Youth Symphony gives regards to Broadway

The Corvallis Youth Symphony unveils an evening of Broadway classics with soprano Saori DeBruyn in "Broadway Magic," scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, inside the theater at Ashbrook Independent School, 4045 SW Research Way, Corvallis.

The performance will be followed by a 9 p.m. swing dance soundtracked by CYS alum Birch Pereira & the Gin Joints. The quintet was hailed by the Seattle Times as "a group pulsing with rockabilly, the exploratory sensibilities of jazz, and tender lyricism of country folk." Their 2016 full-length debut, "Dream Man," was named Earshot Jazz Society's Northwest Recording of the Year.

The concert is the organization's annual fundraising spectacular.

Admission is $30 general, $20 for K-12 students and $15 for the dance only. Advance tickets are available at https://www.cysassoc.org/tickets/.