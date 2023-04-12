Saturday
Green Living: Home & EV Expo, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., auditorium, Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Get a look at the future. See the clean-energy options for apartments, homes and electric vehicles of all kinds. Make where you live more healthful, safer and more comfortable. Check out all the positives of electrified transportation. Discover federal and state incentives, rebates and tax credits that can help you pay for these improvements in your life that will save you money for years to come. Sponsored by Electrify Corvallis and the League of Women Voters of Corvallis Climate Committee. Information: csmith@oregonstate.edu.
Youth Poetry Celebration: Live Reading, 4 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. See the Youth Poems and Artwork Show displayed in the gallery, and hear youth share their poems. Information: artslearning@theartscenter.net.
Sunday
Southtown Farm Stand and Market, 2 to 4 p.m., Flicker & Fir, 1465 SE Alexander Ave., Corvallis. This pop-up market is a spring teaser for the regular Tuesday market that runs May through October. Over the last nine years, it has become the littlest market with the biggest heart. Family-friendly. Veggie plants, houseplants and flower plants are available among the variety of locally grown and/or produced food. Ready-to-eat items are available. Goat petting zoo, live music, arts and crafts. Limited parking, so plan for a stroll. Information: https://bit.ly/3mmeZZy.