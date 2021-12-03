Final meeting on Porter Park playground upgrades set for Wednesday

Corvallis Parks & Recreation has set up a final meeting to gather public input on possible playground upgrades at Porter Park.

Porter Park is known for having some of the most outdated playground gear in the city system.

Interested individuals can register for the 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8 virtual meeting at https://www.corvallisoregon.gov/parksrec/page/porter-park-playground-public-meeting-2.

Staff will share two or three playground design alternatives and invite feedback during the online session.

The department also is running an online survey at https://www.corvallisoregon.gov/parksrec/page/porter-park-playground-improvements on the project website. Residents have until Dec. 22 to share their thoughts and preferences for playground improvements.

An earlier virtual meeting which provided a project overview was held Nov. 3.

Porter Park is a 6.4-acre park that abuts Dixon Creek, with entrances off of Garfield Avenue and 20th Street. The park features a softball field that is used for adult softball games. Other amenities in the park include walkways, connecting pathways and a small playground.

The playground equipment and surfacing has outlived its useful lifespan and is in need of replacement, Parks & Rec officials said.

Former Ward 6 Councilor Nancy Wyse, now a member of the Benton County Board of Commissioners, was a strong proponent for Porter Park improvements during her days on the council and pushed for it to be moved up on the parks project list.

The tentative budget for the remodeling project is $150,000.

