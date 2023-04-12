Saturday

Green Living: Home & EV Expo, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., auditorium, Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Get a look at the future. See the clean-energy options for apartments, homes and electric vehicles of all kinds. Make where you live more healthful, safer and more comfortable. Check out all the positives of electrified transportation. Discover federal and state incentives, rebates and tax credits that can help you pay for these improvements in your life that will save you money for years to come. Sponsored by Electrify Corvallis and the League of Women Voters of Corvallis Climate Committee. Information: csmith@oregonstate.edu.