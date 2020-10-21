The E: It’s the Great Pandemic, Charlie Brown!

Halloween in the mid-valley will look a little different this year under the restrictions imposed by the state to try to reduce exposure to the novel coronavirus. But several organizations have found a way to continue offering haunted houses, costume contests, corn mazes and, of course, candy.

Read on to sample the sanitized and socially-distanced tricks and treats nearest you:

Where can I get into the Hallo-day spirit?

Haunted House at Morningstar Grange

ALBANY — Open from 7 p.m. to midnight Saturdays and 7 to 9 p.m. Sundays on Oct. 23, 24 25, 30 and 31 at Morningstar Grange, 38794 Morningstar Road N.E., Albany.

The haunted house at the Morningstar Grange had to make a few concessions to the global pandemic — but just a few, because COVID-19 is already pretty scary.

Instead of hanging out in the usual waiting area, visitors are being asked to take a number on arrival, then come in to begin their tour after their number flashes in the window, said Heather Decker, haunted house coordinator and master of the grange.

Masks are required, and groups are asked to come with four or fewer people and stay at least 6 feet away from other groups.