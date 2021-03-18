The E: My so-called pandemic life

Everything changed about a year ago.
In mid-March 2020, COVID-19 seemed to hit home in Oregon, with government restrictions including school shutdowns and business closures.
For some of us, the pandemic led to new discoveries in the realms of entertainment. Others had epiphanies during periods of isolation.
Here are reflections from mid-Willamette Valley residents on how we passed the time and how we coped.
Scobel Wiggins
Corvallis photographer
Can’t work: I loved working with good people doing good things. Can’t family: grandkids growing up without me is like being a little dead already. Can’t friend: it aches. Can’t be sure the people I love most will not die alone, and that’s the hardest “can’t” of all.
But I can write, and letters flew out of my mailbox. I started with the grandkids and wrote funny details of ordinary days: peonies acting like teenagers, the dog I call Waggytail who barks like a sailor and has a crush on me. I searched for friends I never forgot from when I was 15, and we caught up on the hideous and hilarious vagaries of aging. I reached out to people who had fallen through the cracks, and found the threads that connect us are not only vital, they’re providential. I wrote tributes and thank you notes like I was playing “Beat the Clock.” I polished my Christmas card list with people I admire, and came to see it as a code for happiness itself. It’s the best document I’ve ever produced, a map to love, a key to survival.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.
And when I can’t write, I can serve, even if my only tools are a rake and a small pair of shears. Someday, if I live long enough, a high school cross country team is going to run a circuit around the hairpin turn nearby — through the very places that were once chokeholds of poison oak strangled by blackberry vines — and I will not be surprised if I hear the angels sing.
Rick Siegert
Lebanon retiree
The past several months of mostly solitude because of COVID-19 have really been good for me, overall. Seriously. I’ve learned that I’m much more of an introvert than I had realized. I was trained in childhood to put on a social act, regardless of the situation. I do enjoy being with friends and in a friendly environment, but I need more quiet, alone time than I had realized.
Being home and spending time online has meant we've been able to be contacted by others, pretty much at their whim as well as need. We don't seem to take the time to think things over before we respond. And for most people, they don't even realize this! Quick responses come from the emotions, not the brain, which means that they aren't balanced responses — they are emotional responses, which are filtered through whatever we are feeling at that moment.
In the future, I will honor my realization. I will try to think first, rather than just accepting invitations, before I think about following through on it. Hopefully, I will nourish my need for quiet, rather than feeling guilty about not attending something that I had accepted, when I shouldn’t have accepted automatically.
Nick Hurley
Corvallis Police Chief
Due to COVID I have missed the occasional trip to Portland to take in a Broadway show and dinner. I look forward to the day we can begin sitting in Keller (Auditorium) and watching a live production show!
I have found a lot of fun in taking in a streamed movie or short series such as “Stranger Things.”
My friends and I have taken to online games where we log-in to a site and play trivia and other similar games. The cool part is that we do it while Zooming so we still have interaction with one another, but respecting social distancing guidelines.
I have pulled a couple of my old (DVD) favorites out. “The Last Samurai” and “U-571” have been dusted off and played recently.
I enjoy reading about off-shore passage making on small vessels or fishing expeditions. (Hurley has worked as a charter fishing pilot.) My favorite one that I recently re-read is “The Hungry Ocean” by Linda Greenlaw.
I still have some of my favorite tapes and I have an old Walkman from 1984 that I use to play them on occasion. Nothing beats the original sound of a tape.
Izzie Allydice
Lebanon High School freshman
A few months into quarantine, I had become very weak. I no longer had any real physical activity going on, so I spent a lot of time lounging around in bed. I got tired of feeling fatigued all the time and started working out.
I would exercise by myself, or go to a nearby CrossFit and work out there. I went online and found things I could do at home. I did this for a few months.
After then, sports had started, and I had a more active routine. Since then, I have also changed some parts of my diet for the better and become more interested in cooking and trying new foods. It’s been around six to seven months, and I have gotten a lot stronger. I can feel and see the change, which makes me happy. I’ve built muscle and lost some weight. I can run faster and have better endurance. I know how to cook more meals than I used to. I think that my life would have taken a very different turn of it weren’t for what happened (although I will never know now).
