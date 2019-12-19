'Wizard People' brings satire of 'Harry Potter' to Whiteside

This year they decided to take the show on the road and found a willing venue in the Whiteside, which is hosting the show at 7:30 p.m. tonight. Tickets to the performance, dubbed “Wizard People, Dear Corvallis,” are $10 and can be purchased online at www.whitesidetheatre.org. (Tickets are $15 at the door.) The show will also be performed at the Governor’s Cup in Salem on Friday night and will return to the Mississippi in Portland on Saturday.

Warford, who provides the live narration at the center of the show, said the performance has an almost-verbatim script from the original “Wizard People,” but the live music and foley work from Susan Lucia add something new and different. Audience members are also encouraged on the "new and different" front via a costume contest.

According to Warford, the live-version of "Wizard People" will appeal to people who were fans of the original and possibly some "Harry Potter" fans.

“It’s a totally unique show (people) aren’t going to see anything else like it,” he said. “It’s also just really funny.”

The show is intended for people aged 21 and over. More information is available at http://bit.ly/38tIdtm.

Anthony Rimel covers education and crime in Benton County and weekend events across the Mid-Valley. He can be reached at anthony.rimel@lee.net or 541-812-6091.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0