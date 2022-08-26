Breed: New Zealand x Lop Mix Color: Black Age: 2 months (DOB 6/12/2022) Sex: Female Fixed: Awaiting Spay RHDV2 Vaccinated:... View on PetFinder
Fast food chain Chick-fil-A is attempting to open a Corvallis location, and that’s ruffled a few feathers.
Creekside Center, a longtime proposed development at the northwest corner of Southwest 53rd Street and Philomath Boulevard, is coming before city decision-makers again.
It will be hours before it reopens, according to ODOT.
The alleged victim was pregnant during some of the attacks.
Of the 10 seats, including the mayor's spot, four of the races are contested.
The collision happened outside of city limits.
Adair Village Mayor Bill Currier has withdrawn from the race.
Police Chief Frank Stevenson said officers have to take every threat as credible.
Oregon State’s final full scrimmage of fall camp was much more evenly contested than last week’s scrimmage, said football coach Jonathan Smith.
An Independence pilot was killed in a single-engine airplane crash east of Scio on Sunday afternoon, and his wife suffered life-threatening injuries in the wreck, according to a news release from the Linn County Sheriff's Office.