Steve Lundeberg
Oregon State University news and research writer
As we’ve all learned all too often during a pandemic that’s rattled many of our routines off the rails, “normal is a lie” – which also happens to be title of an episode of one of eight HBO series my wife Laurie and I watched over the last year: “The Deuce.”
Definitely not a program to view with your underage kids, “The Deuce” is a gritty and riveting depiction of the evolution of the porn industry in 1970s and ’80s Manhattan (the Deuce is slang for prostitution and adult shop mecca 42nd Street). A buddy who grew up in New York in that era told me the show absolutely nailed Midtown’s pre-cleanup seediness.
Rounding out the HBO eight, all of which really drew us in, are “The Wire,” “Big Little Lies,” “Deadwood,” “The Undoing,” “Murder at Middle Beach,” “The Industry” and “The Murders at White House Farm.”
I’m someone who mainly reads books in two venues – in the bathroom and on airplanes (long story short, I’ve taken four plane trips since March 2020) but managed to complete six books: “The Last Boy” (about Mickey Mantle) and “Sandy Koufax: A Lefty’s Legacy” by Jane Leavy; “The 23rd Street Crusaders,” a young adult basketball novel by John F. Carson; “Only a Game,” a fictitious though realistic look at the NFL of 60 years ago by Robert Daley; “Road Swing,” a journey into the soul of American sport by Steve Rushin; and “Vitamania,” by Catherine Price, who may make you think twice about your dietary supplements, with or without a pandemic going on.
Kyle Odegard
Mid-Valley Media reporter
Perhaps my biggest entertainment discovery during the pandemic was Detective Hieronyous “Harry” Bosch.
With no live sports on the television during initial months of the pandemic, I cut the cord on cable and began exploring streaming services.
I stumbled across “Bosch” on Amazon. My wife and I loved the gritty series, which is set in Los Angeles and feels both modern and timeless. We binge-watched a season at a time. The show has more rough edges than police procedurals on network television, and, as someone who has covered public safety for years, let me assure you there are small details, a certain realism, that shine through in almost every episode.
I had heard the Bosch books by Michael Connelly were great, but I never had the time to read them. (Blame Elmore Leonard, Walter Mosley and John D. McDonald. Tons of great mystery writers out there, right?) But while doing some Christmas shopping, I came across a signed copy of “The Crossing.” Of course I picked it up. And I devoured it.
Just as you’d expect, the Bosch books are better than the TV show. And that’s saying something.
Tim Euhus
Financial advisor, assistant football coach at Corvallis High School, former NFL and Oregon State tight end. He and his wife, Michelle, have four children. Joya, Timmy Jr., David and Graciella.
I consulted with our family and we feel that we are watching less TV overall, but when we do watch TV, it is usually something on Disney Plus. We enjoyed watching “Mandalorian” every Friday night. My wife feels we are watching less TV, but that’s because of online school. It feels that we have ‘screens‘ on all of the time.
Early on in COVID we were doing puzzles. We have been playing lots of board games and card games. Some of our favorites are Old Maid, Battleship, Killer Bunnies, What do you MEME (family edition), Pounce, Monopoly, and Five Crowns.
We are streaming family favorite movies or watching those we actually own. The kids mentioned “The Goonies,” as well as the entire “Star Wars” series, Disney Musicals, and Harry Potter.
Are you reading more? Yes. As a family, the answer is YES. Michelle is reading all kinds of books. She loves David Balducci. She also read “Miracle in Shreveport” and most recently finished “The Nightingale.” I have read or listened to several books. “Legend” is an amazing story. I wish I would have nominated that one of the Corvallis grade schools be named Roy Benavidez Grade School. My daughter Joya read all of the "Keeper of the Lost City" books. She has also read her Bible for 131 straight days. She missed one day while we were camping or she would be around 250.
This story was compiled by Mid-Valley Media reporters James Day and Kyle Odegard, as well as contributor Jennifer Moody.