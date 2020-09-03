The E arts and entertainment calendar for September 3 to 10

Ongoing Events

Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Wednesdays, April 22 through Nov. 25. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.

Meadow Chanting and Song Circle, 7 p.m., Woodland Meadow Park, 3540 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Experience the shared heartbeat of conscious and devotional music in sacred languages with Johanna Beekman and friends. Bring a mask. Park offers space to be six feet apart. Cost: $5-$20 suggested donation. Information: https://bit.ly/3lBKhX2.

THURSDAY

Ongoing Events

Senior Parking Lot Bingo, 10 a.m., Albany Senior Center Parking Lot, 489 Water Ave. NW. Seniors 55+ are invited to get out of the house and play Parking Lot Bingo in designated spots from the care. Disposable bingo cards and markers will be distributed. Space is limited. Encourage those in the same household to carpool. Information/registration: call 541-917-7777.