori Garcy of Brownsville, are September’s featured artists. Information: https://www.gallerycalapooia.com/ or https://bit.ly/2QHoOh2.
Darkside Virtual Cinema with Das Filmfest presents: “Coup 53,” hosted by Darkside Cinema online. The story of Operation Ajax, the CIA/MI6 staged coup in 1953 in Iran that overthrew Prime Minister Mossadegh. Information/tickets: https://darksidecinema.com/.
Ongoing Events
CANCELED: Truckenbrod Gallery presents: “As I Lay Me Down to Sleep” exhibit, Sep. 4 to 7. Information: email truckenbrodgallery@gmail.com or ptcpatrick@gmail.com.
SATURDAY
Venues
Favorite Mistake Sports Bar - D.C. Blues, 7 p.m.
Ongoing Events
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street, Albany. Saturdays, April 18 through Nov. 21. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Saturdays, April 18 through Nov. 21. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Artisans’ Faire, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., gravel lot adjacent to Corvallis Farmers Market, First Street and Monroe Avenue. Offering handmade jewelry, crafts and more. The fair has instituted new safety procedures and distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Information: https://bit.ly/3gd9xiD.
Monroe Farmers Market, operating online. Local artisans and food celebrating the bounty of the community during the summer months. Food and gifts, local artisans and craftspeople. Orders can be placed at monroefm.locallygrown.net and can be picked up from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays on Court Street in downtown Monroe. Information: https://bit.ly/3605Ed5.
SUNDAY
Online Events
Darkside Virtual Cinema presents: “Epicentro,” hosted by Darkside Cinema online through Sep. 10. A portrait of Cuba and its resilient people a century after the explosion of the USS Maine in Havana. A powerful tool of conquest was born: cinema as propaganda. Features Oona Chaplin, with English and Spanish subtitles. Information/tickets: https://darksidecinema.com/.
MONDAY
Online Events
Monday Night Meditation, 6:30 to 8 p.m., hosted by OSU School of History, Philosophy and Religion online with Zoom. Drop in for guided, sitting, walking and silent meditation, along with self care break and a reflection and sharing session. Join for the initial 20 to 30 minute practice, or stay for the full session. Open to all. Contact Audrey Perkins audperkins@gmail.com with general questions and information or visit oregonstate.zoom.us/j/167669289.
TUESDAY
Online Events
Hoolyeh Folk Dancing online, 5 to 6:30 p.m. by Hoolyeh folks every Tuesday. Contact Denis White at capeblanco@peak.org for playlists and details for joining zoom broadcasts. Information: https://bit.ly/2UOwXmr.
Ongoing Events
Sweet Home Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 2 through Sept. 29, between 12th and Kalmia, Sweet Home. Offering the community fresh fruits and vegetables, plant starts, meat, eggs, honey, and baked goods. New online ordering platform offering the ability to pre-order, pay, drive up and have the items placed in the trunk of the car. See website https://bit.ly/35VZ7zW for new safe shopping guidelines at the market.
Southtown Farm Stand & Market, 5 to 7 p.m., 1465 SE Alexander Ave., Corvallis. May 5 through Oct. 20. Multiple vendors selling fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables, animal products, vegan desserts, jams, pickles, and kimchi. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/2KahGXd.
PiYo in the Park, 5:30 p.m., Monteith Riverpark, 489 Water Ave. NW, Albany. Join instructor Jessica Parker, every Tuesday in September, for PiYo in the Park. All fitness levels are invited to enjoy fresh air while exercising. Bring mat and water. Social distancing in place. Register for first class. Pay in advance or drop-in. Cost: $5 per class, no cash. Information/registration: https://bit.ly/2EKfgPL.
WEDNESDAY
Online Events
Random Review: “Breaking News: The Remaking of Journalism and Why it Matters Now,” noon to 1 p.m., hosted by Corvallis-Benton County Public Library on GoToWebinar. Mike McInally, former editor of the Corvallis Gazette-Times and Albany Democrat-Herald, will review “Breaking News: The Remaking of Journalism and Why It Matters Now” by Alan Rusbridge, examining how technology completely changed the landscape on reporting news, what the consequences are and what it's like to practice journalism today. Registration: https://bit.ly/2C5VD3s.
Ongoing Events
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Wednesdays, April 22 through Nov. 25. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Meadow Chanting and Song Circle, 7 p.m., Woodland Meadow Park, 3540 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Experience the shared heartbeat of conscious and devotional music in sacred languages with Johanna Beekman and friends. Bring a mask. Park offers space to be six feet apart. Cost: $5-$20 suggested donation. Information: https://bit.ly/3lBKhX2.
THURSDAY
Ongoing Events
Senior Parking Lot Bingo, 10 a.m., Albany Senior Center Parking Lot, 489 Water Ave. NW. Seniors 55+ are invited to get out of the house and play Parking Lot Bingo in designated spots from the care. Disposable bingo cards and markers will be distributed. Space is limited. Encourage those in the same household to carpool. Information/registration: call 541-917-7777.
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m., corner of Main Street and Grant. Thursdays, May 21 through Oct. Offering the community fresh fruits and vegetables, plant starts, meat, eggs, honey, and baked goods. New online ordering platform, offering the ability to pre-order, pay, drive up and have items placed in the trunk of the car. Visit https://bit.ly/35VZ7zW for new safe shopping guidelines at the market.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May 7 through Oct., corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898 or https://bit.ly/3dGkrwg.
North Albany Farmers Market, 3 to 7 p.m., J&B Garden Center & Nursery, 350 Hickory St. NW. Fresh produce from local farms at the new North Albany Farmers Market. The North Albany Market is a quaint evening Farmer's Market help small farms provide healthful food to the local residents. Information: https://bit.ly/2BoTKOw.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!